Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 8, White Sox 3

The Twitter equivalent of scream therapy ...

By Jacki Krestel
Facing a Great White North sweep, surely Tony La Russa would put together a coherent lineup, efficiently using all the player tools at his disposal.

Or, you know, maybe not.

OK, well, at least our color commentator, whose job it is to connect with the fan base through the shared experience of watching the White Sox, sympathizes with the plight of fandom.

Or, again, maybe not.

Sox fans, starved for anything to get excited over, still love Johnny Cueto.

Aaron Bummer is all of us.

I’m just gonna leave this here.

José Abreu extended his hitting streak ...

... but the rest of the lineup was silent.

What a bunch of hosers, eh?

We are so tired of losing.

Fans are left with no choice but to wonder: Can the White Sox turn it around in time?

I’m not holding my breath.

At least one good thing happened today. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Trooper!

