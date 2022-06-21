White Sox Minor League Update: June 20, 2022

Let’s give the ACL White Sox some credit, they hung with the 8-1 Giants Black for nine innings. And also, credit due, they lost an extra-inning game in spectacular fashion.

In this tale of two games, how about we cut it off at five innings? At that point, the White Sox were crushing it, 6-0. But the Giants’ top of the sixth erased the bounty, and those runs fell heavily on the shoulders of Axel Acevedo, who took the ball from Dylan Burns (10 Ks!) with one out in the sixth, with runners on first and second. Acevedo and his reliever, Nick Gallagher, committed a crazy-ass combination of five wild pitches, two walks, two singles and two errors on pickoffs to first to provide almost all of the fuel for the six-run inferno that tied the game up, 6-6. OOF.

But let’s end this on a positive note, and that note is that several 2021 DSL grads are positively lighting up the ACL in the early going, including Victor Quezada, Johnabiell Laureano, Layant Tapia and Javier Mora — and that is plenty sweet.

Poll What a weird-ass loss for the ACL White Sox. Who was their MVP? Victor Quezada: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, HR, 3 K, 2 LOB, E

Cameron Butler: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Javier Mora: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, LOB

Dylan Burns: 5 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K vote view results 50% Victor Quezada: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, HR, 3 K, 2 LOB, E (3 votes)

0% Cameron Butler: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Javier Mora: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, LOB (0 votes)

50% Dylan Burns: 5 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll There were some ugly lines for the ACL White Sox tonight. Who was the Cold Cat? Axel Acevedo: 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R/3 ER, 2 BB, E, 4 WP

Nick Gallagher: 2⁄3 IP, BB, E, WP, BLOWN SAVE

Jake Suddreth: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, LOSS

Dario Borrero: 1-for-5, 2 K, 4 LOB, GIDP, E

Luis Piñeda: 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K, LOB, PB, E vote view results 80% Axel Acevedo: 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R/3 ER, 2 BB, E, 4 WP (4 votes)

0% Nick Gallagher: 2⁄3 IP, BB, E, WP, BLOWN SAVE (0 votes)

20% Jake Suddreth: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, LOSS (1 vote)

0% Dario Borrero: 1-for-5, 2 K, 4 LOB, GIDP, E (0 votes)

0% Luis Piñeda: 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K, LOB, PB, E (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Even all these young ’uns in the DSL know it is always sweet when the White Sox beat the Padres. And after falling behind 4-0 and 7-1 early, that’s just what our guys did today, with a five-spot that drew to 7-6 after three innings, and chiseling away from there.

Let’s just say it, as good as Erick Hernández has been, the less age-appropriate Loidell Chapelli Jr. has been better. And he plays second base! And is 20! Seriously, White Sox, hello, the kid is rocking a 1.350 OPS! OK, OK, so he’s not coming to the South Side soon, but Chapelli is doing it all, and today that meant a stolen base to pair with a double, single and walk and a 2-for-4 day. But Godwin Bennett is like, yo Brett, gimme some shine, so let’s share the shine with the 19-year-old right fielder who went 3-for-4 with THREE HOMERS today; his season OPS is a mere 1.122.

Not as much praise for the pitching today; after all, 10 runs/eight earned ain’t great, even if it does mean the DSL hurlers mostly pitched around the requisite three errors from their fielders. Daniel González (who struck out all but two batters for his nine outs) and Oriel Castro did best.

Poll Who was today’s DSL MVP in vanquishing the evil Padres? Godwin Bennett: 3-for-4, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, K, LOB

Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB, 2 LOB

Arxy Hernández: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, K, LOB

Daniel González: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K, WIN

Oriel Castro: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, SAVE vote view results 100% Godwin Bennett: 3-for-4, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, K, LOB (5 votes)

0% Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Arxy Hernández: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Daniel González: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K, WIN (0 votes)

0% Oriel Castro: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, 2 K, SAVE (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now