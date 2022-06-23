Bird App Recap: Orioles 4, White Sox 0

It’s Pride Night at the ballpark. For an organization that does so many things wrong, we can be proud that they’ve got one thing right.
Love is love. ️ pic.twitter.com/X8QjNLjRRZ— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 23, 2022
These are so cute, holy cow pic.twitter.com/leEq8NuK3m— PGD (@Repthat773) June 23, 2022
Estrogen Power Hour was in the house and representing well.
Pride night 2022 with @scuriiosa, @colleensullivan and @Keelin_12ft ️ pic.twitter.com/65kjp2t0M6— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) June 24, 2022
In addition, White Sox Twitter is celebrating a couple of births ...
I share a birthday with the face of the franchise. https://t.co/42sCeBa4oy— Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) June 24, 2022
... and a couple of deaths.
See you at the crossroads //— Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) June 23, 2022
So you won't be lonely. https://t.co/Q5E5ffGbls pic.twitter.com/fFADEz5sNR
So, we’ve got a lot of Charlotte Knights (and even a Birmingham Baron) in the house.
He’s gonna hit .400 https://t.co/Am4Llox0Fg— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 24, 2022
The mentoring begins @SoxOn35th @NBCSWhiteSox pic.twitter.com/I3H3Yugkeu— Josh (@JPO997) June 24, 2022
Johnny Cueto continues to win the hearts of White Sox fans, and started the game off pretty well.
Reminder this guy was riding horses at home before getting picked up. https://t.co/V1eHLY71lW— Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) June 24, 2022
Johnny Cueto Game 1 Starter— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 24, 2022
@WhiteSox fans…guess what time it is…@JohnnyQueto time.— WhiteSoxSuz (@WhiteSoxSuz) June 24, 2022
White Sox Horse! pic.twitter.com/xJt2uM6wYU
And, hey! The defense even showed up for a little bit!
What a relay! #ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/1CcxshpXLd— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 24, 2022
Gunned down at home! pic.twitter.com/LGMfutbMkR— Biznass Sox (@gregestasad) June 24, 2022
(In spite of themselves.)
It is strange to take a career CF in Pollock and play him in LF while putting Garcia in CF tonight.— Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) June 24, 2022
Not for the White Sox, just for good teams that are run properly. This is normal for the Sox.
But the offense was nowhere to be found.
"Sox get a couple singles but don't score" pic.twitter.com/c7ZooTg0yB— carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) June 24, 2022
Sox offense tonight pic.twitter.com/kIdFnuNTTX— VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) June 24, 2022
Even when the Sox tried to get something going, third base coach Joe McEwing made yet another bad send, ending their threat to score in the Soxiest way.
They’re a really, really badly coached team https://t.co/RX61ChWsKs— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 24, 2022
lmao pic.twitter.com/MIpUh0nzg9— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 24, 2022
I'm sorry the more they happen the funnier it gets. Jow McWavin.— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 24, 2022
It was so bad, even Orioles’ social media team was dunking on the Sox.
Say it with us: pic.twitter.com/8Npxp200T9— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 22, 2022
The dichotomy was a bit too much for some of us.
Me with the White Sox pitching staff vs me with the offense pic.twitter.com/BlNYqE9GTA— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 24, 2022
It didn’t help that the Orioles outfield put on an absolute clinic.
The Orioles Outfield Defense is LITERALLY KILLING IS TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/uWB31FsO9W— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 24, 2022
How are all these Orioles running max-effort all over Guaranteed Rate without their leg tendons exploding?— Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) June 24, 2022
We thought Lenyn Sosa could be our Thursday Night savior ...
Season starts NOW. https://t.co/r3zvSquiuC— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) June 24, 2022
Lenyn Sosa time!!!!!— Mike (@SoxMike242) June 24, 2022
... but when Sosa struck out in his first major league at-bat, our expectations plumetted.
Send him down.— Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) June 24, 2022
Friends, we scored zero runs against the Baltimore Orioles. Zero. None.
being shut out is homophobic. score some runs, dummies.— janice (@scuriiosa) June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022
we’re being shut out by the orioles pic.twitter.com/2oyqBcI4tQ— says #FireTony (@likedemolition) June 24, 2022
This game wasn’t part of the plan.
... but...but....the schedule is so easy!— Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 24, 2022
And we’re tired.
I hate this team. @whitesox— brian stewart (@stewman86) June 24, 2022
