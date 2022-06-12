Bird App Recap: Kopech hurt, Liam dead — hope waning

Yesterday was rough, but today is a new day, and Michael Kopech is on the mound.
Good morning everyone!! Michael Kopech pitches today!! #changethegame pic.twitter.com/DsH7WlFEqr— Little Villager Marco (can’t follow back) (@MarcoHerrera19) June 12, 2022
Alright here we go again white sox white Sox go go white sox pic.twitter.com/izO110ISVZ— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 12, 2022
Um, I would like to get off the ride now.
Kopech had a very similar injury last year as well. Not sure what the issue is with the mound at home but they need to fix it ASAP.pic.twitter.com/Yid0OUcbpz— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 12, 2022
Michael Kopech's Injury (ankle?).— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 12, 2022
[Hope it's nothing too serious ] pic.twitter.com/cnYMBIG4qM
All this on the day of Southpaw’s birth!
Our favorite @whitesox game of the year is @Southpaw ‘s birthday. Always fun hang out with him & see old friends like @bennythebull @BhawkTommyHawk @TheRealStaley and meeting new friends. #HBD #changethegame pic.twitter.com/A4KXz0RnPF— Pinky! (@_Egad_Brain) June 12, 2022
Not even sure what I want from this team anymore.
cmon guys pic.twitter.com/pwsTPkEqGC— monica ☀️ (@gomezmonica_) June 12, 2022
Accurate:
The White Sox pic.twitter.com/4sFKSaqEcy— Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) June 12, 2022
It really makes you think.
It is June 12th. We are currently heading into the 11th inning against the Texas Rangers. Winner will have the better record.— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) June 12, 2022
Whenever Liam isn’t on the screen, all the other characters should be asking, “Where is Liam?”
Where is Liam Hendriks? None of this makes any sense. #WhiteSox— James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 12, 2022
Where the fuck is Liam?— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) June 12, 2022
Graveman up. Where is Liam FFS?— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 12, 2022
Why is Dylan warming up?? And he’s gonna pitch Wednesday. Where is graveman or Liam!?— ❣ ⚾️ (@lovexcynical) June 12, 2022
We demand answers!
“he was not available AT ALL today” pic.twitter.com/Jq0LFRoshp— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 12, 2022
MV-Pito!
Jose Abreu with the GIDP and backwards K in extras. #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/rpZTC0Wz0e— GoreManiax (@Leonard42) June 12, 2022
I mean …
So what can the Sox get for Pollock and Abreu at the deadline?— Brandon Stokes (@ChiSoxStokes) June 12, 2022
Who wants to live forever?
June 12, 2022
Remember kids!
It can always get worse.— Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) June 12, 2022
