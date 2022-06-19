Bird App Recap: Astros 4, White Sox 3

The White Sox looked to steal a series win in Houston during Sunday Night Baseball, after a beautiful 7-0 shutout on Saturday. Michael Kopech is on the mound and this still rings true:

Make every Sunday a Michael Kopech Sunday. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 12, 2022

But what if we make it Chrystal’s birthday everyday instead? Happy Birthday, Chrystal!

And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads!

Kopech got off to a shaky start, putting the Astros quickly up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Three first-inning singles off Michael Kopech in the first four hitters makes it 1-0 Astros very early. Tucker also got to second after a throw to third got away from Jake Burger with no backup. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 19, 2022

The thing about Kopech struggling early today is that Cueto can’t come in to pitch for him today. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) June 19, 2022

White Sox offense got something cooking during the second, but the rally ended with Adam Haseley getting caught looking.

Business turned out to not be great for the White Sox in the second. 1-0 Astros — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 19, 2022

And because Minute Maid Park is weird, Robert just missed a long ball in the third. Pain.

Altuve was mic’d up for the game tonight, and it was as annoying as you could have expected. Someone should remind the ESPN announcers that they cheated.

.@karlravechespn attempting to make the national audience feel bad for Jose Altuve getting yelled at by fans after CHEATING is wild. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) June 20, 2022

Man. Little Legs Altuve plays well all wired up. It’s almost like he’s done it before. pic.twitter.com/OalPrNdkWR — MSS (@MySoxSummer) June 20, 2022

The White Sox threatened again after two walks in the fourth, but Josh Harrison was once again unable to pull through.

Josh Harrison’s bat is where innings go to die. — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 20, 2022

Josh Harrison is this year’s Adam Eaton. Bargain bin hunting for everyday players has predictably gone poorly for this team during the window of contention. — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) June 19, 2022

Luis Robert was able to redeem himself in the fifth after his not-quite-a-homer ball in the third. He doubled to right center and scored Danny Mendick, making it 2-1, Astros. The White Sox have life!

Luis Robert is heating up. Doing a much better job taking advantage of fastballs. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 20, 2022

That didn’t last long, though, as Kopech gave up another home run in the bottom of the inning. Steve was ready, as it was 4-1, Houston.

Got to watch Michael close this inning — Steve Stone (@stevestone) June 20, 2022

That’s why — Steve Stone (@stevestone) June 20, 2022

The broadcast was so dry they spent like 20 minutes talking to some kid about what he traded the Astros for J.J. Matijevic’s first home run ball.

I can’t wait until the 30 for 30 about this HR ball trade. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) June 20, 2022

Now we are interviewing the kid??? JFC — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) June 20, 2022

Beats the wave though, honestly.

doing the wave on national television is a level of shamelessness I wish I had — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 20, 2022

And to remind everyone, there is NO relation between Jack Lambert and Jimmy Lambert. It’s a Lambert world, and we’re just living in it.

Did you guys know that Jimmy Lambert’s brother, Peter wears number 69 for the Colorado Rockies. Neither of them are related to Jack Lambert per Eduardo Perez (who is related to Tony Perez) — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 20, 2022

Vince Velasquez and Jimmy-Not-Jack Lambert held down the fort for the seventh and eighth innings. AJ Pollock pulled the game closer with a triple down the left-field line, driven in by Jake Burger on the next at-bat to make the game 4-3, Astros.

Death, taxes, AJ Pollock multi-hit games. — All Things White Sox (@things_sox) June 20, 2022

Naturally the White Sox made it interesting in the ninth, however, Adam Haseley was unable to get the job done, striking out for the third time tonight.

The actual World Series contenders would’ve had someone—anyone—credible to pinch hit in that situation. — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 20, 2022

I will not miss trying to remember how to spell his last name — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) June 20, 2022

South Siders fell short and dropped the series to Houston. Their record is now 31-33. The bar is pretty low for bright spots, but at least we didn’t totally suck?

Frustrating game. Had a couple chances and just couldn’t get it done. But at least they won one in this series and were competitive tonight. Better showing against Houston than last season if nothing else. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 20, 2022

Until tomorrow!