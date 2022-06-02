White Sox Group Therapy Session 2

Last time we met for session one of White Sox group therapy, the White Sox were making us sad and apathetic. Over a month since the first episode, it’s somehow worse, with the White Sox two games under .500 and keeping our sports trauma running steady.

Sam Sherman, Chrystal O’Keefe, Adrian Serrano and a treadmill aka Zach Hayes gets together for yet another episode of White Sox Therapy to discuss this team that probably doesn’t deserve our attention, but we give it to them anyway.

