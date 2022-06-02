White Sox Minor League Update: June 2, 2022

Box score link

This was a bullpen game for the Knights in lieu of the mysteriously-scratched Davis Martin, and of the seven pitchers they put on the mound, five of them ended this game with an ERA of 5.51 or above; in descending order, the numbers are 7.94, 7.27, 5.75, 5.54, 5.51, 3.94, and 1.93, those last two belonging to Yacksel Ríos and Zach Muckenhirn, respectively.

Only three of those pitchers actually gave up runs today, Muckenhirn included, but those three combined for nine runs and four in extras, sending the Knights to a loss and an 18-33 record. Lincoln Henzman, Kyle Kubat, and Brandon Finnegan were all scoreless to start the game. JB Olson then entered and had a horrendous fifth, every baserunner he allowed eventually scoring on one of two dongs allowed that inning for five runs total, coughing up the 4-0 lead the Knights had been enjoying to that point.

Muckenhirn entered in the eighth with the Knights having regained a one-run lead and immediately ran into trouble, the first two batters he faced reaching via singles. He then struck out the side swinging. In the ninth, he retired the first two batters before giving up a single, a walk, and the game-tying single in short order. The 10th was Will Carter’s, ghost runner planted at second, and Carter allowed a single and a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Fortuitously, the next batter grounded into a double play that included cutting down the lead runner at the plate, but it ended up not mattering as the batter after that hit a two-run double. Carter also allowed an RBI base hit, threw a wild pitch, gave up a double steal, and walked two more batters before he was able to induce another out.

The Knights had an early lead courtesy of Yermín Mercedes smashing the absolute hell out of a baseball, scoring Adam Haseley in the first inning. Another run came in the second when Mark Payton sacrificed in Zach Remillard; at that point, there were two on with two out with the rehabbing Eloy Jiménez up to bat, and he did indeed single, but Nick Ciuffo was thrown out at home to end the inning. Eloy went 1-for-5 and struck out twice.

Blake Rutherford added what surely felt like insurance in the third, his double scoring Haseley from a single and putting the Knights up 4-0. The next time they scored was also thanks to Rutherford, whose fifth inning solo home run tied it up at five.

Blake Superior! @BlakeRuth2 with a 424-foot blast to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/wUSiR7sT0n — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 3, 2022

In the sixth, Remillard led off with a single, took second on a Ciuffo fly ball, and scored on a Payton single. Then that was it for Charlotte until the 10th inning, Mercedes the ghost runner; he scored on the classic “two ground ball outs in the extras in the minors” sequence. Romy González was credited with the RBI, so call him up, I guess. Remillard and Seby Zavala both drew walks with two outs, but Laz Rivera grounded out to end the game, Knights losing 9-7.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (RF): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, SF

Adam Haseley (CF): 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, SB

Yermín Mercedes (1B): 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB

Blake Rutherford (LF): 2-for-5, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB vote view results 0% Mark Payton (RF): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, SF (0 votes)

27% Adam Haseley (CF): 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, SB (3 votes)

9% Yermín Mercedes (1B): 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB (1 vote)

63% Blake Rutherford (LF): 2-for-5, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K (7 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB (0 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Eloy Jiménez (DH): 1-for-5, 2 K

Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-4, K

Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-4

Laz Rivera (2B): 0-for-3, BB, K, HBP

JB Olson: IP, 4 H, 5 R, BB, 0 K

Will Carter: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K, L vote view results 33% Eloy Jiménez (DH): 1-for-5, 2 K (4 votes)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Laz Rivera (2B): 0-for-3, BB, K, HBP (0 votes)

58% JB Olson: IP, 4 H, 5 R, BB, 0 K (7 votes)

8% Will Carter: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K, L (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Barons gave this one away in dribs and dongs, starter Emilio Vargas allowing two home runs for three runs over five innings and Sammy Peralta giving up one of his own in relief for another two runs and the loss. Fraser Ellard struck out two in a scoreless inning; since being tagged for at least one run in each of his first three appearances of the season down with the Dash, he has only given up earned runs in two of 14 outings. This was his third appearance for the Barons.

Birmingham struck first and last but not the most often. Jagger Rusconi drove in the first run of the game with a Craig-Dedelow-scoring base hit; Dedelow scored again in the fourth after drawing another walk, stealing second, and coming around on Raudy Read’s single. José Rodríguez sacrificed in Ian Dawkins after a seventh-inning double and DJ Burt wrapped up scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, pulling the Barons to within one run and keeping the bases loaded with nobody out. Despite the brewing threat, Rusconi grounded out and the Smokies were able to get Dedelow at the plate, then Dawkins struck out and Rodríguez flew to center.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (2B): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SF, PO/CS

Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-5, GIDP

Yoelqui Céspedes (DH): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 K

Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BB, K, SB

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB

DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K, GIDP

Jagger Rusconi (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K, SB

Ian Dawkins (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K vote view results 42% José Rodríguez (2B): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SF, PO/CS (3 votes)

14% Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-5, GIDP (1 vote)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (DH): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 K (0 votes)

28% Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BB, K, SB (2 votes)

14% Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB (1 vote)

0% DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Jagger Rusconi (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K, SB (0 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, K

Emilio Vargas: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K, balk

Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K, L vote view results 42% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, K (3 votes)

0% Emilio Vargas: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K, balk (0 votes)

57% Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K, L (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Tonight's game has been postponed. We will play a double header tomorrow against the @GreenvilleDrive starting at 5:30pm. The second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first or at 7pm, whichever is first. pic.twitter.com/KqhxhZ36uY — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 3, 2022

Due to rain, the Dash will not be appearing in this recap.

Box score link

Kannapolis had a bad, bad game. Starter Brooks Gosswein deserved better; the lefty gave up three runs total, but only one earned on a gut-punch Colson Montgomery error in the fifth that directly led to two runs scoring. To be fair, even the run in the first inning would have been enough for the loss, but it’s gotta sting anyway. Gosswein did help out his own cause with a pickoff at third base, but he also hurt his own cause with a pickoff error and a wild pitch. Out of the bullpen, Logan Lyle made his professional debut after signing a couple of weeks ago and allowed back-to-back doubles in the eighth for a run.

Wilber Sánchez racked up two of the Cannon Ballers’ five hits, including a double, their only extra-base hit; Wilfred Veras had two singles and Benyamin Bailey rounded it out with a single as well. Despite the dearth of hits, the team did draw five walks, two of those by Colson Montgomery, but none scored and the team left eight runners on base—Veras and Logan Glass were both thrown out at second base in different innings, Veras trying to stretch a single and Glass with an apparent baserunning error on a fly ball ending in a double play.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sánchez (2B): 2-for-4, 2B

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-2, 2 BB, E

Wilfred Veras (3B): 2-for-4, 2 K

Benyamin Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, BB, K

Brooks Gosswein: 5 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP, PO, E, L vote view results 60% Wilber Sánchez (2B): 2-for-4, 2B (3 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-2, 2 BB, E (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (3B): 2-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Benyamin Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

40% Brooks Gosswein: 5 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP, PO, E, L (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now