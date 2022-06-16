White Sox Minor League Update: June 15, 2022

The Knights fell behind early on, but they rallied for a thrilling victory over the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville solved Knights starter John Parke in the top of the first, scoring three runs on four hits and two walks. Despite the slow start, however, Parke lasted five innings, and he did not allow any additional runs. When Parke left the game, the Knights trailed by a score of 3-1. The Knights scored that run in the third, when Zach Remillard, Tim Anderson, and Adam Haseley hit three consecutive singles.

Down by three in the eighth, the Knights used some timely hitting to get even. Ryder Jones and Carlos Pérez singled, and with one out, Gavin Sheets drove them in with a double. Then, in a high-leverage situation with two outs, Micker Adolfo drove in Sheets with a single to make it 4-4.

WE'RE TIED, 4-4!!!



Micker Adolfo with an RBI single in the bottom of the 8th inning! pic.twitter.com/IUJs4vgU4l — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 16, 2022

Reliever Brandon Finnegan took over on the mound in the 10th, inheriting the free base runner on second. With runners on the corners and two outs, a wild pitch allowed the free base runner to score, but Finnegan did not allow any additional runs. That set the Knights up with a good opportunity to walk it off, and they took advantage. Pérez and Sheets drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, and Yolbert Sánchez did the rest.

Yolbert Sanchez singles home two runs to give Charlotte a walk off 6-5 win v. Jacksonville.@SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/UEOIBczNmS — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 16, 2022

This sharp grounder was ultimately ruled an error, but a walk-off is still a walk-off, and the Knights got the win.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Gavin Sheets: 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Adam Haseley: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-5 (would have been 1-for-5, 2 RBI if his walk-off was ruled a single)

Micker Adolfo: 2-for-4, game-tying RBI vote view results 60% Gavin Sheets: 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI (3 votes)

20% Adam Haseley: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI (1 vote)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-5 (would have been 1-for-5, 2 RBI if his walk-off was ruled a single) (0 votes)

20% Micker Adolfo: 2-for-4, game-tying RBI (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? John Parke: 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 K

Anderson Severino: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4 vote view results 16% John Parke: 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 K (1 vote)

50% Anderson Severino: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K (3 votes)

33% Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4 (2 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

The Barons could not be stopped in this one, as they cruised to an easy victory over Mississippi after an enormous second inning.

Every position player in the Barons lineup collected at least one hit, and most of them got a hit during the 10-run second inning. Surprisingly, that inning began with a fly out by Tyler Neslony. After that, though, it was pure chaos. Yoelqui Céspedes doubled, Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow singled, Raudy Read singled, Ian Dawkins doubled, Iván González singled, D.J. Burt singled, José Rodríguez singled, Lenyn Sosa singled, Neslony doubled, and Céspedes singled. 10 consecutive hits. My goodness. At the end of that, it was 8-0, and they were not even done. Dedelow broke the streak with a strikeout, but incredibly, Neslony stole home, so even a strikeout resulted in something positive. Read wrapped up the monster inning with an RBI double to make it 10-0.

Garrett Davila served as an opener in this game, and he delivered two shutout innings to start the game. Kaleb Roper covered the remainder of the game, and he provided seven strong innings. The game was never in question thanks to the 10-run explosion and the good efforts by Davila and Roper. The final run of the game scored in the seventh, when Dedelow and Dawkins both doubled.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Ian Dawkins: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Kaleb Roper: 7 IP, 2 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Garrett Davila: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 16% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI (1 vote)

0% Ian Dawkins: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI (0 votes)

83% Kaleb Roper: 7 IP, 2 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 K (5 votes)

0% Garrett Davila: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, BB, RBI

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, RBI

D.J. Burt: 1-for-4, BB, RBI vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, BB, RBI (0 votes)

100% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, RBI (4 votes)

0% D.J. Burt: 1-for-4, BB, RBI (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

The Dash jumped out to an early lead, but the offense fell asleep, so Bowling Green was able to complete a comeback.

Winston-Salem got started as early as possible, with Terrell Tatum, Moises Castillo, and Oscar Colás opening the game with three consecutive singles. That gave the Dash a 1-0 lead, and they built on that in the second inning. Keegan Fish drew a leadoff walk, and he proceeded to steal second base. Then, with two outs, Castillo drove in Fish with a single to double Winston-Salem’s lead.

Unfortunately, that was as good as the Dash’s situation got. Andrew Dalquist started the game with two shutout innings for Winston-Salem, but the Hot Rods solved him later on. In the third, the Hot Rods got on the board due to a double, a productive fly out, and a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Bowling Green tied the game on a wild pitch and took the lead on a solo home run by Dru Baker. Dalquist lasted five innings and allowed those three runs (all earned).

The Hot Rods picked up an insurance run in the seventh after an error by Jason Matthews, but it ultimately did not matter. In the final seven innings, the Dash scored zero runs on two hits.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Trey Jeans: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Jason Matthews: 1-for-3, 2B

Moises Castillo: 2-for-4, RBI vote view results 33% Trey Jeans: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

0% Jason Matthews: 1-for-3, 2B (0 votes)

66% Moises Castillo: 2-for-4, RBI (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Andrew Dalquist: 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Cooper Bradford: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Harvin Mendoza: 0-for-4, 2 K vote view results 0% Andrew Dalquist: 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

66% Cooper Bradford: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

33% Harvin Mendoza: 0-for-4, 2 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers jumped out to a huge lead in the second inning and never looked back in this one-sided win over the Woodpeckers.

Wilfred Veras led off the top of the second with a single, and the next two hitters, Benyamín Bailey and Misael González, walked to load the bases. Still with no outs, Nick Thornquist cleared the bases with a double to make it 3-0, and the Cannon Ballers were only halfway done scoring that inning. From that point forward, Kannapolis drew three more walks, and Veras reached on an error that brought home two more. By the end of the inning, the Cannon Ballers had a 6-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Cannon Ballers scored two more on a double by Wilber Sánchez. Those insurance runs turned out to be overkill, however, as the Cannon Ballers pitching staff had a great evening. Brooks Gosswein was the starting pitcher, and he lasted five innings. Gosswein’s only hiccup came in the fourth inning, when he issued a two-out walk, and that was followed by an RBI double. Despite that, Gosswein had a great night, and he played a big role in the blowout win. Down the stretch, Ángel Acevedo and Zach Cable combined to pitch four shutout innings to put the game away.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 2B, BB

Nick Thornquist: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Ángel Acevedo: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 40% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 2B, BB (2 votes)

20% Nick Thornquist: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI (1 vote)

40% Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K (2 votes)

0% Ángel Acevedo: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now