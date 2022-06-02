Today in White Sox History: June 2

1958

In a 3-0 win over the White Sox, Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford tied an AL record by punching out six in a row, including striking out the side in the fourth inning. Jim Wilson held New York to six hits in a shutout loss that saw the White Sox tally seven hits.

In the third inning, Luis Aparicio was gunned down at second base by Yogi Berra on a botched hit-and-run with Nellie Fox, ending Luis’ streak of 26 consecutive thefts.

1967

The White Sox traded infielder Jerry Adair to Boston for two players, one of whom was pitcher Don McMahon. McMahon was spectacular out of the bullpen for the 1967 White Sox, going 5-0, grabbing three saves and having an ERA of 1.67 in 51 games in a little more than 91 innings.

1995

With the White Sox having blown four straight games to Cleveland and off to an 11-20 start, manager Gene Lamont was fired and replaced by abrasive, taciturn third base coach Terry Bevington. Bevington would turn out to be a disaster on the field and in the clubhouse, and the long-term effects of the way Lamont was dismissed would cause his mentor and former Sox coach Jim Leyland to turn down overtures by owner Jerry Reinsdorf to take over after Bevington was removed before the start of the 1998 season.