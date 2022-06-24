[For those of you unfamiliar, budget cuts over past years forced us at times into employing our own Artificial Intelligence game writer, Robby the Recapper. Robby has covered several games in the past and even has written at least one author biography on site. Given the emotional events of the day, it made sense to hand tonight’s game over to Robby. If artificial intelligence writing is good enough for Forbes or The Facebook, it’s good enough for us! Enjoy.]
is this a rebuild?
HELOO!
HELLO!
I AM ROBBY!
I enjoy the ride?
today the base-ball game today, no win for Chicagos, it was a losing game
HELLO!
orioles had 4 white sox 1 run
white sox 1 hit
IT WAS A DOUBLE!
Jak Burger had 1 double and it was a good double for runs
also then Adley Rutschmannn had a home run almost
almost 6-1!
ALMOST
but it was a double not a home run
just one hit-to-day
orioles pitchers retired the last 19 in a row
row!
I am not enjoiing the ride
am I enjoying the ride
ENJOY THE RIDE!
ejoy it!
hashtag listless
so tody there was a supreme court stealing all the rights and then also there was a white sox game stealing all the hits but the losss no. But steve stone
hall of FAME manager my ass
STeve sTone says that
ENJOY THE RIDE
also just six in the loss colum
hye you!
HEY
I AM OBBY
ROBBY!
RECAPPER!
we recapped it!
TONY is bad ok?
go and vote for the bad it’s here the bad https://www.southsidesox.com/2022/6/24/23181884/chicago-white-sox-reacts-survey-is-it-time-for-tony-to-go
so another game to-morrw and maybe one hit
mybe?
so come to the game at SOUTH SIDE SOX
come to it!
It will be fun, there will be more recap to-orrow
there could be rain or sun depending on the weather
opps
there was some baseball opps! oops
get your box scores and some scores to=morrow for the baseball game, Baltimore and Chcagos, be here for it
I Am ROBBY! HEELLO!
This was some baseball today
I hoped your liked it I liked it and then I didnot like it.
Tomorrow ENJOY THE RIDE!
I am Robby!
GOOD_BY
