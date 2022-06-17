Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

After an off-day yesterday, the Chicago White Sox are back in action for a weekend series against the Houston Astros in Texas.

Lucas Giolito will lead the way on the mound for the Good Guys. In 10 starts this year, Lucas is 4-2 with a 3.88 ERA (4.65 xERA) in 53 1⁄ 3 innings. Back in 2019, Lucas tossed a four-hit shutout against the Astros in Houston and looks to repeat that event and bounce back from his previous outing.

Framber Valdez takes the mound for Space City. In 12 starts this year, Framber owns a 6-3 record and a 2.64 ERA (3.08 xERA) in 75 innings.

These Good Guys will look to get to the left-handed starter:

The White Sox are slashing .296/.354/.483 against lefties this season.

Houston will line up like so:

José Altuve has touched Lucas up in his 12 plate appearances against him: .300/.417/.900 and two home runs. Michael Brantley has done even better in his 12 chances against Gio: .500/.500/1.083 and two home runs.

Shut down the first two spots in the lineup and continue to rake against lefties is the plan in action for the Good Guys this evening.

Tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT game will be on Apple TV+ (for free). Of course, radio continues to push out additional options.