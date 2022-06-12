White Sox Minor League Update: June 12

Timely enough offense (with quite a few missed chances for more) is all Charlotte needed, as they rode a pure bullpen game (nine pitchers used!) to a win. Timely enough, because the Knights were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but the bullpen was so good it did not matter. Adam Haseley stayed hot and drove in the first run, his eighth homer in Triple-A. He would add a double later in the game, for a two-hit afternoon.

Adam



Adam Haseley with solo homer to give us a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/Lcb7Iyqdnm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 12, 2022

Ryder Jones had two hits as well, but Zach Remillard led the team with three and now has a .283 batting average on the season. On the other hand, the bad one, Gavin Sheets still does not have a hit since he was sent back down to Charlotte, going 0-for-5 today.

Tough to go through all nine pitchers, but it is something to note that Kade McClure only went one inning here. It seems his full transition to the bullpen is complete if he was not going to pitch more than one inning today. Anderson Severino was responsible for the only run allowed; he had a rough inning, with three walks. Hunter Schryver got an inning today too, and lowered his ERA to 2.38.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Zach Remillard: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Adam Haseley: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Zach Remillard: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Gavin Sheets: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K

Anderson Severino: 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 0 H, 3 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Gavin Sheets: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Anderson Severino: 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 0 H, 3 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A tight game, and a hard-fought one where the Barons tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the 10th, and again in the 12th before they walked it off. JJ Muno hit the game-tying homer in the ninth, a two-run shot and his first in Double-A. Tyler Neslony tied the game in the 10th off of an error, and Yoelqui Céspedes tied the game a final time with a single in the 12th. Ian Dawkins finished the game just a couple of batters later, with a single to win it.

The Barons had 10 hits, which is not that great over 12 innings, but even worse because four batters combined four eight of the 10 hits. Muno had another hit besides the homer, but Alex Destino, Tyler Neslony, and Lenyn Sosa each had two hits. Yes, of course Sosa had a couple of hits, and one was his 13th homer of the year. Why is he still in Double-A? He has a .965 OPS, for goodness’ sake, bring him up to Charlotte.

Jason Bilous had a good start today; he went 5 2⁄ 3 innings and just allowed one run. That lone run was a homer, so maybe if his command was off a bit more, it could have been worse, but one walk and seven strikeouts is very good. Edgar Navarro blew the lead, though, with three runs allowed once he entered the game for Bilous. After that, the bullpen was really good, and the two runs allowed were both zombie runners.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? JJ Muno: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 BB, 0 K

Jason Bilous: 5 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K vote view results 0% JJ Muno: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Jason Bilous: 5 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Edgar Navarro: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Craig Dedelow: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Edgar Navarro: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Winston-Salem bats did just about all they could to win, with 10 runs scored. But the pitching, from start to finish, doomed the effort to win with an 11-10 loss. Luis Moncada started the game and could not get through the third inning. He left with seven runs allowed over eight hits. Sadly, the immediate bullpen replacements did not help. Everhett Hazelwood allowed two more runs over his 1 1⁄ 3 innings, and Wilber Perez added two more over his two innings of work. Karan Patel and Ty Madrigal settled the down the momentum the last three innings, but 11 runs allowed is a lot to make up.

Nine of the 10 runs scored by the Dash came without a homer, which is really impressive. The only long ball came from Duke Ellis, his sixth of the year.

That homer was one of Ellis’s two hits today, as his breakout year continues. Luis Mieses had a day for himself, too, especially with runners on base, with two hits and four RBIs to lead the team. It would not be an offensive game for Winston-Salem if Tyler Osik was not heavily involved either, he drove in three runs over two hits. In top prospect watch, Oscar Colás and Bryan Ramos both had a hit and two walks today.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Tyler Osik: 2-for-3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik: 2-for-3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Luis Moncada: 2 2⁄3 IP, 7 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Moncada: 2 2⁄3 IP, 7 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Another big offensive day for Cannon Ballers’ bats propels them to victory. Six of the 10 runs scored today were from two swings. The first came from Benyamín Bailey, his third homer of the year:

That power we saw is taking shape for Benyamin Bailey. He drives in 3 with this . #Ballers up 6-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pb1GYKwGC7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 12, 2022

The second was off the bat of Wilfred Veras, who has been struggling after his hot start but still hit his fifth homer of the season today. It put the game out of reach for the Wood Ducks, but the Cannon Ballers still added a couple more just for fun later on.

Wilfred Veras goes deep. Montgomery (BB and 24 game on base streak) and DJ Gladney score. 10-5 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NfRr8yE8M1 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 12, 2022

Veras and Bailey both added singles, for two-hit days overall. Nick Thornquist hit a homer, too, his first one this year. For 2021 top draft pick watch, Colson Montgomery, as the tweet says above, walked today to extend his on-base streak. Wes Kath had two hits, including a double.

The pitching started out well, with Tommy Sommer going the first five innings. The only run he allowed was an unearned one off of a throwing error from Thornquist. He pounded the zone to get six strikeouts, and just walked one batter. The bullpen tried to make it interesting, until Chase Plymell’s 2 1⁄ 3 innings, as he got the illustrious seven-out save to close out the win.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tommy Sommer: 5 IP, 0 ER (1 R), 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Benyamín Bailey: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Tommy Sommer: 5 IP, 0 ER (1 R), 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Benyamín Bailey: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now