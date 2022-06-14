Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

After a 9-5 victory on Monday, the White Sox (28-31) will try to get another win over the Tigers (24-36) at Comerica Park. Both teams trail the Twins (36-27) and Guardians (29-27) in the AL Central race.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the South Siders. The right-handed pitcher enters with a 3.14 ERA, a 2.84 xERA, and a 2.97 FIP. In 63 innings, Cease has accumulated 1.5 fWAR. Cease’s K/9 rate is the best in the majors at 12.7, which is even higher than his impressive 12.3 mark in 2021. However, his BB/9 rate is at 4.7, which Cease would like to decrease. His most recent start was against the Dodgers (37-23), and Cease allowed six runs that game (all unearned due to an error by Jake Burger) in four and two-thirds innings. The Dodgers went on to win that game by a score of 11-9. The biggest story from that game was Tony La Russa’s unbelievable decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count.

Drew Hutchison, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Tigers. Hutchison, 31, pitched two scoreless innings in relief during Detroit’s win on Opening Day over the White Sox. Hutchison enters with a 4.60 ERA, a 5.14 xERA, and a 4.36 FIP this year. Per FanGraphs, he has been exactly replacement level in 15 2⁄ 3 innings this season and in 497 1⁄ 3 career innings.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

How we line up tonight against the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/qoB7FjtitM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 14, 2022

This afternoon, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Liam Hendriks (2.81 ERA, 3.33 xERA, 2.83 FIP) has already accumulated 0.6 fWAR in 25 2⁄ 3 innings this season and is a crucial part of the bullpen. Best wishes to the talented reliever as he recovers from his forearm injury.

After struggling at the major league level (8.41 ERA, 4.07 xERA, 5.50 FIP, -0.3 fWAR), Bennett Sousa finds himself in Triple-A Charlotte. Best of luck to the left-handed reliever, and hopefully, his next MLB stint will be a successful one.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get victory No. 29.