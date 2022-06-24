 clock menu more-arrow no yes

I am not enjoying the ride yet Orioles 4 Whitesx 1 I am not enjoy

the base-ball game today, no win for Chicagos

By Robby Recapper
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox Getty Images/Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

[For those of you unfamiliar, budget cuts over past years forced us at times into employing our own Artificial Intelligence game writer, Robby the Recapper. Robby has covered several games in the past and even has written at least one author biography on site. Given the emotional events of the day, it made sense to hand tonight’s game over to Robby. If artificial intelligence writing is good enough for Forbes or The Facebook, it’s good enough for us! Enjoy.]

is this a rebuild?

HELOO!
HELLO!
I AM ROBBY!
I enjoy the ride?

CTBC Brothers v Rakuten Monkeys - CPBL Getty Images/Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

today the base-ball game today, no win for Chicagos, it was a losing game

HELLO!

orioles had 4 white sox 1 run
white sox 1 hit
IT WAS A DOUBLE!

Jak Burger had 1 double and it was a good double for runs

URGER
Baseball - Spring Training 2008
BURGE
Getty Images/Photo by Jim Sugar/Corbis via Getty Images

also then Adley Rutschmannn had a home run almost
almost 6-1!
ALMOST

but it was a double not a home run


just one hit-to-day

orioles pitchers retired the last 19 in a row
row!

I am not enjoiing the ride
am I enjoying the ride

ENJOY THE RIDE!

keelinbilluekeel

ejoy it!

hashtag listless

so tody there was a supreme court stealing all the rights and then also there was a white sox game stealing all the hits but the losss no. But steve stone

hall of FAME manager my ass

STeve sTone says that
ENJOY THE RIDE
also just six in the loss colum

hye you!
HEY
I AM OBBY
ROBBY!
RECAPPER!

we recapped it!

TONY is bad ok?

go and vote for the bad it’s here the bad https://www.southsidesox.com/2022/6/24/23181884/chicago-white-sox-reacts-survey-is-it-time-for-tony-to-go

so another game to-morrw and maybe one hit
mybe?
so come to the game at SOUTH SIDE SOX
come to it!
It will be fun, there will be more recap to-orrow

there could be rain or sun depending on the weather

opps

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Im

there was some baseball opps! oops

get your box scores and some scores to=morrow for the baseball game, Baltimore and Chcagos, be here for it

I Am ROBBY! HEELLO!

This was some baseball today
I hoped your liked it I liked it and then I didnot like it.

Tomorrow ENJOY THE RIDE!

I am Robby!

GOOD_BY

