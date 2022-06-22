White Sox Minor League Update: June 21, 2022

The Knights offense failed to get into a rhythm, and as a result, Charlotte lost this one to Worcester in a decisive manner.

John Parke was the starting pitcher for the Knights, and while it was far from a disastrous start, it was not exactly memorable, either. With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the second, Parke allowed a solo home run to Worcester center fielder Jaylin Davis. Despite that homer, Parke recovered, and with no help from a Knights offense that was ice-cold, he kept the deficit at one until the sixth. Then, he fell victim to another home run, and this one scored a pair to make it 3-0 and chase Parke from the game.

After a good relief appearance by Kade McClure, the Red Sox added two more insurance runs against Declan Cronin. In this case, the Red Sox did not need any insurance runs, as the Knights managed zero runs on six hits all game. Blake Rutherford was the only bright spot for the offense, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. Eloy Jiménez, at DH, finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

In a game that got out of hand early on, the Barons came up way short against the Trash Pandas.

Sean Burke, the starting pitcher for the Barons, did not have his best stuff in this game. Burke ran into trouble in the top of the first, when Jeremiah Jackson launched a two-run homer. The second inning was no better for Burke and the Barons, who allowed four more runs to make it 6-0. Burke was removed from the game after allowing the first five Trash Pandas to reach base safely that inning. Reliever Brian Glowicki stopped the bleeding, but by that point, Birmingham’s odds of winning the game were already very low.

The Barons got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, when Ian Dawkins doubled, and José Rodríguez drove him in with a single. Then, in the eighth, the Barons picked up their other run with a solo blast by Lenyn Sosa. Though it was in garbage time, Sosa’s home run was his 14th of the season, as he continues to make a positive impression and beg promotion to Triple-A.

The Dash used a huge third inning to pull away from Hudson Valley in a solid victory.

Starter Andrew Dalquist ran into trouble early on. Dalquist allowed a solo home run in the top of the first, and the Renegades used some small ball to score another run in the second. Despite the rough beginning, though, Drew managed to recover, and when he left the game, his team had a high win probability. Dalquist only allowed one more run, and the Dash offense gave him a ton of room for error.

Oscar Colás got the Dash on the board with a no-doubter in the bottom of the first.

That was the seventh home run of the season for Colás, and at the time, it tied the game, 1-1. Then, with a 2-1 deficit in the third, the Dash pulled ahead. Duke Ellis led off with a triple, Moises Castillo drove him in with a single, and that was only the beginning. From there, Colás singled, Bryan Ramos singled, and Luis Mieses doubled. Just like that, it was a 5-2 game, and the Dash never looked back.

Later on, Ellis added a home run, and the Dash added another insurance run on an error. Meanwhile, Karan Patel pitched 2 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings for the hold, and Vince Vannelle closed it out with a scoreless ninth.

In a relatively high-scoring game, the Cannon Ballers could not overcome Myrtle Beach’s five-run sixth inning in a tough loss.

Brooks Gosswein was the starter for the Cannon Ballers, and he fell behind early on. Josue Huma hit a leadoff home run to open the game, and the Pelicans tacked on another run in the top of the first with a walk and two singles. Malcom Quintero added to Myrtle Beach’s lead with a solo homer to open the top of the second to make it 3-0.

The Cannon Ballers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the second, when Wilfred Veras launched his sixth home run of the season. Kannapolis used the long ball again in the third, when Wes Kath hit his eighth homer of the year. That was a two-run shot, and it tied the game, 3-3.

After having two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the fifth, the Cannon Ballers managed to put the go-ahead run on the board. That was when Colson Montgomery singled, and DJ Gladney hit a timely RBI triple.

Unfortunately, the Cannon Ballers could not keep the good times rolling, and the Pelicans ensured that the lead did not hold up. Reliever Zach Cable, who took over on the mound for Kannapolis in the fifth, started off with a scoreless inning, but the sixth was a different story. After recording a strikeout to open the inning, the next four Pelicans did this: walk, single, double, home run. Just like that, it was 8-4, and that was too steep of a hill to climb.

The ACL White Sox got off to a strong start, but they could not hold off the ACL Rockies in a tough loss.

The ACL White Sox got on the board in the top of the first. Cameron Butler set the table by hitting a single and stealing second base. Javier Mora drew a walk, and although Luis Pineda struck out, Butler and Mora executed a double-steal. That put two in scoring position for Layant Tapia, who hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. In the fourth, with the score still 1-0, Pineda hit a leadoff single, and he came around to score on a two-out double by Dario Borrero.

José Jiménez was the starter for the ACL White Sox, and his first four innings on the mound went very well. In fact, Jiménez retired the first 10 batters he faced and 12 of the first 13. However, the fifth inning did not go as planned. After a leadoff walk, Jiménez got the next two batters out, but three consecutive doubles with two outs put the ACL Rockies in front. The bullpen struggled immensely in the sixth, so this game got away from the ACL White Sox before the final inning.

The DSL White Sox pitching staff had a great performance before faltering in extra innings in a close loss to the DSL Orioles Orange.

Jeremy González got the start for the DSL White Sox, and he had a nice outing. González did not allow any earned runs, but the DSL Orioles Orange did get on the board against him. With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, González issued a leadoff walk to José Cosma. González had Cosma picked off, but shortstop Guillermo Rodriguez made an error while Cosma was dead to rights, and Cosma was safe at second. That ultimately came back to bite the DSL White Sox, who trailed by a score of 1-0 after a wild pitch and an error by González on a pickoff attempt.

The game remained 1-0 until the top of the eighth, when Godwin Bennett led off by getting hit by a pitch. Bennett stole second and came around to score on a single by Leandro Alsinois.

The DSL White Sox took the lead in the top of the 10th, when the free base runner scored on an error. Unfortunately, the DSL Orioles Orange got that run back in the bottom half on an RBI single off reliever José Mendoza. The good news is that Mendoza did not allow any runs besides the unearned run from the free base runner, so the game went to the 11th.

The DSL White Sox found themselves back in front after a single by Arxy Hernández with two outs. However, that lead did not hold up, either. After the DSL Orioles Orange got a productive out to move the free base runner up to third, a walk, and a stolen base, they only needed a single for the win. Fernando Peguero delivered that single, and the DSL Orioles Orange walked it off.

