White Sox Reacts Survey: Is it time for Tony to go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

We’re starting big-picture here, with THE two, major questions on everyone’s mind when it comes to the 2022 Chicago White Sox.

Among South Side Sox staff, there is an overwhelming belief that Tony La Russa should be fired as White Sox manager — in fact, that preference likely is unanimous. But we’re not just shouting in one direction — what do you as readers believe?

Also, as the team continues to founder and flit about .500, even as the darkness of a tough early schedule begins to break, do you still believe the White Sox will win the AL Central? Baseball Prospectus has the current odds at 27%.

