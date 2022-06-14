 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Tigers 1

Detroit can cure what ails ya

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@likedemolition

Here is your lineup for tonight’s game. Given what we have to work with, this isn’t too bad. Buckle in for game two of the White Sox vs. Tigers series.

In case you missed it, there was an update on Liam Hendriks. Bennett Sousa was also optioned to Charlotte.

The White Sox also decided to post this graphic two hours prior to the start of the game. Surely it won’t jinx anything, right?

The game started off great, with hits and walks! Alas, then it was death, taxes, Leury striking out with the bases loaded.

Update: they didn’t learn.

Dylan Cease attempted a pickoff at second in a bases-loaded situation and allowed a run instead.

Andrew Vaughn produces a run on a two-strike at-bat to bring Danny Mendick home and tie the game, 1-1.

And Luis Robert gets a hit to drive in Vaughn.

We should all be thankful for the lead going into the fourth because Cease does not have it.

We have the best announcers in baseball, and they have to talk for five minutes about the colors of Ethan Katz’s pen.

Shall we check in on what’s happening in Charlotte?

Dylan Cease finally starts to improve in the fourth inning.

Is the offense alive? It’s now 3-1, Sox.

With a sac fly, Luis Robert crosses home plate and suddenly the Sox have a three-run lead.

I spoke too soon. Cease starts to struggle again in the bottom of the fifth, as he approaches 100 pitches. But Cease manages to leave the fifth inning unscathed, and the Tigers leave two runners stranded.

AJ Pollock continues his hit streak of six straight multi-hit games as he slides into second, beating the tag and turning a near-homer into a double. Also worth noting — Andrew Vaughn has his fourth hit of the night immediately after.

Luis Robert sends AJ Pollock home with a two-out RBI and suddenly the Sox are up by four.

A few people are saying this.

Jimmy Lambert came in for Dylan Cease and has been pretty good!

Vaughn continues to do great things.

Joe Kelly sighting! Kelly takes the mound in the eighth after a stint on the IL. It seems as though he picked up where he left off, with a 1-2-3 inning.

With the White Sox up by four, the broadcast is giddy and clearly having a great time coming up with new words. Reynaldo López comes in for the ninth and has been dubbed the clopener.

ReyLo closes out the game and the Sox win!

