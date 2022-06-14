White Sox Minor League Update: June 14, 2022

Bad loss for the Knights, in a bullpen game gone awry. It was all fun and games for the four innings with a 2-0 Charlotte lead, but then the bullpen game became too bullpeny, and the Knights got blown out, 9-3. From innings five through nine, Charlotte allowed all nine runs. This included a two-run inning allowed by Hunter Schryver, who could be in Chicago at some point. JB Olson is probably the only pitcher who had a good game today, and he pitched the first two innings with no runs allowed and three strikeouts.

On offense, well, Tim Anderson got four at-bats and went 2-for-4. He only played DH today, so it is unrealistic to suspect an activation from the IL is imminent until he plays shortstop. However, the talk out of Detroit is that the White Sox anticipate Anderson back during next week’s homestand. Other than Anderson, Adam Haseley had two hits on the day, as well as Yolbert Sánchez. Micker Adolfo had a homer today, for those still following Charlotte players not on the 40-man roster.

BE LIKE MICKER!



Micker Adolfo with a 443-foot pic.twitter.com/s7YYw2CIWb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 15, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? The non-Tim Anderson players, who got treated to free fancy food in the clubhouse spread, as is the custom when an MLBer is on a rehab assignment.

Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 55% The non-Tim Anderson players, who got treated to free fancy food in the clubhouse spread, as is the custom when an MLBer is on a rehab assignment. (10 votes)

16% Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

27% Adam Haseley: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (5 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Will Carter: 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Hunter Schryver: 1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Steven Moyers: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 50% Will Carter: 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K (4 votes)

25% Hunter Schryver: 1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

25% Steven Moyers: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K (2 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

A good win for the Barons, off the back of seven runs in the first four innings. Luis Curbelo and Tyler Neslony both hit homers in that timespan. Neslony’s homer was his 10th of the season, and his five-hit night (seriously, five whole hits) raised his OPS better than 1.000. Nobody else had the day Neslony had, but José Rodriguez had a very productive day as well. He had three hits, including a double. He is a very long way from his breakout 2021 season, but one game is always a marker for a run, and maybe the time is now for him.

In terms of the pitching, the middle of the pitching staff was the best. Sammy Peralta worked off of Kyle Kubat and went 3 1⁄ 3 shutout innings. It was not necessarily pretty, as Peralta allowed six base runners over those 10 outs, but no runs allowed is what Birmingham was looking for to win the game.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony: 5-for-6, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Tyler Neslony: He had five hits and one homer, vote for him! vote view results 81% Tyler Neslony: 5-for-6, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (13 votes)

18% Tyler Neslony: He had five hits and one homer, vote for him! (3 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Evan Skoug: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K

Fraser Ellard: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 80% Evan Skoug: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K (8 votes)

20% Fraser Ellard: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Great Clips of the Homestand presented by @GreatClips! pic.twitter.com/JWuRg2Mf2H — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 13, 2022

A win for Winston-Salem, and a near-great start for Matthew Thompson. He was cruising through the first five innings, but allowed two runs in the sixth inning and was relieved after one out. Not that 5 1⁄ 3 innings pitched with three runs allowed and nine strikeouts is bad, Thompson just ran in to some clear trouble the third time through the order. Anyway, the Dash offense only needed one inning to win, so it really wasn’t a complete game.

Winston-Salem rode a seven-run inning to victory. Bryan Ramos and Harvin Mendoza hit homers that inning, of a different sort. Ramos had a solo shot for his 10th homer of the year and Mendoza hit a grand slam to cap off the inning; both players had two hits on the day. Luis Mieses and Adam Hackenberg had two hits, too, but Tyler Osik led the way in that department with a 3-for-5 day.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Bryan Ramos: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Harvin Mendoza: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Tyler Osik: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 9% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

63% Harvin Mendoza: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (7 votes)

27% Tyler Osik: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (3 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Amaya: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Oscar Colás: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K (9 votes)

0% Luis Amaya: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

It is not everyday that an 11-hit night that only spurs one run leads to a victory, but I guess today is that night. All but one batter reached base today for the Cannon Ballers — but only one (Benyamín Bailey) scored a run, and only one (Wes Kath) had that RBI. Kath is among the three hitters in the lineup to have a couple of hits on the night, Like Kath, DJ Gladney had two singles while Colson Montgomery hit his 11th double of the year and added a single for (Gavin) sheets and giggles.

Cristian Mena goes 6.0 on 71 pitches (38 for strikes) and surrenders 4 hits and 1 BB. He only got 1 K, but most of the AB’s didn’t last long enough for a K. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/59IF2mqS4Y — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

Cristian Mena did do very well at the end of the day, with six shutout innings, but the tweet above is selling him too high. Sure, 71 pitches in six innings isn’t much, but 38 strikes vs 33 balls thrown isn’t good at all, and it is more by luck that Mena did not allow a run than actual skill. Why? He should have struck out more batters and thrown more strikes, instead he threw five more strikes than balls and just one strikeout. Regardless, he did his job: Don’t allow any runs. Bowen Plagge took over the last three innings and was credited with the win, but if you want to be kind give him a save as well: He just allowed a hit and one walk with three strikeouts, so he was pretty crisp over his nine outs.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Cristian Mena: 6 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 KK

Bowen Plagge: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Wes Kath: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 88% Cristian Mena: 6 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 KK (8 votes)

0% Bowen Plagge: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

11% Wes Kath: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Victor Torres: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (6 votes)

0% Victor Torres: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

The ACL Sox had a 3-0 lead once upon a time, and they let six unanswered runs score from the third inning through the fifth to earn a loss. Dylan Burns was looking all fine and dandy through two innings, but proceeded to allow five runs while recording just four outs in the next 1 1⁄ 3 frames. In hindsight, that basically doomed the ACL Sox, because they lost the lead and could never recover. Not that it was a very good offensive game — the team only had five hits and three walks, but 14 strikeouts will certainly limit the damage with eight runners on base.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Ben Norman: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Javier Mora: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Brian Carrion: 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Ben Norman: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K (4 votes)

0% Javier Mora: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Brian Carrion: 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Dylan Burns: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 6 K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Dylan Burns: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 6 K (4 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

A very high-scoring game that even went nine innings, yes this is the last game previewed, and you’ve entered ... the Dominican Summer League. You could call it the Twilight Zone, too, because the DSL Sox lost while putting 23 runners on base. Yeah, they really did that. Ten hits and 13 walks, but none of the hits were for extra bases so the 7-for-20 with runners in scoring position became a bigger deal. Why? Well, the DSL Diamondbacks were 9-for-21 with RISP and had seven extra-base hits, that’s where the loss came from. Loidell Chapelli had a 2-for-4 day to his credit, and Erick Hernández had a single and two walks to his name. So a decent day for the top two prospects for the DSL.

The pitching, well, they allowed 14 runs, so it wasn’t pretty. Really, the only arm that did well was Ricardo Brizuela. He was the only pitcher with a scoreless outing. He had a perfect 1 2⁄ 3 innings with three Ks before he was lifted for three more pitchers who allowed runs.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Loidell Chapelli: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Erick Hernández: 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Edwin Ramos: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 42% Loidell Chapelli: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

28% Erick Hernández: 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

28% Edwin Ramos: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now