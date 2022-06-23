White Sox Minor League Update: June 23, 2022

Box score link

The Knights outhit the Worcester Red Sox by one and were outscored by one, the latter being the more important stat. Starting pitcher Lincoln Henzman has been a legitimate starter in past seasons before being hampered by injury in recent years, so while he did get the start today, it was in a limited-innings role he’s occupied this season. He somehow got seven outs in just 21 pitches, including two strikeouts.

Steven Moyers pitched after him and had a bad time capped off by a visit from Old Friend Yolmer Sánchez, who hit a three-run bomb (his eighth!).

Trailing 3-0, the Knights clawed their way right back in the next half-inning, the top of the sixth: Yolbert Sánchez reached on an error by pitcher Kutter Crawford, Blake Rutherford singled him to third, and one Xavier Fernández strikeout later, Micker Adolfo hit his 11th double to score both Sánchez and Rutherford. Crawford then made his second error of the inning on a pickoff attempt (??) that allowed Adolfo to take third, a base he absolutely would not have been able to otherwise reach without batter intervention. He scored on Ryder Jones’ sacrifice fly.

Rafael Dolis threw a scoreless inning and Andrew Perez threw a scoreless inning, but Yacksel Ríos did not throw a scoreless inning and was hung with the loss after giving up a run in the eighth.

Eloy Jiménez went 2-for-4 with a strikeout on his ever-continuing rehab stint. Carlos Pérez went 3-for-4 with a walk, all utterly inconsequential. Logan Glass was called up straight from the Cannon Ballers and made his AAA debut, striking out for Jiménez in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Eloy Jiménez (DH): 2-for-5, 2 K

Carlos Pérez (C): 3-for-4, BB

Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-5, R, 2 K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-1, RBI, BB, HBP, SF vote view results 0% Eloy Jiménez (DH): 2-for-5, 2 K (0 votes)

85% Carlos Pérez (C): 3-for-4, BB (6 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-5, R, 2 K (0 votes)

14% Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K (1 vote)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-1, RBI, BB, HBP, SF (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-3, 2 BB, CS

Xavier Fernández (1B): 1-for-4, K

Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K

Steven Moyers: 2 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP vote view results 0% Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-3, 2 BB, CS (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (1B): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

71% Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K (5 votes)

28% Steven Moyers: 2 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Emilio Vargas had himself a very nice outing on Friday night, going seven full innings and giving up just two runs for the win. Trey Jeans walked two but pitched a scoreless eighth in his AA debut, and Theo Denlinger matched him with two walks, one strikeout, and one scoreless inning.

The Barons trailed 2-0 from the third until the seventh, when they suddenly took a 3-2 lead that they did not relinquish. Craig Dedelow hit a leadoff double and Ian Dawkins walked. Two outs later, JJ Muno was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Luis Curbelo drew an RBI walk. DJ Burt’s subsequent base hit knocked in both Dawkins and Muno for the eventual win.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Tyler Neslony (LF): 2-for-4, K, SB

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-2, 2B, R, K, HBP

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB, K

Emilio Vargas: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K, 2 HBP, W vote view results 0% DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-4, 2 RBI (0 votes)

16% Tyler Neslony (LF): 2-for-4, K, SB (1 vote)

0% Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-2, 2B, R, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

83% Emilio Vargas: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K, 2 HBP, W (5 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4, K, CS

Ian Dawkins (CF): 0-for-3, R, BB

Alex Destino (DH): 0-for-4, K

Ivan González (C): 0-for-3, E vote view results 0% José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4, K, CS (0 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins (CF): 0-for-3, R, BB (0 votes)

83% Alex Destino (DH): 0-for-4, K (5 votes)

16% Ivan González (C): 0-for-3, E (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Last week, the Dash played a game in which they were two-hit, with the only two hits being singles by Oscar Colás and Harvin Mendoza. Today, they were five-hit, with the only five hits being singles by Oscar Colás and Harvin Mendoza, three for Colás and two for Mendoza.

Cristian Mena, 19 years old and in his third professional season, made his debut at the High-A level and it went okay. All he did was go five innings, walking four but only letting one run through, that one on a sacrifice fly after two walks and a double steal in the fifth.

A little slow mo of Cristian Mena #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3VWJvSkQc0 — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) June 23, 2022

At that point, he was in line for the loss, but the Dash tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning by playing the smallest of ball; Tyler Osik reached on error, was singled to second by Mendoza, and scored on a force out, on an error, on a combination force out-error. They did not score again.

Ty Madrigal gave up a three-run dong in the seventh to put this one safely out of reach; Luis Moncada gave up a couple of runs in the eighth, but both were unearned due to a Mendoza error at first.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás (CF): 3-for-4

Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-3, BB, K

Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-3, R, BB, PB

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 2-for-4, E

Keegan Fish (DH): 0-for-3, BB, K

Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 6 H, R, 4 BB, 2 K, balk vote view results 71% Oscar Colás (CF): 3-for-4 (5 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-3, R, BB, PB (0 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 2-for-4, E (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (DH): 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

28% Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 6 H, R, 4 BB, 2 K, balk (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-4, K

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4

Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4

Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Ty Madrigal: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K, WP, HBP, L

Luis Moncada: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, K vote view results 16% Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-4, K (1 vote)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

83% Ty Madrigal: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K, WP, HBP, L (5 votes)

0% Luis Moncada: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

A moment of silence, please, for Norge Vera’s career-opening scoreless-inning streak. It lived to the age of 25 innings before being mercilessly laid to rest by Cubs prospect Ezequiel Pagán, who homered with one out in the second. It was the only hit he gave up in 2 ⅔ innings; 26 of his 45 pitches were for strikes.

Norge Vera gets James Triantos to ground out 6-3 to end the T1.



Vera touched 96 on the gun in that inning, setting Myrtle Beach down in order.@SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/Hii1cyjWCr — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 23, 2022

Hunter Dollander made his full-season debut after a couple of very strong starts in the ACL and was welcomed to the tune of four runs over his 4 ⅔ innings. Rigo Fernández was credited with the blown save after two runs scored off him; Nick Gallagher got the bad-luck loss in his Cannon Ballers debut, letting the 10th inning ghost runner score in the most unearned of ways, a passed ball and a fielder’s choice.

Kannapolis scored seven runs on 10 hits and you’d think that more of those runs would have come off the bat of summer camp folk hero DJ Gladney, who went deep twice, but both of his home runs were solo shots.

DJ Gladney drops the hammer on this pitch. #Ballers all tied up at 1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uLotByXsHl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 23, 2022

Gladney just hit his second HR of the night. As Gladney walks to the plate, @Trevor_Wilt10 informs the crowd that DJ told the baseball campers this morning that he would hit them a HR.



He hit two. 4-1 Ballers.. https://t.co/LcUtCn7k0u — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 24, 2022

The first led off the second inning and was followed by back-to-back doubles by Wilfred Veras and Samil Polanco; Victor Torres singled in Polanco to make it 3-1 Ballers. The second led off the fourth inning and was followed by three quick outs, but did put the Ballers up 4-1.

They even extended that lead to 6-1 in the fifth; Torres, Caberea Weaver, and Wilber Sánchez all singled to load the bases with nobody out, Wes Kath struck out, the perpetually red-hot Colson Montgomery hit a two-run single, and Gladney… grounded into a double play, one of three for the Ballers.

Their final run came with two outs in the ninth and tied it at seven thanks to some Wild Pitch Offense. Benyamín Bailey drew TDLW and was replaced by James Beard to pinch run. Beard stole second, then took third on a wild pitch and scored also on a wild pitch. Beard has 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts, with his teammate Sánchez at 27-for-30. Beard is batting .176/.303/.261 and Sánchez .156/.289/.221.

The Ballers fall to 26-40 with the loss; the Pelicans are 47-19.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-3, 2 BB, E

Colson Montgomery (DH): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, K

DJ Gladney (RF): 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, GIDP

Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-5, 2B, R, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, K

Victor Torres (C): 2-for4, R, RBI, 2 K, PB

Norge Vera: 2 ⅔ IP, H, R, BB, K vote view results 0% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-3, 2 BB, E (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery (DH): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, K (0 votes)

100% DJ Gladney (RF): 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, GIDP (6 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-5, 2B, R, K (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Victor Torres (C): 2-for4, R, RBI, 2 K, PB (0 votes)

0% Norge Vera: 2 ⅔ IP, H, R, BB, K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-5, 4 K, GIDP

Caberea Weaver (CF-LF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Hunter Dollander: 4 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 4 R, BB, 4 K, HBP

Rigo Fernández: 1 ⅔ IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 2 K (BS) vote view results 80% Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-5, 4 K, GIDP (4 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (CF-LF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

20% Hunter Dollander: 4 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 4 R, BB, 4 K, HBP (1 vote)

0% Rigo Fernández: 1 ⅔ IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 2 K (BS) (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

It was a chilly 89 degrees at game time for the ACL Sox, their days above .500 now a mere memory after their 8-5 loss to the ACL D-backs Red (aptly abbreviated in the linescore as DIAR, a team whose logo is literally just a baseball). Brian Carrion got the start, his first of the season after five bullpen appearances between the ACL and Kannapolis. Two singles and a double in the first turned into two runs for DIAR, but Carrion settled in and completed three innings with just those two runs across.

Christian Edwards is also freshly back with the ACL after a fairly disastrous 13 ⅔-inning, 15-earned-run stint with the Cannon Ballers. The one run he gave up was a triple scoring a hit by pitch in the sixth, putting DIAR up 3-2. Erick Bello inherited the runner on third and had some issues, allowing an RBI double, a single, and throwing two wild pitches before getting out of the inning.

The eighth inning was an extra inning today; Emerson Talavera pitched to the first three batters and gave up two singles and two stolen bases to make it 6-5 DIAR. He was replaced by Jake Suddreth, who added to Talavera’s ERA with two more runs across the plate.

Their one extra-base hit was a sixth inning home run off the bat of catcher Luis Pineda, a three-run shot that scored Cam Butler and Javier Mora and tied the game. The team struggled to find a second big hit, going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Their other two runs came in the first (Butler single, Mora HBP, Johnabiell Laureano HBP, two-out run-scoring wild pitch) and the fifth (Layant Tapia single, Laureano single, ….two-out run-scoring wild pitch). The Mora and Laureano HBPs were by a guy named Santa, which seems like a little too much insult to injury.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Cam Butler (LF): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-4, R, HBP

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, R, K

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-2, BB, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Anthony Espinoza (3B): 1-for-3, BB, K vote view results 20% Cam Butler (LF): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K (1 vote)

0% Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-4, R, HBP (0 votes)

80% Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K (4 votes)

0% Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, R, K (0 votes)

0% Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-2, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Anthony Espinoza (3B): 1-for-3, BB, K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 0-for-4, K, HBP

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, GIDP

Brian Carrion: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K

Christian Edwards: 2 ⅓ IP, H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, HBP

Erick Bello: ⅓ IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, 1-1 inherited runners-scored (L)

Jake Suddreth: ⅔ IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K, WP, 2-2 inherited runners-scored vote view results 40% Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 0-for-4, K, HBP (2 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Brian Carrion: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

20% Christian Edwards: 2 ⅓ IP, H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, HBP (1 vote)

20% Erick Bello: ⅓ IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, 1-1 inherited runners-scored (L) (1 vote)

20% Jake Suddreth: ⅔ IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K, WP, 2-2 inherited runners-scored (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

The DSL Sox’s fall continues, but Arxy Hernandez remains ascendant. This one got away from them early, starter Ronny Robles the victim of some typical DSL chaos including but not limited to four wild pitches, two steals, and two errors (one by… Ronny Robles). He exited in the second with runners on the corners and one out; the next pitcher, Jorge Ferrer, entered and immediately threw an inherited-run-scoring wild pitch.

Ferrer ended up going 2 ⅔ pretty good innings, allowing no runs of his own and walking none while striking out two. Oriel Castro gave up one run over three innings, that run coming after literally three two-out wild pitches. Despite making four errors, only one of the six DSL BAL Orange runs was unearned (let’s go DSL BAL Orange, let’s go).

The Sox only got five hits, but they did manage to go 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position by walking eight times. They scored their first run in the fifth, Ryan Burrowes walking, wild pitched to second, singled to third by Randel Mondesi, and came home on the classic run-scoring force out. Their second and final run was in the seventh (a DSL ninth); Juan Oviedo walked, was wild pitched to second, then was tripled home by Arxy Hernandez. Hernandez was the only Sox batter with two hits, is batting .373/.448/.451 over 13 games, and is 18 years old.

Combined, the DSL Sox and DSL BAL Orange made five errors, stole three bases (all BAL), were caught stealing twice (all BAL), walked 15 times, struck out 17 times, and threw 12 (!!!!) wild pitches (!!!).

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes (2B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

Randel Mondesi (CF): 1-for-4, 3 K

Juan Oviedo (C): 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 2-for-4, 3B, RBI

Edwin Ramos (1B): 1-for-3, BB, K, E vote view results 0% Ryan Burrowes (2B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Randel Mondesi (CF): 1-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

75% Juan Oviedo (C): 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB (3 votes)

25% Arxy Hernandez (3B): 2-for-4, 3B, RBI (1 vote)

0% Edwin Ramos (1B): 1-for-3, BB, K, E (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now