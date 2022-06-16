White Sox Minor League Update: June 16, 2022

Box score link

It has happened before, even as recently as last week, that the Knights have recovered from a massive crooked number against them for the win; unfortunately, they could not overcome the eight-spot put up by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the third inning, 100% of those runs credited to Brody Koerner before he could retire a batter, which he, in fact, was not able to do that inning.

Andrew Perez did allow one of Koerner’s inherited runners to score but also struck out four over two innings in relief, the one hit he gave up landing in the seats. Hunter Schryver and Rafael Dolis both pitched two scoreless innings, racking up three strikeouts apiece, and Lincoln Henzman allowed an ultimately meaningless 10th run on three hits in the ninth.

Gavin Sheets is finding his rhythm again and he went deep for the first time as a Knight this year in the second; he went 3-for-4 overall. The team scored three more in a two-out burst of life in the fifth; Blake Rutherford singled, Ryder Jones walked, and Zach Remillard smashed one out for a three-run blast. Unfortunately for the Knights, Fishman good; the Jumbo Shrimp, a Marlins prospect, pitched 2 ⅔ scoreless to help shut down any further rally hopes.

ZACH ATTACK!!!



Zach Remillard with a three-run pic.twitter.com/ambIYnaGYI — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 17, 2022

The rehabbing Tim Anderson went 1-for-4 and kind of tried to run the bases before getting thrown out at second.

Tim Anderson with a shot off the CF wall. But he may have thought it was gone because he is nailed easily at 2nd. But still not running at full speed in games.



⁦@FutureSox⁩ ⁦@whitesox⁩ pic.twitter.com/MLfEBSBNnq — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) June 17, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Gavin Sheets (1B): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-3, R, K

Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-2, R, BB, K, GIDP

Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, K vote view results 100% Gavin Sheets (1B): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI (13 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-3, R, K (0 votes)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-2, R, BB, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, K (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K, PB, CS

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 0-for-4, K, GIDP

Brody Koerner: 2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, L vote view results 23% Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K, PB, CS (3 votes)

7% Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 0-for-4, K, GIDP (1 vote)

69% Brody Koerner: 2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, L (9 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

For exactly one half-inning, it looked like the Barons were going to be sunk, but a five-run sixth saved the day and they prevailed 6-5 over the Mississippi Braves. All five Braves runs were scored off Scott Blewett in just under five innings. Félix Paulino, Edgar Navarro, Declan Cronin, and Theo Denlinger were all scoreless, Navarro striking out three in his inning of work.

Craig Dedelow was the star of the show offensively, racking up eight total bases for himself by virtue of a fourth inning double (scoring DJ Burt), a sixth inning dong (his 14th, scoring Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa), and a seventh inning double (scoring nobody and going nowhere). He had four RBI; Raudy Read had the other two, his two-run blast scoring Alex Destino part of the decisive sixth inning.

Craig Dedelow with a big 3R tater. Dawkins and Sosa come in to score. #Barons down 5-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/zlCRpF5w8e — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 17, 2022

Raudy Read crushes this pitch past the bullpen in LF. Destino comes in, and the #Barons lead 6-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fHFYp8KcsT — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 17, 2022

Every Barons batter reached base at least once due to hit or walk; Burt, Sosa, Dedelow, Yoelquis Céspedes, and Destino were on base multiple times, with Céspedes swiping a bag as well.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-4, R, BB

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB

Craig Dedelow (RF): 3-for-5, 2 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI, K

Alex Destino (DH): 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K vote view results 0% DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-4, R, BB (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB (0 votes)

100% Craig Dedelow (RF): 3-for-5, 2 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI, K (12 votes)

0% Alex Destino (DH): 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K (0 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-5, R, K

Yoelquis Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, BB, K, HBP, SB

Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-3, BB, K

Scott Blewett: 4 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

25% Yoelquis Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, BB, K, HBP, SB (3 votes)

0% Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

75% Scott Blewett: 4 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 3 K (9 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

This Dash team seems to thrive in late innings—at the plate, anyway—and that narrowly paid off for a win against the first-place Bowling Green Hot rods. Starter Garrett Schoenle’s ERA at the level, already lean, shrank to a minuscule 0.63 with five shutout innings, walking one, striking out four, and allowing two hits (both singles). He was staked to a 1-0 lead early, too, with the Run Machine Also Known As Duke Ellis doing exactly that; he hit his 10th double of the season, stole his 24th base, then scored his 43rd run on Oscar Colás’s sacrifice fly.

Schoenle, a 6’5” lefty, 23 years old, signed as an undrafted free agent last July, and in XXXX innings between the ACL, Kannapolis, and Winston-Salem since then has a line of XXX. That covers 25 career outings, all but the most recent two out of the bullpen. Obviously, it’s still early, but he could be a dark horse pitcher to keep an eye on.

Wilber Pérez had a sorely needed scoreless inning after Schoenle departed to keep it 1-0 Dash at that point, but Karan Patel allowed a game-tying solo dong one inning later in the seventh. Although a blown save weighs heavy on the heart, the BS-W combo—truly the most accurate abbreviation possible for such a thing—can provide some consolation: In the eight, the newly-returned-from-the-system-nethers Brandon Bossard was hit by a pitch with one out, Ellis singled, then Moisés Castillo singled too, scoring Bossard but also getting himself thrown out trying to take second. Alas, Colás singled into the first baseman to score Ellis (44th run), then did a dumb thing on the basepaths to end scoring. It’s the minors!

Oscar Colas rips a 102 mph low liner that eats up the 1B. Duke Ellis comes in to score. 3-1 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/7HsBFJGyuR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 17, 2022

Then Bryan Ramos hits his high, shallow fly nobody can see for a double ... except watch Colás, who retreats to first, then runs to third without retouching second. He's called out on an appeal. pic.twitter.com/JBxNR2Ubo2 — Jim Margalus (@SoxMachine) June 17, 2022

Vince Vanelle walked a fine line in the ninth, his second inning of the game, pitching around TDLW to lower his ERA to 1.93. Ellis, Castillo, Colás, Ramos, and Mieses each had two hits; no other Dash starter had even one.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, SB

Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, RBI

Oscar Colás (DH): 2-for-3, 2 RBI, SF, PO

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, GIDP

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4, K

Garret Schoenle: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, SB (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, RBI (0 votes)

54% Oscar Colás (DH): 2-for-3, 2 RBI, SF, PO (6 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4, K (0 votes)

45% Garret Schoenle: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP (5 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, BB, K, GIDP

Tyler Osik (1B): 0-for-4

Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-2, R, HBP vote view results 0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, BB, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (1B): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

100% Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-4, 3 K (8 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-2, R, HBP (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers will not be appearing in this recap.

When the temperature at game start time is 109 degrees, it’s possible the ball will travel. It certainly did for both the ACL Sox and the ACL Royals, who combined for four home runs and nine doubles.

José Jiménez, 19-year-old lefty in his second professional season, made his second professional stateside start and, while it wasn’t as good as his first, three runs over five innings isn’t too bad. Between those two starts, his line is 10 IP, 12 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 10 K.

The Sox scored in each of the first five innings and one of the last four innings, leading 11-2 at one point before settling at 13-10. Two runs came directly off a pair of Royals errors in the first and the third. The second inning was the biggest inning offensively, five runs crossing the plate; Javier Mora doubled in Anthony Espinoza and Alvaro Aguero from their base hits, Luis Pineda singled in Mora, and Layant Tapia went deep for the first time this season to drive in the fourth and fifth runs.

Tapia also doubled to lead off the fourth and was himself doubled in by Ben Norman, who has three doubles in the first eight games played. Javier Mora added to the double total in the fifth, scoring Cameron Butler, and Norman went deep for the first time to reach the 11-2 high-water mark.

Around this time, Jiménez gave up his third run and exited and Yohemy Nolasco allowed four runs in his two innings of work, allowing the Royals to inch to 11-7. A pair of insurance runs crossed the plate in the eighth, Caberea Weaver getting in on the doubles parade and scoring Norman, then scoring himself on a ground out by Dario Borrero, putting it at 13-7.

Axel Acevedo came in to try to staunch the late Royals flow of runs but instead gave up three in a two-error eighth, including one on a balk, entering save territory for a game that used to have a nine-run lead. Jake Suddreth had to step in to stop the bleeding, pitching the last out of the eighth and the whole entire ninth to preserve the 13-10 victory.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Javier Mora (2B): 3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-6, 2 R, RBI, 3 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 3-for-6, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K, E

Ben Norman (DH): 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Anthony Espinoza (3B): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB, K

José Jiménez: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K, W vote view results 20% Javier Mora (2B): 3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K (2 votes)

0% Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-6, 2 R, RBI, 3 K (0 votes)

10% Layant Tapia (SS): 3-for-6, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K, E (1 vote)

70% Ben Norman (DH): 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI (7 votes)

0% Anthony Espinoza (3B): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% José Jiménez: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K, W (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Cameron Butler (CF): 1-for-6, R, 2 K

Caberea Weaver (RF): 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K, E

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, R, RBI, K

Alvaro Aguero (LF): 1-for-5, R, K

Yohemy Nolasco: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, BB, K, WP

Axel Acevedo: ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, K, balk vote view results 0% Cameron Butler (CF): 1-for-6, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (RF): 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K, E (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero (LF): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

28% Yohemy Nolasco: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, BB, K, WP (2 votes)

71% Axel Acevedo: ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, K, balk (5 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Perhaps the spirit of the slightly lopsided DSL White Sox game on Thursday can best be summed up by the sentence “Third baseman Arxy Hernandez went 5-for-7 from the sixth spot in the lineup and also made three errors.” Indeed, of the six runs scored by the hated DSL Reds, only one was earned; that run came off Frankeli Arias in the first inning on a walk and a double, with the batter then caught in a rundown between second and third.

Arias gave up two more runs in the fourth, both unearned, and his replacement Edwin Peralta also gave up an unearned run in the fifth. Daniel González rounded it out with three innings and two unearned runs (on Ryan Burrowes’ error at short, not Hernandez this time), striking out six.

At the plate, the DSL Sox scored 18 runs on 22 hits, going 13-for-34 with runners in scoring position and leaving 17 on base. They walked 10 times and struck out 10 times. Everyone had at least one hit except for Roberth Gutierrez, who pinch-hit and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored.

Erick Hernandez hit two doubles en route to a 3-for-6 day in which he scored four times; Loidel Chapelli also scored four runs and doubled twice, while Ricardo Aguilar, who pinch-hit in the seventh inning, went 1-for-1 and scored thrice.

A. Hernandez. led the way with his five hits, but E. Hernandez, Chapelli, Randel Mondesi, Edwin Ramos, Ryan Castillo, and Leandro Alsinois each had multiple. Seventeen of the DSL Sox hits were singles.

Truly, this is the purest form of baseball. Combined, the teams made 10 errors, scored eight unearned runs out of 24 total, threw seven wild pitches, balked twice, and hit two batters with a pitch. Mondesi threw out the batter at third from left field in the first inning for the only outfield assist of the game. One runner reached on an everybody’s-safe run-scoring fielder’s choice.

There were seven infield hits, two total 1-2-3- innings, an unassisted line drive double play, two baserunning outs during at-bats that were somehow scored neither a caught stealing nor a pickoff, a batter who reached base on a wild pitch strikeout and scored on an error, a three-error inning for the DSL Reds that only resulted in one run, and a reliever literally named Wilder Zapata who entered and hit the batter with his very first pitch, then walked three and threw two wild pitches in one inning before being replaced. Time of game was four hours, 37 minutes.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Erick Hernandez (CF): 3-for-6, 2 2B, 4 R, BB, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Randel Mondesi (LF): 2-for-4, R, 3 RBI, BB, K, outfield assist (3B)

Ricardo Aguilar (PH-C): 1-for-1, 3 R, RBI, BB

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 5-for-7, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB, 3 E

Edwin Ramos (1B): 3-for-6, 3 RBI, BB, K

Ryan Castillo (DH): 2-for-6, RBI, BB, K

Leandro Alsinois (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP vote view results 71% Erick Hernandez (CF): 3-for-6, 2 2B, 4 R, BB, K (5 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Randel Mondesi (LF): 2-for-4, R, 3 RBI, BB, K, outfield assist (3B) (0 votes)

0% Ricardo Aguilar (PH-C): 1-for-1, 3 R, RBI, BB (0 votes)

28% Arxy Hernandez (3B): 5-for-7, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB, 3 E (2 votes)

0% Edwin Ramos (1B): 3-for-6, 3 RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Ryan Castillo (DH): 2-for-6, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Leandro Alsinois (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now