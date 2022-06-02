Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 8, White Sox 3

Facing a Great White North sweep, surely Tony La Russa would put together a coherent lineup, efficiently using all the player tools at his disposal.

Or, you know, maybe not.

Andrew Vaughn is batting seventh while Leury Garcia leads off.



Tony La Russa is one of the stupidest human beings alive. https://t.co/TDRChvP5X5 — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 2, 2022

Sometimes I find memes so lazy, but this one seems so perfect #WhiteSox #TonyLaRussa pic.twitter.com/bn5uy61kki — Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 3, 2022

OK, well, at least our color commentator, whose job it is to connect with the fan base through the shared experience of watching the White Sox, sympathizes with the plight of fandom.

Or, again, maybe not.

The real fan base will stick around. The others, let ‘em go their own way. Fleetwood Mac ref — Steve Stone (@stevestone) June 2, 2022

Don’t. Not my problem — Steve Stone (@stevestone) June 2, 2022

Sox fans, starved for anything to get excited over, still love Johnny Cueto.

At least Johnny Cueto is really fun to watch — maxo (@WhiteSoxChirper) June 2, 2022

When Johnny Cueto pitches the World watches — Phill (@MeekPhill_) June 2, 2022

Aaron Bummer is all of us.

He never even makes eye contact with La Russa. pic.twitter.com/m7V9c5GemU — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 2, 2022

I’m just gonna leave this here.

It sure be nice if the Sox could have had Kendall Gravemen pitch here — Tyler (@RegionRat14) June 2, 2022

José Abreu extended his hitting streak ...

Jose Abreu singles to right leading off 7th. That's first White Sox baserunner since the first inning. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 2, 2022

... but the rest of the lineup was silent.

The White Sox are slashing .094/.158/.125 with an OPS of .283… pic.twitter.com/kDjjWugqhr — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 2, 2022

What a bunch of hosers, eh?

The #WhiteSox have 6 position players ranked 1,043rd or worse in overall WAR on @fangraphs



1,043rd: Gavin Sheets: -0.3

1,067th: Yoan Moncada: -0.3

1,089th: Yasmani Grandal: -0.4

1,099th: Josh Harrison: -0.4

1,121st: AJ Pollock: -0.5

1,149th: Leury Garcia: -0.7



Lucky to be 5 GB — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) June 2, 2022

We are so tired of losing.

2-7 the last 9 games, is that good @whitesox — nick (@rblpresident) June 3, 2022

I would enjoy a single win for the White Sox sometime this month — Jiolito (@Jiolito93) June 3, 2022

I think we were all legitimately having a better time during the lockout — Luis Robert’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) June 2, 2022

Fans are left with no choice but to wonder: Can the White Sox turn it around in time?

Us wondering if the Chicago White Sox going to show up this year pic.twitter.com/QoOqY7LUK1 — (@Sox_Nick) June 2, 2022

I’m not holding my breath.

The hill the White Sox have to climb is becoming a steep one, no matter the division they reside. According to Elias, only 12 teams have made the postseason after reaching -50 in run differential at any point in the season. Last year's Cards did it....by winning 17 in a row. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 2, 2022

Live look at the white sox world series window pic.twitter.com/1LXgyKy3d9 — The Wife Warrior (@fancypantsberni) June 2, 2022

