Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and welcome to the promise of a new day. Our offense appears to be back, and although it’s coming from some unexpected places, we’ll take what we can get.

The White Sox are arranged into a slightly more coherent lineup to face the Rangers this afternoon:

Red-hot Martín Pérez will be doling out pitches to the South Siders today, and let’s hope the Rangers’ offense falls flat.

Hot bats, baby. I predict a Jake Burger home run, hot off the grill.

Hot off the grill. pic.twitter.com/4b8R5a211o — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 11, 2022

First pitch is at 1:10PM CST on NBC Sports Chicago. Listen on AM 1000 if you’re still inflamed about Steve Stone blocking you on Twitter. I’ll have recap coverage today, with Rachael Millanta taking over the Six Pack.

Enjoy the game!