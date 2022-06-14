Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Tigers 1

Here is your lineup for tonight’s game. Given what we have to work with, this isn’t too bad. Buckle in for game two of the White Sox vs. Tigers series.

In case you missed it, there was an update on Liam Hendriks. Bennett Sousa was also optioned to Charlotte.

Preliminary outlook on Liam Hendriks is three weeks. Joe Kelly is the closer tonight. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 14, 2022

The White Sox also decided to post this graphic two hours prior to the start of the game. Surely it won’t jinx anything, right?

Dylan is giving up 5 in the first https://t.co/G6GjFEqnbZ — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) June 14, 2022

The game started off great, with hits and walks! Alas, then it was death, taxes, Leury striking out with the bases loaded.

Leury with the bases loaded. It’s ALWAYS him LMAO. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 14, 2022

Update: they didn’t learn.

Didn’t learn a lesson from NBCSports did we https://t.co/egmoXvFYKN — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 14, 2022

Dylan Cease attempted a pickoff at second in a bases-loaded situation and allowed a run instead.

Andrew Vaughn produces a run on a two-strike at-bat to bring Danny Mendick home and tie the game, 1-1.

And Luis Robert gets a hit to drive in Vaughn.

We should all be thankful for the lead going into the fourth because Cease does not have it.

Bullpen is going to have to cover 4 innings. Should be fine.. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 15, 2022

We have the best announcers in baseball, and they have to talk for five minutes about the colors of Ethan Katz’s pen.

Game so boring they’re talking about Ethan Katz’s pen — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) June 15, 2022

Ethan Katz got that good shit. pic.twitter.com/apiJD1rdQc — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) June 15, 2022

Shall we check in on what’s happening in Charlotte?

Dylan Cease finally starts to improve in the fourth inning.

What a response from Dylan Cease after the first inning. He continues to show his growth and maturity this season with how he handles adversity. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) June 15, 2022

Is the offense alive? It’s now 3-1, Sox.

Yoan? WHAT?! RBIs?! What is this sorcery?! — Joe W. Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) June 15, 2022

With a sac fly, Luis Robert crosses home plate and suddenly the Sox have a three-run lead.

I spoke too soon. Cease starts to struggle again in the bottom of the fifth, as he approaches 100 pitches. But Cease manages to leave the fifth inning unscathed, and the Tigers leave two runners stranded.

He seems to fall apart after about 85 pitches ‍♀️ — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 15, 2022

AJ Pollock continues his hit streak of six straight multi-hit games as he slides into second, beating the tag and turning a near-homer into a double. Also worth noting — Andrew Vaughn has his fourth hit of the night immediately after.

What likes it's hard? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y0wiVBo6vi — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 15, 2022

If Javy Baez did what AJ Pollock just did it’d be front page of the tribune sports section tomorrow. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 15, 2022

Luis Robert sends AJ Pollock home with a two-out RBI and suddenly the Sox are up by four.

Duck snort for Luis! — Father Sean (@sean_janko) June 15, 2022

A few people are saying this.

Looks like the tigers aren’t a great team #analysis — Courtney (@Courtney2688) June 15, 2022

Jimmy Lambert came in for Dylan Cease and has been pretty good!

Jimmy Lambert with the nasty changes#KatzLabz — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) June 15, 2022

Vaughn continues to do great things.

Andrew Vaughn last 13 games: .389/.452/.519, 28 times on base. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 15, 2022

Can't wait for Tony to hit Vaughn 7th tomorrow after getting on base 5 times today — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) June 15, 2022

Joe Kelly sighting! Kelly takes the mound in the eighth after a stint on the IL. It seems as though he picked up where he left off, with a 1-2-3 inning.

Javy Baez strikes out looking. Boo-birds descend. — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) June 15, 2022

Damn joe Kelly Can u paint my house when u done painting these corners — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 15, 2022

With the White Sox up by four, the broadcast is giddy and clearly having a great time coming up with new words. Reynaldo López comes in for the ninth and has been dubbed the clopener.

Clopener. @stevestone with the new word. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 15, 2022

ReyLo closes out the game and the Sox win!