Gamethread: Blue Jays at White Sox

After a victory on Monday night, White Sox (32-33) will try to keep the good times rolling against the Blue Jays (38-29).

Dylan Cease will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Cease enters with a 2.91 ERA, a 2.82 xERA, and a 2.77 FIP in 68 innings this season. As a result of those strong numbers, Cease has already accumulated 1.8 fWAR. Cease’s most recent start was against the Tigers (26-41), and it went quite well. In that game, Cease pitched five innings, he struck out eight, and he only allowed one run, which was unearned. The White Sox won that game by a score of 5-1.

Kevin Gausman, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Toronto. Heading into tonight, Gausman has a 3.21 ERA, a 3.40 xERA, and a sparkling FIP of 1.74. In 73 innings this season, Gausman has already accumulated 3.1 fWAR. Despite Gausman’s great start to the season, the White Sox performed well against him on May 31, when Gausman allowed three runs (all earned) in five innings. Unfortunately, Toronto went on to win that game by a score of 6-5.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise it, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get back to .500.