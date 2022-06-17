Bird App Recap: New Year, Same Sinking Feeling

Reminder: we bang home runs, not trash cans.
Beat the cheaters #whitesox #webanghomerunsnottrashcans ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/8nN9bMAmqJ— Mari (@CoachNebs) June 17, 2022
Giolito giving up too many homers, sure, but the discourse around him may have jumped the shark.
Lucas Giolito is a complete waste of blood vessels— $aint franklin$ (@Bleachedmirror) June 18, 2022
Definition of a gamer:
Yoan Moncada limping and then playing the field anyway?— Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) June 18, 2022
He's got that dawg in him pic.twitter.com/HV0Ua2BWRm
Luck is also a type of skill.
Bless you Phil Cuzzi— Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) June 18, 2022
Even gamers need a break sometimes ...
Moncada's out of the game.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 18, 2022
Harrison at third.
https://t.co/RnVrqfQE2S pic.twitter.com/uvpKxSF4YZ— summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 18, 2022
The White Sox are a bit of an expert on soft tissue injuries
https://t.co/hKrhgPjff0 pic.twitter.com/PKHs8fkl6b— Brandon Stokes (@ChiSoxStokes) June 18, 2022
Did some further research, and it turns out that all these injuries running to first are indeed a bad thing. Unfortunate news.
Is that bad?— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) June 18, 2022
dang.— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) June 18, 2022
Name a more iconic duo than the White Sox and getting thrown out at the plate.
Another awful send by Joe McEwing, I for one am shocked.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 18, 2022
UNLEASH LANCE ON JOE— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) June 18, 2022
Not gonna lie, Field Level was a vibe.
Lmfaoooo this Apple TV broadcast. No stats, no words, just vibes~~— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 18, 2022
This team has me expanding my mental health team:
It didn't.— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) June 18, 2022
Sometimes its the small victories
Well, at least I won’t have to be disappointed with the White Sox this October.— Ashok Selvam (@Shokdiesel) June 18, 2022
That’s a homer. That’s a homer. That’s a homer.
Ah we’ve reached the Sideshow Bob vs. the Rakes portion of the Sox game. pic.twitter.com/t58TvwkJJe— GoreManiax (@Leonard42) June 18, 2022
* Plays De Ja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo *
They are alley ooping on the #WhiteSox right now. Astros are still far superior to the #WhiteSox & nothing was done to rectify that from last October— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 18, 2022
Just three games in June. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2P3mau33uP— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 18, 2022
Maybe a quick check in on some other games will make me feel better? Nope.
Carlos Rodón is through a season-high eight innings on 98 pitches.— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) June 18, 2022
Sometimes words don’t even do it justice, but I can feel this gif.
June 18, 2022
That Tigers series was fun, huh?
the white sox any time they have to play a team that isn’t named the Detroit Tigers pic.twitter.com/Moezwh5A2q— cowboy pussy ホモ (@DahliaZahava) June 18, 2022
Fans are jumping ship, and it’s hard to blame them.
Additional fandom awaits me on the East coast pic.twitter.com/2xF4ijs9pi— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 17, 2022
