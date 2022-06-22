 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 (12 innings)

South Siders secure a series W in dramatic fashion, thanks to Luis Robert and Josh Harrison

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox took on the Blue Jays for the second game of the series, coming off of a win Monday. Dylan Cease was dealing early, striking out the first five batters he faced.

The South Side offense got started early in the second as well, with Adam Engel getting hot at the right time.

Outside of walks, the Blue Jays were hard-pressed for base runners, as Cease continued to ring everyone up.

Luis Robert stayed hot and drove in a second run, putting the Good Guys up two.

Cease was on no-hitter watch with a high pitch count, so while he wouldn’t complete a no-hitter he would still come through with a phenomenal performance.

With a 2-0 lead going into the seventh, Tony would turn to Jimmy Lambert in a time of need.

Alejandro Kirk continued his wrath on the South Siders, cutting the lead in half in the the seventh with a bomb to left and making it 2-1, White Sox.

“Fire Tony” chants have broken out at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Davis Martin did not fare any better in the eighth, giving up two more runs to put Toronto up, 3-2.

How about we cap it off with José Ruiz walking in the fourth run? With no help from the ump ...

La Pantera sprinkled some more magic upon this game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Tim Anderson and Adam Haseley after a Vaughn double.

Noted hero, Danny Mendick, tied it up again in the 10th to preserve the game.

Vince Velasquez came in for the the 11th and 12th, only giving up the Mandfred Man on second in the 11th.

With José Abreu on second as the Manfred Man, the Blue Jays intentionally walked Engel, because they were rightfully afraid after a 3-for-4 night.

Paving the way for a memorable walk-off from hot-hitting Josh Harrison to win the game in the 12th.

White Sox will take a huge series, and put themselves back into .500-land, only 3 1/2 behind Minnesota and Cleveland.

Let’s go for the sweep tomorrow!

