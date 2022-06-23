Bird App Recap: Orioles 4, White Sox 0

It’s Pride Night at the ballpark. For an organization that does so many things wrong, we can be proud that they’ve got one thing right.

Love is love. ️‍ pic.twitter.com/X8QjNLjRRZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 23, 2022

These are so cute, holy cow pic.twitter.com/leEq8NuK3m — PGD (@Repthat773) June 23, 2022

Estrogen Power Hour was in the house and representing well.

In addition, White Sox Twitter is celebrating a couple of births ...

I share a birthday with the face of the franchise. https://t.co/42sCeBa4oy — Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) June 24, 2022

... and a couple of deaths.

See you at the crossroads //

So you won't be lonely. https://t.co/Q5E5ffGbls pic.twitter.com/fFADEz5sNR — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) June 23, 2022

So, we’ve got a lot of Charlotte Knights (and even a Birmingham Baron) in the house.

Johnny Cueto continues to win the hearts of White Sox fans, and started the game off pretty well.

Reminder this guy was riding horses at home before getting picked up. https://t.co/V1eHLY71lW — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) June 24, 2022

Johnny Cueto Game 1 Starter — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 24, 2022

And, hey! The defense even showed up for a little bit!

Gunned down at home! pic.twitter.com/LGMfutbMkR — Biznass Sox (@gregestasad) June 24, 2022

(In spite of themselves.)

It is strange to take a career CF in Pollock and play him in LF while putting Garcia in CF tonight.



Not for the White Sox, just for good teams that are run properly. This is normal for the Sox. — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) June 24, 2022

But the offense was nowhere to be found.

"Sox get a couple singles but don't score" pic.twitter.com/c7ZooTg0yB — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) June 24, 2022

Sox offense tonight pic.twitter.com/kIdFnuNTTX — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) June 24, 2022

Even when the Sox tried to get something going, third base coach Joe McEwing made yet another bad send, ending their threat to score in the Soxiest way.

They’re a really, really badly coached team https://t.co/RX61ChWsKs — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 24, 2022

I'm sorry the more they happen the funnier it gets. Jow McWavin. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 24, 2022

It was so bad, even Orioles’ social media team was dunking on the Sox.

Say it with us: pic.twitter.com/8Npxp200T9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 22, 2022

The dichotomy was a bit too much for some of us.

Me with the White Sox pitching staff vs me with the offense pic.twitter.com/BlNYqE9GTA — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 24, 2022

It didn’t help that the Orioles outfield put on an absolute clinic.

The Orioles Outfield Defense is LITERALLY KILLING IS TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/uWB31FsO9W — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 24, 2022

How are all these Orioles running max-effort all over Guaranteed Rate without their leg tendons exploding? — Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) June 24, 2022

We thought Lenyn Sosa could be our Thursday Night savior ...

Lenyn Sosa time!!!!! — Mike (@SoxMike242) June 24, 2022

... but when Sosa struck out in his first major league at-bat, our expectations plumetted.

Send him down. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) June 24, 2022

Friends, we scored zero runs against the Baltimore Orioles. Zero. None.

being shut out is homophobic. score some runs, dummies. — janice (@scuriiosa) June 24, 2022

we’re being shut out by the orioles pic.twitter.com/2oyqBcI4tQ — says #FireTony (@likedemolition) June 24, 2022

This game wasn’t part of the plan.

... but...but....the schedule is so easy! — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 24, 2022

And we’re tired.