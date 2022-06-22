Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 (12 innings)

The White Sox took on the Blue Jays for the second game of the series, coming off of a win Monday. Dylan Cease was dealing early, striking out the first five batters he faced.

Dylan Cease’s fastball is looking, uh, mighty nice tonight — janice (@scuriiosa) June 22, 2022

Dylan Cease, Filthy Slider...and then hits the "Freddie Mercury" pic.twitter.com/1VJnesm920 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2022

The South Side offense got started early in the second as well, with Adam Engel getting hot at the right time.

AJ Pollock and Adam Engel put together back-to-back doubles to put the White Sox up 1-0 in the second inning.



Pollock banged a drive off the wall in right-center, Engel shanked one down the right field line, but their qualitative differences will be lost to the sands of time — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 22, 2022

Outside of walks, the Blue Jays were hard-pressed for base runners, as Cease continued to ring everyone up.

Cease is going sicko mode — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 22, 2022

Luis Robert stayed hot and drove in a second run, putting the Good Guys up two.

Cease was on no-hitter watch with a high pitch count, so while he wouldn’t complete a no-hitter he would still come through with a phenomenal performance.

Dylan Cease won’t complete this game (No hits allowed & 82 pitches through 5) which is why it is paramount that the #WhiteSox get a couple of runs soon to give him some breathing room — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 22, 2022

If only Dylan Cease could have thrown 175 pitches tonight… — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) June 22, 2022

With a 2-0 lead going into the seventh, Tony would turn to Jimmy Lambert in a time of need.

didn't the white sox spend 27% of their budget to NOT have 'the jimmy lambert experience' in the 7th inning v. the blue jays' 2, 3, and 4 hitters? — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) June 22, 2022

Jimmy Lambert and Davis Martin is not what I envisioned in high leverage situations 60+ games into the season for the #WhiteSox — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) June 22, 2022

Alejandro Kirk continued his wrath on the South Siders, cutting the lead in half in the the seventh with a bomb to left and making it 2-1, White Sox.

Alejandro Kirk, noted White Sox killer — NP (@PRAZI_I) June 22, 2022

“Fire Tony” chants have broken out at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Another “fire Tony” chant has broken out at the White Sox game pic.twitter.com/vg5ycK2ZFx — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2022

Davis Martin did not fare any better in the eighth, giving up two more runs to put Toronto up, 3-2.

Davis Martin, please don’t. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) June 22, 2022

Lol at Davis Martin High Leverage Reliever — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 22, 2022

How about we cap it off with José Ruiz walking in the fourth run? With no help from the ump ...

Jose Ruiz doesn’t get the Dylan Cease strike zone. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) June 22, 2022

La Pantera sprinkled some more magic upon this game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Tim Anderson and Adam Haseley after a Vaughn double.

La Pantera ties it in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/H5ty1LdNqv — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 22, 2022

Noted hero, Danny Mendick, tied it up again in the 10th to preserve the game.

BIG (MEN)DICK ENERGY LET’S GOOOOO — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 22, 2022

Vince Velasquez came in for the the 11th and 12th, only giving up the Mandfred Man on second in the 11th.

why does Vince take five years between pitches, though. I’m eligible for retirement now — janice (@scuriiosa) June 22, 2022

1-2-3 top of the 12th inning for Vince Velasquez — ⚫️⚪️ (@Sox_Nick) June 22, 2022

With José Abreu on second as the Manfred Man, the Blue Jays intentionally walked Engel, because they were rightfully afraid after a 3-for-4 night.

Adam Engel got that dawg in him. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 22, 2022

Paving the way for a memorable walk-off from hot-hitting Josh Harrison to win the game in the 12th.

When is Josh Harrison bobble head night? — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 22, 2022

Happy for tonight’s unlikely heroes. Jay Hay, Adam Engel and Vinny Velo. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/htnf6AluXF — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 22, 2022

Josh Harrison: 9th career walkoff hit.



First since August 23, 2017 when he homered off Rich Hill in the 10th inning to break up his no-hitter. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 22, 2022

White Sox will take a huge series, and put themselves back into .500-land, only 3 1/2 behind Minnesota and Cleveland.

JOSH HARRISON LETS GOOOOOO SERIES WIN BABY pic.twitter.com/1FZq4oviLv — Julian (@Julian4948) June 22, 2022

That was a huge win for the #WhiteSox. Back at .500 and just 3.5 games back in the AL Central. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 22, 2022

Let’s go for the sweep tomorrow!