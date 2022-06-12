Six Pack of Stats: Rangers 8, White Sox 6 (12 innings)

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers played their second extra-inning game of the weekend series, and this was an extremely ugly one. The Rangers persevered, to take the weekend series.

Something. Has. To. Give.

This is the time. These are the supposed championship season years. And this is the result! Absolutely despicable.

I’ll still provide the numbers below.

The Starters

Michael Kopech threw 13 pitches, and although he tallied two outs, he tweaked his right knee and exited the game.

Michael Kopech left the game with right knee discomfort. He is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2022

His brief outing looked like this:

Postgame, Kopech was relieved that there was no structural damage, simply fluid building up behind the knee. He felt a pop on the mound, and did the smart thing by removing himself from the game. According to the White Sox, he is penciled in to start next Sunday at Houston.

Jon Gray pitched phenomenally for six innings. He gave up three hits, three walks, and one run, but struck out the Good Guys 10 times.

His 102 pitches can be summarized like this:

Pressure Play

Down a run in the 11th, AJ Pollock blooped a 5.95 LI RBI single to left, which scored Danny Mendick and tied the game at six.

Pressure Cooker

Kendall Graveman pitched a shutout 10th inning, accumulating a 3.74 pLI.

Top Play

With the bases loaded, one out, and down two runs in the seventh, Andrew Vaughn went the opposite way and recorded a .319 WPA, two-RBI single to tie the game, 3-3.

Top Performer

John King’s two scoreless innings (ninth and 10th) tallied a .435 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Adolis García smoked a baseball 106.7 mph for a single off of Johnny Cueto in the third inning, but AJ Pollock’s ninth-inning rocket of a single left his bat at 107.3 mph.

Weakest contact: Luis Robert’s seventh-inning pop out off of Dennis Santana left La Pantera’s bat at 52.6 mph.

Luckiest hit: Zach Reks wrecked Baseball Savant by recording a .030 xBA single in the fourth.

Toughest out: Leury García’s eighth-inning line out is a base hit 73% of the time.

Longest hit: Eli White sent a baseball 423 feet to center field for a two-run home run in the third inning.

Magic Number: 104

There are 104 games left in the 2022 regular season.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

