White Sox Minor League Update: June 19, 2022

An onslaught of offense from Jacksonville and Charlotte, but the Knights eked out a couple more runs for the 13-11 win. Funny enough for the Charlotte (non)rotation, Kyle Kubat actually had a fine start, with three runs allowed over five innings. The vast majority of the runs allowed came from a two-run seventh and a six-run eighth inning. Dan Winkler allowed both runs in that seventh inning, while newly-acquired Parker Markel only got one out while allowing the six runs in the eighth inning. Two of those were on Zach Remillard, with one of his two errors leading to two unearned runs, but what a bad outing for Markel. Andrew Perez and JB Olson settled everything down, but Markel’s one out with six runs allowed could mean he’s on the outs if the Sox need to make another 40-man roster addition.

On offense, all 13 runs came in two innings, a four-run third and a nine-run fourth, pretty fun and full couple of innings. Carlos Pérez hit a three-run homer in the third inning to help get the offense started:

'Los is MORE!



Carlos Pérez with a three-run pic.twitter.com/Ehk77kTbGu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 19, 2022

Gavin Sheets blew the game open with a bases-clearing double in the fourth, but two more homers that inning ended up being necessary insurance, given the Knights’ bullpen collapse. Blake Rutherford’s seventh homer of the year was a two-run shot:

Mark Payton’s eighth homer of the year, a three-run shot, closed out the inning and the offense for Charlotte.

PAY DAY!!! @MarkPayton2 makes it a 13-2 lead with a three-run blast! pic.twitter.com/Vb9aHijveL — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 19, 2022

On an individual basis, Remillard and Sheets (maybe his dad Larry needs to travel with the team) led Charlotte with three hits each. Yolbert Sánchez, Mark Payton, and Xavier Fernández followed up with two hits apiece. The only batter to not reach base, whether it was a hit or a walk, was Laz Rivera (0-for-4).

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Gavin Sheets: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Mark Payton: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Informal hitting coach Larry Sheets, Gavin’s dad and ex-MLB slugger; he’s good luck! vote view results 91% Gavin Sheets: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (11 votes)

8% Mark Payton: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Informal hitting coach Larry Sheets, Gavin’s dad and ex-MLB slugger; he’s good luck! (0 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Dan Winkler: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Parker Markel: 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER (6 R), 5 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Dan Winkler: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Parker Markel: 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER (6 R), 5 H, 1 BB, 0 K (10 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

A shutout win for Birmingham in what really came out to be a two-man start. Garrett Davila went the first four without allowing a hit, probably his best outing of the season. Félix Paulino came in for the next three and had the gall to allow a hit — a single. The true bullpen arms, Yoelvin Silven and Theo Denlinger, shut down Mississippi in the final two innings, with the latter forging the save.

With a shutout from your pitchers, the offense does not need to do much, and the Barons obliged by providing almost the bare minimum. They scored two runs off of six hits and a walk. A fielder’s choice led the the go-ahead and eventual winning run, and a DJ Burt double gave them their second in the eighth inning. Yoelqui Céspedes led the team in hits with two, and Lenyn Sosa added a hit for good measure.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Félix Paulino: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Garrett Davila: 4 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 37% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (3 votes)

0% Félix Paulino: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

62% Garrett Davila: 4 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K (5 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Luis Curbelo: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 42% Luis Curbelo: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K (3 votes)

42% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (3 votes)

14% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem came back three down to tie the game 4-4, but end up losing as the bullpen and Jason Matthews faltered the next half-inning. Matthew Thompson started today and he was below-average. Four innings with three runs allowed is not good, but he did not walk anybody and struck out five, so that is good at least. He got burned by two homers that led to all three runs. Trey Jeans and Everhett Hazelwood were in after Thompson, and erased the the tie. You could give more of that blame to Jason Matthews, because his two errors were responsible for two unearned runs as well.

Overall, the lineup ended up having a decent day. They only struck out three times as a team, which is pretty impressive, to go along with their nine hits and two walks. Most of the scoring came from Bryan Ramos with his 11th homer of the year. It was a three-run shot that tied the game, 4-4.

This is what swinging with bad intentions looks like. Ramos murders this baseball for a 109mph +400’ 3R shot. #Dash tied at 4. Hackenberg sac fly for their first run. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xWVNQTq5tA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 19, 2022

That homer was one of his two hits on the day, Brandon Bossard had two hits as well. Oscar Colás had a single and a walk, with Duke Ellis getting a hit before being thrown out of the game.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Brandon Bossard: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Bryan Ramos: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Duke Ellis: 1-for-2, FEISTY vote view results 0% Brandon Bossard: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

83% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (5 votes)

16% Duke Ellis: 1-for-2, FEISTY (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Trey Jeans: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Jesus Vannelle: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Jason Matthews: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 Errors vote view results 50% Trey Jeans: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

25% Jesus Vannelle: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

25% Jason Matthews: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 Errors (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

First off, something potentially worrying outside of the 4-3 loss for Kannapolis: Cristian Mena only went one inning today. It was a pretty fantastic inning, striking out each batter he saw but he did not return for the second. As a note, he threw 15 pitches so this is not scenario where the team lifted him for pitching too much in one inning. Maybe he was so good they wanted him to enjoy the rest of the game? Whatever is the case, the pitching was fine after he left. Tommy Sommer had his strikeout pitches going for him, with seven in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Angel Acevedo did struggle, though, and put the game just barely out of reach for a poor Kannapolis offense, with two more runs allowed in the seventh.

Really the only good offensive players today were Colby Smelley and Colson Montgomery. The latter has reached base in 29 straight games, after his three-hit performance.

Montgomery with his 29th game in a row on base. Yesterday was 28 with a BB. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XbO8znUvTh — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 19, 2022

Those two combined for five of the eight hits from the Cannon Ballers. On the bad side for Montgomery was his ninth error of the season, so defense has been a problem for him.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tommy Sommer: 4 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 7 K

Colby Smelley: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Tommy Sommer: 4 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 7 K (0 votes)

28% Colby Smelley: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

71% Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (5 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now