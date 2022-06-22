Today in White Sox History: June 22

1913

Behind Ed Walsh’s shutout, the White Sox beat the St. Louis Browns, 2-0, in the second game of a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. It was the team’s 1,000th victory. Outfielder Shano Collins drove in both runs for the Sox that afternoon, as they got a split on the day.

1938

White Sox outfielder Hank Steinbacher became the second player in franchise history to rap out six hits in a game. Steinbacher went 6-for-6 (five singles and a double) with two RBIs and three runs in Chicago’s 16-3 win over the Senators at Comiskey Park.

1958

Ed Walsh Day was celebrated at Comiskey Park. The Sox honored their Hall of Fame pitcher, who recorded 195 wins, with a ceremony whose proceeds went to help pay his medical bills. Urban “Red” Faber and Ted Lyons were among those who attended.

Less than a year later, the man who won 40 games in 1908 was dead of cancer.

1983

Noted team prankster, pitcher Jerry Koosman, somehow “discovered” Gaylord Perry’s false teeth on the mound at Comiskey Park during a game against the Mariners. He offered to return them, but Perry declined. The White Sox won the game, 6-3.

1993

On “Carlton Fisk Night,” the veteran set the major league record for games caught, at 2,226. He broke the old record held by Bob Boone. Teammates surrounded Fisk on the field for pregame ceremonies and presented him with a motorcycle that they chipped in and bought for him. The cycle was driven to home plate by Bo Jackson.

The Sox would beat the Rangers, 3-2, on a game-winning single in the ninth inning by Lance Johnson, with Donn Pall getting the win in relief.

2010

The hottest winning stretch of the last decade continued with a 9-6 win over Atlanta, moving the White Sox one game better than .500. The game featured a bizarre play that factored in the win: With two outs in the fourth inning, Alex Ríos tapped a grounder that worked its way inside third baseman Brooks Conrad’s jersey, ending in an infield single. Paul Konerko then singled, and Carlos Quentin homered to make the jersey mishap cost the Braves.