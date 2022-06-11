Bird App Recap: Fi-re To-ny (clap clap clap-clap-clap)!

When I take over the Bird App, you know we don’t have anyone else, plus something weird has happened.

Well, the White Sox happened.

A game like today, I don’t mind focusing only on the aftermath, rather than the disaster that saw the club snatch defeat from the bounty of a 5-0 lead, falling 11-9 in an extra-innings loss that managed not to be as close as the final score indicated.

White Sox lose 11-9.



White Sox record when scoring at least 7 runs



2020-21: 67-3

2022: 4-5 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 11, 2022

Sox blow 5-0 lead, strike out 11 times from the 6th-9th innings, hear chants of "Fire Tony," lose to Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings. — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) June 11, 2022

Will Tony address the chants, or the sheer meltdown of his team? Doubtful anyone is going to goose it.

it's been a year and a half and counting, no rumbles yet — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) June 11, 2022

good on you to think someone in Chicago is going to actually ask the question postgame, Keith, but, well ... — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) June 11, 2022

LaRussa booed again. The “FIRE TONY” chants and booing will no doubt be edited out of the NBC Sports Chicago replay tonight. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) June 11, 2022

Stop the presses! He was asked!

La Russa on the booing and "Fire Tony" chants in the 10th: "Well, I hear it with one ear and i see it with one eye. I just know, i appreciate they want us to win, and when we don't win they’re unhappy. I’m pleased that they are, you know? .... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 11, 2022

More La Russa: "We have the team to win, and we’re losing games. Nobody in that clubhouse, including the manager and coaches, is happy. I like it when they (the fans) care enough to be upset." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 11, 2022

We said on the postgame podcast after the 1-2 IBB debacle that the White Sox basically need to win, on average ... every series the rest of the season. They haven’t even been able to do that at home. Lemme guess ... it’s been too cold.

The White Sox have not won a home series since the season opening homestand when they took 2-of-3 from the Rays (the Apple TV game). — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) June 11, 2022

Otherwise, it’s just been a round of Bad Vibes today:

I’m in a cabin in the middle of nowhere. I have limited service, but enough to know the Sox are back on their bullshit. pic.twitter.com/aFkoli8zNE — jacki hates the white sox (@zombie_jacki) June 11, 2022

This cringe comment at the time is exponentially more cringe in retrospect. pic.twitter.com/7CAVA48bHq — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 11, 2022

It’s been very funny after Hahn was like “we’re gonna win titles to show these idiots who want the team to lose” and it’s like dude I just think you make bad moves https://t.co/ju9vketNSR — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 11, 2022

Through two years!! Since the "window" opened. https://t.co/1mRrEf8eVB — Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) June 11, 2022

I know *nothing* about this game because I haven’t been watching but someone will have to explain to me how we’re in the tenth inning without any of the three best relievers appearing in the game. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 11, 2022

Bummer Graveman Hendricks all unavailable in a tie game? What was the point of giving them all that money then. I’m taking a nap fuck this. — Man-Soo Lee (@palehose05) June 11, 2022

"Talk to me after the parade" as we blow a 5 run lead against a bad team and are about to be 3 under .500 in a prime contention year, with Fire Tony chants raining down. Just like we drew it up when the Sox lost intentionally for over 3 years — mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) June 11, 2022

The @whitesox fans care so much more than the actual team and it’s so sad — The Summer of George (@SumerOfGeorge) June 11, 2022

I’m soooooooo tired of the Sox making me grumpy so often! If I scowl any harder, my head might explode. — julie swieca gannon (@swieca_julie) June 11, 2022

Here to ruin your franchise pic.twitter.com/wn8OFjXTml — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) June 11, 2022

And what new, Yoán and Yasmani are hurt.

La Russa said a catcher will be added Sunday. Grandal was being further evaluated during the postgame. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 11, 2022

“Eloy! Eloy! I’m coming to join ya!”



-YoYo pic.twitter.com/n4NzJPWOiY — Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) June 11, 2022

At least we can always count on mechanical turk for a laugh during dark times.