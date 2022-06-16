South Side Sox Father’s Day Gift Guide

The White Sox are heading into a big weekend of baseball in Houston, taking on the ALDS nemesis Astros. And most every White Sox fan is heading toward Father’s Day and a position of giving and/or receiving a special gift.

If you’re struggling for ideas, or need to send out some hints to those kids/grandkids who always manage to find you another tie, search no more. South Side Sox, with help from our friends at Target, have pieced together a gift guide of all the possible things a White Sox fan should want for Father’s Day. You won’t be able to hone it down to just one gift.

Moneymaker White Sox Cap ($14.99)

Cheer on the Chicago White Sox in style with this official Major League Baseball Licensed Hat. Wether you are on campus, attending a game, at school, out for the night or tailgating, this cap makes your allegiance unmistakable with team colors and logo. This hat features a stylish design and will celebrate your favorite team!

White Sox Puzzle Set ($19.99)

First you have to put the Chicago White Sox puzzle together. Then you have to find Joe Journeyman — the only player to play for all 30 MLB teams — and discover dozens of laugh-out-loud scenes in these hand-drawn illustrations of MLB stadiums, their fans and their landmark surroundings. The Chicago White Sox seek-and-find adventure puzzle is officially licensed by Major League Baseball for use by Joe Journeyman, a YouTheFan brand.

White Sox Cornhole Boards ($199.99)

The solid wood 2x4 Cornhole is constructed out of premium grade birch veneer plywood and hand-finished with a 7-stage sanding and sealing process. The solid 9mm 48” x 24” plywood play surface has authentic tournament-grade varnish coatings.

White Sox three-utensil BBQ grill set ($49.99)

Get your grill game on with an officially licensed set of barbecue tools. The barbecue tool set includes a Sportula, a pair of tongs and a grill fork. Each tool is made from heavy-duty stainless steel with brass-riveted hard maple handles. “Chicago White Sox” is stamped on the hard maple handles, and the team logo is laser-cut through the blade of the Sportula. The Sportula and the fork both come with an integrated bottle opener. An unforgettable gift for any fan and the most noticed accessory at any tailgating event!

White Sox hanging poster print ($49.99)

TRENDS WALL POSTERS use high-resolution artwork and are printed on premium paper which enhances colors with a high-quality look and feel

CHOOSE A HANGING ACCESSORY for your poster bundle; options include a 24” Poster Clip, a 30-Pack of Clear Pushpins, or PostUps 16-Count Poster Mounts

LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO HANG design allows for quick installation so you can enjoy your wall art immediately

SELECT THE PERFECT SIZE for any space; available poster sizes include 14.725” x 22.375” and 22.375” x 34”

White Sox tees, hoodies and mugs at BreakingT (starting at $26)

While Target is getting the main shine here, we’d be remiss to not mention our T-shirt/merch affiliate, BreakingT, and all the goodies populating their White Sox store. Heck, you can still pick up a Parrot Power Encarnación shirt, if you want to commemorate his memorable 2020 stint on the South Side!

There are 49 designs currently in-store, including some BreakingT never even told us about, to offer to you!

The best?

Go get yourself one!

Seriously, everyone, these guides are a great way to shop and help out your content provider friends at South Side Sox. Every order you make using our site links drops a tip in our jar. And we really appreciate you doing that. Thank you.

And, dads, have a wonderful Father’s Day!