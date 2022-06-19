 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: Astros 4, White Sox 3

The South Siders fight back, but fall short in the ninth to the trash can bangers

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox looked to steal a series win in Houston during Sunday Night Baseball, after a beautiful 7-0 shutout on Saturday. Michael Kopech is on the mound and this still rings true:

But what if we make it Chrystal’s birthday everyday instead? Happy Birthday, Chrystal!

And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads!

Kopech got off to a shaky start, putting the Astros quickly up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

White Sox offense got something cooking during the second, but the rally ended with Adam Haseley getting caught looking.

And because Minute Maid Park is weird, Robert just missed a long ball in the third. Pain.

Altuve was mic’d up for the game tonight, and it was as annoying as you could have expected. Someone should remind the ESPN announcers that they cheated.

The White Sox threatened again after two walks in the fourth, but Josh Harrison was once again unable to pull through.

Luis Robert was able to redeem himself in the fifth after his not-quite-a-homer ball in the third. He doubled to right center and scored Danny Mendick, making it 2-1, Astros. The White Sox have life!

That didn’t last long, though, as Kopech gave up another home run in the bottom of the inning. Steve was ready, as it was 4-1, Houston.

The broadcast was so dry they spent like 20 minutes talking to some kid about what he traded the Astros for J.J. Matijevic’s first home run ball.

Beats the wave though, honestly.

And to remind everyone, there is NO relation between Jack Lambert and Jimmy Lambert. It’s a Lambert world, and we’re just living in it.

Vince Velasquez and Jimmy-Not-Jack Lambert held down the fort for the seventh and eighth innings. AJ Pollock pulled the game closer with a triple down the left-field line, driven in by Jake Burger on the next at-bat to make the game 4-3, Astros.

Naturally the White Sox made it interesting in the ninth, however, Adam Haseley was unable to get the job done, striking out for the third time tonight.

South Siders fell short and dropped the series to Houston. Their record is now 31-33. The bar is pretty low for bright spots, but at least we didn’t totally suck?

Until tomorrow!

