White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7: The offense has revived!

With an offensive display the team seems to have been waiting for all season, the Chicago White Sox (32-33) beat the Toronto Blue Jays (38-29) in a great all-around game, 8-7. Although it got close at the end, this game seemed to be in the South Siders’ hands from the beginning.

Lance Lynn started off the top of the first inning with a 1-2-3 inning, as Tim Anderson delivered with a leadoff single in the bottom half. It sure is good to have him back. The White Sox and Andrew Vaughn wasted no time against José Berríos, as he hit a double to drive in Anderson and give the team an early 1-0 lead.



The Blue Jays quickly fought back in the top of the second inning against Lance Lynn, as Teoscar Hernández reached on an error, followed by Raimel Tapia hitting a two-run home run for a 2-1 Toronto lead.

After a leadoff single by Jake Burger in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Harrison delivered in a big way, with a two-run home run of his own to take back the lead, 3-2.



This was a big statement for Harrison, who really needed this not only for himself, but for the fans on White Sox Twitter.

Luis Robert decided to join the home run party, as he hit a two-run, absolute laser for a 5-2 White Sox lead.



Robert has been great as of lately, but if he can start hitting the long ball more, watch out.

Vaughn really seems to love the 2-spot and DHing, as he had an outstanding 4-for-4 night, highlighted by this solo home run to extend the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.



It seems like times have changed on the South Side, and Berríos is now a home run derby pitcher for our guys and hey, I’m not complaining. He was replaced after just four innings of work with nine hits, six runs, and one strikeout. His ERA now sits at 5.11, taking the loss.

Harrison added to his game highlight reel with one of the best defensive plays of the season, taking a hit away from Gabriel Moreno.



With David Phelps now in the game in the bottom of the fifth, the dreaded leadoff walk to José Abreu followed by an AJ Pollock single put runners on the corners with nobody out. Reese McGuire drove in a run to up the lead to 7-2.



Adam Engel and his broken bat also drove in a run on a single to right field.



Lance Lynn seemed to calm down a little after surrendering his second inning home run, with a steady game the rest of the way through.

Nature is healing pic.twitter.com/JvAEH0BR4U — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 21, 2022

Ok, well maybe saying Lynn calmed down was the wrong choice of words. But I can say it was absolutely amazing to see his emotion back on the mound, and I’m sure the lip sync enthusiasts can understand what he was saying pretty easily. I never thought seeing someone back on the mound screaming could feel so comforting.

After some ... questionable ... calls in the top of the sixth inning, Lynn got into some trouble which lead to a Hernández triple to cut the lead to 8-4. Lynn was replaced by Reynaldo López, and left to a standing ovation in his first home start of the season. He picked up the win and went five innings with four hits, three earned runs, and five strikeouts. His ERA is now 5.79.



Hernández scored from third on a ground out by Santiago Espinal to cut the lead to 8-5, but Lopez did great in relief, as he went two innings with one hit.

Kendall Graveman saw an inning of work in the eighth, and Joe Kelly came in for the save to close out the game. Things got a bit too close for comfort after Gabriel Moreno hit a one-out single, followed by Cavan Biggio’s two-run home run to right field to cut the lead to 8-7.

Luckily, Kelly was able to finish strong and secure the win.



Tonight felt like the offense was finally starting to live up to its potential, and things are looking bright moving forward. Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games, and hopefully Dylan Cease and the team can secure the series win tomorrow night.

Everyone have a great rest of your night and enjoy the White Sox win. We’re back at it tomorrow night!

