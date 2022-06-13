 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Tigers 5

A win?! In this economy?!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@Southsider_79

Here is a lineup. Chat amongst yourselves if you like it or not.

The White Sox made the quick trip to the lovely Comerica Park.

Players continue to be broken.

The White Sox did, thankfully, strike first!

Lance Lynn is back! But, uh, it’s not going great thus far and tied, 2-2.

Ali with the mood for the season so far.

By the way, it’s 3-2, Tigers.

~Deep sigh~

Good for him.

Jake Burger gets hit in the hand, but swings, so it’s a strike.

Reese McGuire gets the first of three straight hits in the fifth. Danny Mendick gets the next and knocks McGuire in. AJ Pollock gets a hit, then Luis Robert knocks Pollock in. It’s 4-3 Sox in the fifth.

Jake Burger left the game with a bruise and is day-to-day. The X-rays were negative.

Andrew Chafin is in for the sixth, and the broadcast updated everyone on his living situation.

Oh, and another team is finally doing what the White Sox are known for! It’s now 7-3.

Kyle Crick is on, and unfortunately, Bennett Sousa is warming.

With Sousa in, it’s now 7-4 with two Tigers on.

Whoops, sorry, 7-5.

And he’s back out for the bottom of the seventh.

Thankfully, Pollock is saving the bottom of the seventh every chance he gets.

No. He absolutely doesn’t.

If you wanted some insurance runs after Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks, I have great news: José Abreu clubs a two-run bomb in the top of the ninth to make it 9-5.

Kendall Graveman kept the White Sox in the game. Take it away, Giant.

What a perfect ending.

