White Sox Minor League Update: June 17, 2022

Box score link

It was a true bullpen game in Charlotte on Friday, six pitchers throwing no less than one inning but no more than two innings each (the math, it checks out). JB Olson, Kade McClure, and the newly-signed (as in, yesterday) Dan Winkler were not scored upon in their outings. Zach Muckenhirn, Will Carter, and the newly-signed (as in, a week ago) Parker Markel were. The one run Muckenhirn allowed over his two innings raised his ERA to 1.90 over 23 ⅔ IP. Carter was the tragic recipient of a blown save, one of two runs unearned due to Mark Payton’s error in left field. Markel was hung with the loss but did at least strike out three in one inning.

The Knights bats were light, to say the least, amassing just five hits total. Four of those were in the fifth inning, Micker Adolfo, Xavier Fernández, Nick Ciuffo, Laz Rivera (walk), and Tim Anderson combining to push two runs across the plate. Their only other hit was an eighth-inning lead-off home run by Rivera, his fifth of the season.

Anderson went 1-for-4 from the lead-off spot and looks just about ready to swap housing with Yoán Moncada.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Tim Anderson (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Xavier Fernández (DH): 1-for-4, R, K

Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-3, RBI

Laz Rivera (2B): 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI, BB vote view results 0% Tim Anderson (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (DH): 1-for-4, R, K (0 votes)

0% Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-3, RBI (0 votes)

100% Laz Rivera (2B): 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI, BB (5 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-4, K, outfield assist (2B)

Mark Payton (LF): 0-for-3, BB, E

Gavin Sheets (1B): 0-for-4

Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-3, BB vote view results 25% Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-4, K, outfield assist (2B) (1 vote)

25% Mark Payton (LF): 0-for-3, BB, E (1 vote)

50% Gavin Sheets (1B): 0-for-4 (2 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-3, BB (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Walking 11 guys in a game is typically not a path to success, as the Barons learned in a surprisingly tight 6-5 loss to the Mississippi Braves. Starter Emilio Vargas was responsible for seven walks and four runs, not making it out of the fourth inning; he also threw two wild pitches. Just 36 of his 80 pitches went for strikes.

Taylor Broadway was the only Barons pitcher the Braves couldn’t do anything with, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three. Yoelvin Silven and Brian Glowicki both gave up a run in 1 ⅓ innings, Glowicki for the walk-off loss in a ninth that featured two singles, two intentional walks, and a wild pitch.

The team went a bare 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, squandering chance after chance. In the third inning, JJ Muno singled, stole second, stole third, and scored on DJ Burt’s ground out; he later stole second again, his 13th steal of the year, which was a trend in this game. José Rodríguez entered the game with 12 steals and beat Muno to number 13 by three innings.

In the fourth, Tyler Neslony drew TDLW, stole second (his 13th steal), then scored on Craig Dedelow’s triple; Dedelow, once upon a time, led the Carolina-League-that-was in triples, but this was his first one in 2022. Raudy Read knocked him in with a double, at the time making it a 3-3 game.

They tied it again in the fifth, Lenyn Sosa and Neslony hitting back-to-back doubles, and scored a final but inadequate run in the seventh when Sosa’s sacrifice fly scored DJ Burt from a walk. That inning also featured a sequence one loves to see on the Gameday event log:

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 0-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, E

José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-5, SB

Lenyn Sosa (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K, SF

Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, SB, E

Craig Dedelow (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, outfield assist (3B)

Raudy Read (C): 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB

JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, 3 SB vote view results 0% DJ Burt (3B): 0-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, E (0 votes)

80% José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-5, SB (4 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K, SF (0 votes)

20% Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, SB, E (1 vote)

0% Craig Dedelow (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, outfield assist (3B) (0 votes)

0% Raudy Read (C): 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, 3 SB (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ian Dawkins (CF): 0-for-4, K

Luis Curbelo (1B): 0-for-4, K

Emilio Vargas: 3 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 7 BB, 2 K, 2 WP

Yoelvin Silven: 1 ⅓ IP, H, R, 0 BB, K

Brian Glowicki: 1 ⅓ IP, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 0 K, WP vote view results 0% Ian Dawkins (CF): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (1B): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% Emilio Vargas: 3 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 7 BB, 2 K, 2 WP (6 votes)

0% Yoelvin Silven: 1 ⅓ IP, H, R, 0 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Brian Glowicki: 1 ⅓ IP, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 0 K, WP (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Bowling Green Hot Rods are the product of a legitimately good farm system for a franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays, that has figured out how to be good at both the major and minor league levels at the same time, something the White Sox are not capable of doing under the current regime. That maybe eases the sting of the 4-1 loss on Friday a little, as does the fact that it evened out the series at 2-2, Dash holding their own. Chase Solesky continued his now eight-game streak of not giving up more than three runs in a start, dating back to May 4, but was outpitched by one run by Hot Rod Logan Workman (just for clarity, his name is not Rod Logan Workman).

Adam Hackenberg made his sixth error behind the plate, contributing to an unearned run for Everhett Hazelwood. He also picked a runner off at third and was hit by a pitch (separate events), so it was truly a roller coaster day for him. Skylar Arias made his Sox debut with a perfect inning and Ty Madrigal gave up a solo home run in the ninth.

All five Dash hits were off Workman, who walked none and struck out five; the only two Dash baserunners in the last four innings were Hackenberg and Harvin Mendoza, who were both hit by pitches by a guy!! whose name!! is Graeme! Wilder!! Stinson!!! You will, of course, remember that yesterday, in the DSL game, a batter, was hit by a pitcher, who was named, wait for it, Wilder Zapata. It’s all coming together.

The lone Dash run was a solo bomb from Oscar Colás, his sixth and 33rd RBI. Duke Ellis went 0-for-4 and still managed to steal his 25th base after reaching on error.

Time of game was 1:58.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, K

Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Luis Mieses (DH): 1-for-4, 2 K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3, 2 K, HBP

Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, K, L vote view results 20% Moisés Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, K (1 vote)

40% Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI (2 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (DH): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

40% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, K, L (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-4, K, SB

Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-4

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, K, HBP, E, pickoff (3B)

Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K

Terrell Tatum (RF): 0-for-3, K vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-4, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

25% Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, K, HBP, E, pickoff (3B) (1 vote)

75% Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K (3 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum (RF): 0-for-3, K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Keeping with the day’s theme, the Cannon Ballers game did not feature a huge amount of offense, but going against the grain, they pulled out the win against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Colby Smelley and Colson Montgomery both singled to start the fourth inning and a DJ Gladney walk loaded the bases. One out later, Samil Polanco grounded into a force out at second, but both Smelley and Montgomery scored on an error by the catcher.

Those two runs would stand. Norge Vera made his second stateside appearance and continued his career-long scoreless streak, throwing two innings and striking out two before being driven from the game by rain. Adisyn Coffey, freshly off the Injured List, struck out two in one scoreless inning after the delay, Haylen Green struck out five in three scoreless, and Chase Plymell earned the save over three innings despite allowing one run.

Every Ballers batter reached base at least once thanks to seven walks.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, BB, K

Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-5, R

Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, R, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, GIDP

Misael González (RF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB

Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, K

The Pitching Staff: 9 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 12 K vote view results 0% James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-5, R (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, R, K (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-3, RBI, BB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Misael González (RF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB (0 votes)

0% Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% The Pitching Staff: 9 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 12 K (8 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

Logan Glass (LF): 0-for-3, BB, K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Wilfred Veras (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K (6 votes)

0% Logan Glass (LF): 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Hunter Dollander mowed down the opposition again, the 25-year-old righty striking out seven and walking zero over six innings against the ACL Royals, his only run allowed a fifth-inning solo shot. His line over two starts is an impressive 11 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 15 K. On one hand, it’s his only two professional appearances, but on the other, the Sox system is basically completely devoid of starting pitching, so one can only hope he’s putting on a Dash uniform next week.

Nick Gallagher was excellent in relief, only allowing one Royal to reach base via HBP over two innings. Carlos Hinestroza gave up a ninth-inning solo home run, but ultimately no harm done. Sox pitching walked none and struck out 10.

At the plate, the Sox enjoyed a four-run second; Jayson González hit a lead-off double and scored on Manuel Guariman’s one-out single. Guariman stole second before Anthony Espinoza walked, then both were balked a base up and each took another, including home, on a wild pitch. Alvaro Aguero walked and stole second, his fourth bag; Cameron Butler singled home Espinoza and Mora singled in Aguero before a fielder’s choice double play wiped out Butler at home and Mora at second.

Mora was also complicit in the fifth and final Sox run; he tripled in the seventh inning and was balked home. The 19-year-old went 3-for-4 to push his line to .370/.433/.667 line through a very small number of games played.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Javier Mora (2B): 3-for-4, 3B, R, RBI, E

Jayson González (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K, SB

Anthony Espinoza (SS): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K, 2 SB

Hunter Dollander: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 BB, 7 K, W vote view results 0% Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Javier Mora (2B): 3-for-4, 3B, R, RBI, E (0 votes)

25% Jayson González (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Anthony Espinoza (SS): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K, 2 SB (0 votes)

75% Hunter Dollander: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 BB, 7 K, W (3 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Ben Norman (RF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, outfield assist (2B)

Johnabiell Laureano (DH): 1-for-4, 2 K, GIDP

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, K

Carlos Hinestroza: IP, H, R, 0 BB, K vote view results 50% Ben Norman (RF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, outfield assist (2B) (1 vote)

50% Johnabiell Laureano (DH): 1-for-4, 2 K, GIDP (1 vote)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Hinestroza: IP, H, R, 0 BB, K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The DSL Sox and the DSL Yankees each scored all of their runs in one half-inning, Sox falling 4-2. In a cruel twist, only one run allowed by starter Ronny Robles was earned; shortstop Ryan Burrowes made an error to load the bases with nobody out and second baseman Loidel Chapelli later made another to biff a caught stealing that should have been out number three.

Out of the bullpen, Juan Jiménez, José Mendoza, and Oriel Castro combined to strike out seven over four scoreless innings. Sox pitching struck out 12 overall and walked four.

They had their baserunners and opportunities, but the lone Sox runs came in the third in a classic manner; Chapelli walked and Randel Mondesi homered, his third in 10 games. The team went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Erick Hernandez walked, doubled, and singled, and was caught stealing; the 17-year-old outfielder is batting .389/.500/.528 in the first nine games of his career. Arxy Hernandez followed up his five-hit day with a 1-for-4, dropping his line to .353/.463/.382.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Erick Hernandez (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, BB, K, CS

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, E

Randel Mondesi (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Roberth Gutierrez (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K vote view results 33% Erick Hernandez (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, BB, K, CS (1 vote)

0% Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, E (0 votes)

66% Randel Mondesi (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Roberth Gutierrez (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now