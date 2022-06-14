 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Today in White Sox History: June 14

Don’t look now, the South Siders have shot into third place!

By Mark Liptak
Billy Pierce White Sox 1953
Billy Pierce’s masterful two-hitter helped the White Sox leapfrog into third place on this day, 69 years ago.

1953

White Sox pitchers Billy Pierce and Sandy Consuegra both fired shutouts in beating the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The Sox won, 6-0 and 1-0. Pierce was brilliant in the opener, with two hits and one walk against eight Ks for a 90 game score. And although the 1-0 score in the nightcap doesn’t indicate it, Consuegra was a lot luckier with his win, spinning a shutout on an eight-hitter; Chico Carrasquel knocked in the only run of the game, with a single to center in the second inning.

That same day, the Sox acquired pitcher Virgil Trucks in a five-player deal with the Browns. Trucks would throw a pair of one-hitters, and was a 20-game winner, during his time on the South Side.

With the sweep, the White Sox moved from a tie for fourth place with the Washington Senators to third place, leapfrogging the Red Sox with these head-to-head wins. Chicago would spend much of the season in second place from there, but would fall no lower than third for the remainder of the 1953 season.

