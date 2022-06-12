White Sox Minor League Update: June 11

Before we get to the actual game, Seby Zavala is going back to Chicago.

There was very little offense for most of the day for Charlotte — up until the ninth inning where they took a lead and kept it for the last three outs in the bottom half of the inning. Yermín Mercedes tied the game with a towering homer, and then Blake Rutherford took the lead with a double.

Adam Haseley had a decent game again, with two hits, including a double. Yolbert Sánchez had a 2-for-4 game, too, and scored on that Rutherford double.

The pitching was where the story of this game was for the Knights though, at least for eight innings. Mike Wright Jr. started and was great over five innings. He was responsible for the lone run allowed, but after he left the bullpen got results. They were not lights-out, with seven runners on base in the final four innings, but the defense and timely strikeouts were just good enough to keep the Bats at one run.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mike Wright Jr.: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Yermín Mercedes: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K

Blake Rutherford: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 55% Mike Wright Jr.: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K (5 votes)

22% Yermín Mercedes: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

22% Blake Rutherford: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Gavin Sheets: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 85% Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (6 votes)

14% Gavin Sheets: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

A five-run eighth inning put Birmingham in the lead, and Fraser Ellard closed out the game for the 5-1 win. It was a sort of bullpen game, with Emilio Vargas getting that start but getting pulled after three innings. His command was not there, with three walks, but just one run allowed did the trick. After that, the bullpen was very close to perfect. It combined for six shutout innings and just one hit allowed. Declan Cronin was the long reliever in this game, going three no-hit innings.

The five runs the offense came up with in the eighth inning were all very different. Yoelqui Céspedes tied the game with a triple. Alex Destino then drove him in on a sac fly to for the go-ahead run. The insurance came from a Luis Curbelo single, a Lenyn Sosa walk, and finally, a Craig Dedelow hit-by-pitch. A very weird inning, but the Barons took advantage in any way they could. To round out the overall performance, DJ Burt, Dedelow, and Ivan González each had two hits. Dedelow actually reached base all four times he was up.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Declan Cronin: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Craig Dedelow: 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 57% Declan Cronin: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K (4 votes)

42% Craig Dedelow: 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (3 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ian Dawkins: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Emilio Vargas: 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K vote view results 100% Ian Dawkins: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (5 votes)

0% Emilio Vargas: 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

It was a comeback win for the Dash, as they move to four games over .500. This win came with quite a few big games for some familiar names. First and foremost, Oscar Colás hit a game-tying homer in the fifth inning, a three-run shot.

The very next inning saw another three-spot for the Dash lineup, this one capped by a Terrell Tatum two-run double.

Duke Ellis ended up scoring a couple of times, as he led the team with three hits. Many hitters had at least two, with the Dash spreading 13 hits among nine batters, for goodness’ sake. Colás, Adam Hackenberg, Tyler Osik, and Alsander Womack each had two hits by the end of the game.

The only trouble on the pitching side was the first three innings of the game. Chase Solesky allowed one run in each of those innings to get down, 3-0. He righted the ship after that to finish with a quality start, but the bullpen was where the good stuff was. Trey Jeans faced five batters, and got them all out — including four via strikeout. Vince Vannelle ended the game with the last four outs, without allowing a run.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Duke Ellis: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Trey Jeans: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 75% Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (6 votes)

25% Duke Ellis: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

0% Trey Jeans: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Bryan Ramos: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Solesky: 6 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Bryan Ramos: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K (6 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 6 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

A low-scoring affair in which Kannapolis comes out the winner, and better yet, Jared Kelley has put back-to-back good starts together for the first time this year. He is on an innings or pitch count limit so he only got nine outs today, but his command was pretty good, and he only allowed one run. He walked just one hitter and struck out six, so it really might be his best start of the year — but back-to-back good ones is what we are looking for. The bullpen after him was very, very good, holding the Wood Ducks at just one run. The pen combined for six innings, with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts. Angel Acevedo was the best, with three no-hit innings after Kelley left.

On offense, Kannapolis only scored two runs, and they came in the fifth. Victor Torres tied the game with his second homer of the season, and Wes Kath took the lead with an RBI double. These were two of the five hits of the game for Kannapolis, and they did not walk either, so it was not an inspiring offensive performance. One of the other batters to get a hit was James Beard, who also stole two bases, and that deserves a mention at least.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Victor Torres: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Angel Acevedo: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Jared Kelley: 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Victor Torres: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

37% Angel Acevedo: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K (3 votes)

62% Jared Kelley: 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K (5 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Logan Glass: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

DJ Gladney: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 14% Logan Glass: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

85% DJ Gladney: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (6 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

We’ve reached the rookie leagues, so here are two seven-inning games. In Arizona, it came down to the wire, but the ACL Sox came out on top. They used six pitchers to get through seven innings, which does not sound fun to watch. Homer Cruz was the only pitcher to get more than three outs, recording two shutout innings today. Again, it took a little bit for the ACL Sox bats to get going, but they ended up getting the job done. Luis Pineda’s first homer of the season was the lone extra-base hit for the team, so that may explain why it took awhile to take a lead. Dario Borrero went a full 3-for-3 today.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Luis Pineda: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Dario Borrero: 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Homer Cruz: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 16% Luis Pineda: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

83% Dario Borrero: 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (5 votes)

0% Homer Cruz: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Nick Gallagher: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Jayson Gonzalez: 0-for-4 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 75% Nick Gallagher: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

25% Jayson Gonzalez: 0-for-4 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

A seven-inning shutout win for the DSL Sox, as they keep their unbeaten start going, at 6-0. They really did it all today with eight runs scored, with no errors, so all three phases really contributed. The lineup combined for 10 walks and nine hits to help get to those eight runs, with everybody reaching base at least once. The top guy there, Erick Hernández, contributed to both. He had two hits and two walks in five tries at the plate. He added his third stolen base of the season today, too. He has a 1.101 OPS so far in the DSL.

If you want to compare what side of the diamond was better, DSL Sox pitching or hitting, it has to be the bats, but a shutout is a shutout. Not a lot of strikeouts for the pitching staff (six over seven innings). Gabriel Rodríguez started the game and got the brunt of the action, going 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He was not perfect by any means, with seven runners allowed on base, but his five strikeouts helped keep Baltimore from scoring.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Erick Hernández: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Loidel Chapelli: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Gabriel Rodríguez: 4 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 K vote view results 71% Erick Hernández: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (5 votes)

28% Loidel Chapelli: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

0% Gabriel Rodríguez: 4 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 K (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now