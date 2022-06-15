Today in White Sox History: June 15

1950

It was only the beginning for him: White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce threw a one-hitter, the first of the four he’d have in his career. Pierce shut down the Yankees at Comiskey Park, 5-0. The only Yankees hit that afternoon came off the bat of infielder Billy Johnson, who singled to right in the fifth inning. Pierce struck out seven for the afternoon.

1958

White Sox pitchers Jim Wilson and Dick Donovan both fired shutouts, beating the Orioles in a doubleheader at Baltimore. The Sox won, 3-0 and 4-0.

Later that day, the Sox acquired pitcher Bob Shaw as part of a four-player deal with Detroit. Shaw would come up big for the Sox during the 1959 pennant-winning season, going 18-6 with a 2.69 ERA.

Shaw began that season in the bullpen, working with Sox pitching coach Ray Berres. After some refinements, he was given a start in Boston where he shut out the Red Sox, 5-0. After that, he became a regular in the starting rotation, and would cap off his year by winning a game in the World Series against the Dodgers at the Coliseum, 1-0, beating Sandy Koufax.

1975

It was a move made at the trading deadline that showed great foresight by White Sox GM Roland Hemond. Hemond shipped pitcher Stan Bahnsen (who never recaptured his magic from 1972) to the A’s for pitcher Dave Hamilton and prospect Chet Lemon.

By 1977, both would be contributing to the South Side Hit Men. Lemon would go on to a pair of All-Star Games representing the Sox, and would become one of the best center fielders in baseball. Offensively, he led the league with 44 doubles in 1979. In his six full years with the Sox, Lemon would collect 278 extra base hits and drive in 347 runs.

1979

With the White Sox going nowhere, GM Roland Hemond began looking toward the future. He traded third baseman Eric Soderholm to the Rangers for two players, one of whom was Chicago native Ed Farmer. Farmer would go on to make the All-Star team the next year, finish with 30 saves, and become a top closer.

In his three seasons with the club Farmer saved 54 games, with 13 wins. His association with the Sox continued as a broadcaster in 1992 until his death in April 2020.

1983

White Sox GM Roland Hemond swapped second basemen with the Mariners, getting Julio Cruz for Tony Bernazard. Cruz energized the bottom half of the order, stole bases and provided stellar defense to help the Sox go on a rampage and win the Western Division by a then-record 20 games over second-place Kansas City.

2004

White Sox slugger Carlos Lee established a team record, when he got a hit in 28 straight games. It broke the old mark, held by Luke Appling and Albert Belle.