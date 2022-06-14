Today in White Sox History: June 14

1953

White Sox pitchers Billy Pierce and Sandy Consuegra both fired shutouts in beating the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The Sox won, 6-0 and 1-0. Pierce was brilliant in the opener, with two hits and one walk against eight Ks for a 90 game score. And although the 1-0 score in the nightcap doesn’t indicate it, Consuegra was a lot luckier with his win, spinning a shutout on an eight-hitter; Chico Carrasquel knocked in the only run of the game, with a single to center in the second inning.

That same day, the Sox acquired pitcher Virgil Trucks in a five-player deal with the Browns. Trucks would throw a pair of one-hitters, and was a 20-game winner, during his time on the South Side.

With the sweep, the White Sox moved from a tie for fourth place with the Washington Senators to third place, leapfrogging the Red Sox with these head-to-head wins. Chicago would spend much of the season in second place from there, but would fall no lower than third for the remainder of the 1953 season.