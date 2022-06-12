 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: Kopech hurt, Liam dead — hope waning

Yep, an extras loss to Texas, who slide ahead of the White Sox in the [snort] wild card standings

By Adrian Serrano
Tony La Russa, riding a warhead.
@Go_GoSox/Twitter

Yesterday was rough, but today is a new day, and Michael Kopech is on the mound.

Um, I would like to get off the ride now.

All this on the day of Southpaw’s birth!

Not even sure what I want from this team anymore.

Accurate:

It really makes you think.

Whenever Liam isn’t on the screen, all the other characters should be asking, “Where is Liam?”

We demand answers!

MV-Pito!

I mean …

Who wants to live forever?

Remember kids!

