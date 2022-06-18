Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Astros 0

Sam is being generous today by saying Astros by four, but here is how the White Sox will start today’s game:

Today’s White Sox lineup! Mendick leading off. Vaughn DH. Burger in at 3B. Harrison at 2B. Engel in RF. Zavala has the plate. Cueto on the bump. Astros by 4. pic.twitter.com/h0ygwPbngZ — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 18, 2022

Here is a little Yoán Moncada update for you.

Moncada is having a MRI done on the right hamstring area. The hope is to avoid the IL, per Tony La Russa, but nothing is certain at this point. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 18, 2022

Same, Celeste.

Unsure what is compelling me to turn this game on right now other than habit. — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 18, 2022

Johnny Cueto has had a fantastic start today, and has been a great pickup.

Cueto from minor league contract fill in to #3 pitcher on our team. What a sport — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) June 18, 2022

Seby Zavala gets a hit to start the third inning.

SEBY IS HERE. LEAGUE HAS BEEN WARNED. — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) June 18, 2022

Super Joe is giving the stop sign a lot today.

Joe must be learning. — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) June 18, 2022

The bases are loaded, but the White Sox always struggle with RISP. Let’s see how this goes.

Bases loaded, 1 out, what will our white sox do? — Mikey Slice (@mikey_slice5) June 18, 2022

Update: Luis Robert drives in two on a single!

STOP THE PRESSES!! The Sox have a lead in Houston. — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) June 18, 2022

José Abreu then knocks in two on a double!

Are we... Good? — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) June 18, 2022

The batters seem to be seeing the ball off of — and hitting! — Justin Verlander.

These approaches are A++. Hardly recognize this lineup. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 18, 2022

It’s currently 4-0 White Sox as we enter the fourth inning.

Sox back (this message will self destruct in 1 hour) — baby nashville (@notoriousS_O_B) June 18, 2022

Even Josh Harrison is getting on base.

And y’all said Josh Harrison was washed… pic.twitter.com/WzDoGi7t5T — GoreManiax (@Leonard42) June 18, 2022

Adam Engel with a hit in the opposite direction puts two on with just one out ...

White Sox have hacked into the Astros network of trash can lids — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) June 18, 2022

... and Andrew Vaughn knocks Josh Harrison in. Luis Robert brings Adam Engel and Vaughn home. Verlander is quickly yanked from the mound. The White Sox are up, 7-0.

Baseball makes no sense. I love it. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 18, 2022

Even our mutuals are noticing.

i love this for you, white sox friends — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) June 18, 2022

All excitement must come to an end at some point, though.

Even with a 7-0 lead I still don’t feel comfortable with this White Sox team. — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) June 18, 2022

Cueto continues to work his magic on a fully-loaded Astros team.

there IS a 35+ year-old, right-handed pitcher who is currently in contention for the american league cy young pitching in houston this weekend… pic.twitter.com/tpcSgmCVye — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) June 18, 2022

Cueto has all the stuff today pic.twitter.com/Yt88VfEvcx — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 18, 2022

Is this good? This sounds good.

Six scoreless innings of one-hit ball for Johnny Cueto. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 18, 2022

Cueto stuns again in the seventh.

Johnny Cueto x rays are positive for that dawg in him. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1aiNtZEIcw — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 18, 2022

Vaughn has had three hits in five plate appearances, proving how valuable he is to a lineup.

What’s the equivalent of “gets buckets” in baseball??? Because that’s Andrew Vaughn. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 18, 2022

With nine shutout innings, the White Sox end their losing streak at Minute Maid Park!

The Sox have won a baseball game! — Roxy (@Roxy__Virginia) June 18, 2022

Sox shut out Astros in 2 hours 51 minutes — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) June 18, 2022

Reynaldo López kept Cueto’s exceptional game on lock as well, for the two innings he pitched.