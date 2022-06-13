Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Tigers 5

Here is a lineup. Chat amongst yourselves if you like it or not.

The White Sox made the quick trip to the lovely Comerica Park.

First person you think of…. pic.twitter.com/WCDRT7CAvj — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) June 13, 2022

Players continue to be broken.

Can someone please fix Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada? — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 13, 2022

The White Sox did, thankfully, strike first!

Lance Lynn is back! But, uh, it’s not going great thus far and tied, 2-2.

Lynn threw 23 pitches, gave up four hits and a couple of runs in his first inning of the 2022 season. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 13, 2022

"Hey, we all suck now so you should probably too." - Tony to Lance before the game — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) June 13, 2022

Ali with the mood for the season so far.

Can’t believe I set an alarm to wake up from my nap to watch this game — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 13, 2022

By the way, it’s 3-2, Tigers.

De-fense de-fense



Seriously guys, DEFENSE — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 13, 2022

~Deep sigh~

And of course he strikes out lmao — Dante (@DontizzleJones) June 13, 2022

Good for him.

Lance Lynn had what looked like a heated discussion with coach Joe McEwing between innings. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 13, 2022

Lance Lynn is not happy. pic.twitter.com/QYhmAHfXUn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2022

Jake Burger gets hit in the hand, but swings, so it’s a strike.

This White Sox season is the worst Black Mirror episode ever. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) June 14, 2022

Jake Burger preventing a collective WST meltdown by staying in the game. What a guy. — Mark Buehrle’s Hat (27-31) (@SouthsideSacred) June 14, 2022

Reese McGuire gets the first of three straight hits in the fifth. Danny Mendick gets the next and knocks McGuire in. AJ Pollock gets a hit, then Luis Robert knocks Pollock in. It’s 4-3 Sox in the fifth.

Danny Mendick should be the everyday 2B once TA is back — Danny (@dmv8286) June 14, 2022

Luis Robert! Not a bum! — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) June 14, 2022

Jake Burger left the game with a bruise and is day-to-day. The X-rays were negative.

Zavala hitting for Burger. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) June 14, 2022

Andrew Chafin is in for the sixth, and the broadcast updated everyone on his living situation.

Andrew Chafin living in a camper is the least surprising thing I’ve learned today. — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 14, 2022

Oh, and another team is finally doing what the White Sox are known for! It’s now 7-3.

Sox scoring runs on errors instead of giving them up?! Sign me up! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) June 14, 2022

Kyle Crick is on, and unfortunately, Bennett Sousa is warming.

Starting to feel like Crick and Sousa are the only pitchers the White Sox have. — Anthony Augustine (@Augustine_Sings) June 14, 2022

With Sousa in, it’s now 7-4 with two Tigers on.

So, we’re 100% positive Ryan Burr couldn’t have be useful, at least for today? — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) June 14, 2022

Whoops, sorry, 7-5.

This Bennett Sousa shit needs to end — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 14, 2022

And he’s back out for the bottom of the seventh.

No they are not sending him back out — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) June 14, 2022

Thankfully, Pollock is saving the bottom of the seventh every chance he gets.

thank god for Pollock — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) June 14, 2022

No. He absolutely doesn’t.

Does Tony even care? https://t.co/gO2H5VUDed — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 14, 2022

If you wanted some insurance runs after Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks, I have great news: José Abreu clubs a two-run bomb in the top of the ninth to make it 9-5.

Kendall Graveman kept the White Sox in the game. Take it away, Giant.

OVAH. Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 14, 2022

Abreu 2 blasts, Tanner banks great outing, leury legend 3 hits. Good team win — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 14, 2022

What a perfect ending.