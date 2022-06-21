Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

The Chicago White Sox picked up their 32nd win of the season after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-7, on Monday. The White Sox improved to 32-33, and move to 4 1⁄ 2 games back of the AL Central-leading Twins. The Blue Jays fell to 38-29.

The Starters

Lance Lynn started for the White Sox, going five innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Lynn used a six-pitch arsenal in his 99-pitch outing, using his sinker a game-high 28 times. He saw the most CSW success with his slider, generating a 40% CSW rate. Lynn gained spin on all of his pitches compared to his first start of the season, last week.

Lynn’s 99-pitch outing looked like this:

José Berríos started for the Blue Jays, going four innings and giving up six earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Berríos used a four-pitch arsenal in his 72-pitch outing. He used his sinker 38 times. He had a 19% CSW rate on the night, more than 10 points lower than his season 29.3% CSW rate.

Berríos’ 72-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

With one out and nobody on in the top of the ninth, Blue Jays center fielder George Springer grounded out to second.

The at-bat had an LI of 2.04, the most of any play during the game.

Pressure Cooker

Springer also had a game-high pLI of 1.16.

Top Play

With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the second, White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison homered to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. The home run added .224 WPA for the White Sox.

Top Performer

White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn went 4-for-4 at the plate, amassing a game-high .217 WPA.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: While having a 96.6 mph exit velo, Blue Jays first baseman Cavan Biggio’s seventh-inning double had an xBA of .350.

Toughest out: White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock’s seventh-inning line out had an xBA of .860, being hit just a tick slower than 100 mph.

Hardest hit: With nobody out and a runner on in the bottom of the third, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert hit a two-run homer to extend Chicago’s lead to 5-2. The dinger was hit 113.3 mph.



Weakest contact: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette grounded out to second to end the game, dribbling out at just 49.3 mph.



Longest hit: Robert’s home run traveled 436 feet.

Magic Number: 16

The White Sox had 16 hard-hit balls against the Blue Jays tonight, 11 off of Berríos. Tim Anderson and Luis Robert both had four hard-hit balls, including two Robert barrels.

