Gamethread: Orioles at White Sox

There will be no game preview today.

We support the Equal Rights Amendment, ratified by Congress in 1972.

Section 1. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.

Section 2. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

We support the Freedom of Choice Act, as introduced in Congress in 2004.

Freedom of Choice Act Declares that it is the policy of the United States that every woman has the fundamental right to choose to: (1) bear a child; (2) terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability; or (3) terminate it after fetal viability when necessary to protect her life or her health.

Prohibits a governmental entity from: (1) denying or interfering with a woman’s right to exercise such choices; or (2) discriminating against the exercise of those rights in its regulation or provision of benefits, facilities, services, or information.

Authorizes an individual aggrieved by a violation of this Act to obtain appropriate relief, including relief against a governmental entity in a civil action.

States that this Act applies to every Federal, State, and local statute, ordinance, regulation, administrative order, decision, policy, practice, or other action enacted, adopted, or implemented before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.

We support a woman’s right to choose.

Like most Americans do.

Gallup polling in May 2021 indicated 80% of Americans support abortion in all or most cases at 80%.

The Pew Research Center found that 59% of adults believe abortion should be legal.

A Quinnipiac poll last September found support for abortion being legal in all or most cases at a near-record high with 63% support.

Last November, Quinnipiac found support for the Supreme Court’s abortion precedent in Roe v. Wade to be 63% of Americans. In January, 72% of respondents in a Marquette Law School poll felt the same. For CNN in January, 69% oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Today marks a very dark day in United States history. We hope you will join us in solidarity against the forces in our country that will remove any human freedoms per gender, ethnicity or creed.