Bird App Recap: White Sox 13, Tigers 0

The Motor City kitties get shut out and swept.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@Leonard42

Good afternoon! The White Sox have already claimed the series, but let’s see if they can sweep the Tigers and take some confidence to Houston. Here is today’s lineup.

The game started with a HBP for AJ Pollock.

With the hit-by-pitch for Pollock and a walk for José Abreu, Yoán Moncada steps up to the plate. A 93 mph fastball comes his way and Moncada smashes it out of the park to give the Sox a 3-0 lead. Twitter goes crazy.

With the hit-by-pitch earlier and nearly taking Danny Mendick out, Alex Faedo has been a little wild on the mound for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Abreu is building property on the Comerica Park grounds. You have to stay cool somehow.

The vibes are immaculate.

Even Vince Velasquez is looking good today.

Andrew Vaughn makes up for his first-inning flub with an off-the-wall double.

The Sox don’t seem to mind the heat, because they are staying hot at the plate.

Honestly, this series has been so refreshing given what everyone was dealing with in the last two months.

When I tell you everyone is on it today, I mean that. Josh Harrison knocks Luis Robert in and it’s suddenly 5-0 Good Guys.

It’s only the third inning, but the Tigers already have someone up and warming.

Oh hey, we have a Danny Mendick home run! A lot of the tweets were, uh, well... just use your imagination. It’s now 6-0 Sox.

Abreu continues to have a banner day/series/career against the Tigers.

Moncada is 2-for-3 and it’s 7-0. I don’t know what happened, but I like the mid-June White Sox.

Or could it be Lance Lynn lighting a fire under this team?

We love a good 7-5 fielder’s choice groundout!

Another hit by Josh Harrison.

Seby Zavala takes the Tigers deep with a two-run home run. I hope these bats stay hot in Houston.

A collective sigh of relief can be heard across Chicagoland.

And Joshua is able to have a very happy birthday.

Moncada is just a triple away from the cycle. Just sayin’

Adam Engel finally gets his first hit of the day (a triple!), making it 10-0. Every starter has had a hit now.

Scratch that. It’s hard to keep up with the runs!

Harold Castro is in to pitch for the fifth time in his career.

This seems... good?

This... not so much.

Kody Clemens — son of THAT Clemens — makes his debut on the mound. It was not great, but he’s an infielder, so what do you expect?

Again, not good.

Moncada brings in his fifth run and we’re well past blowout territory now. 13-0.

Friends, that’s a sweep! The White Sox improve to 5-1 vs. the Tigers.

Have a great evening, folks!

