Six Pack of Stats: Orioles 4, White Sox 1

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles for the second game in a row, losing 4-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox move to 33-36, still 4 1⁄ 2 games back of first place in the AL Central. The Orioles are now 33-39, 19 1⁄ 2 games back of first place in the AL East. Yes, the O’s and White Sox have the same number of wins this season.

The Starters

Austin Voth made his second start of the season for the Orioles. Voth went three innings, giving up a run on one hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Voth used a three-pitch arsenal in his 47-pitch outing. He used his 4-seamer a game-high 20 times. Voth saw the most CSW success with his curveball, generating three called strikes and three whiffs from his 15 thrown curves. He gained spin on all three pitches.

Voth’s three-inning start looked like this:

Michael Kopech started for the White Sox, going six innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two hitters.

Kopech used a three-pitch arsenal in his 91-pitch outing. He used his 4-seamer for 60% of his pitches, generating a 31% CSW rate on the pitch. Kopech lost velocity on all three pitches.

Kopech’s outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Leading off the bottom of the seventh with the Orioles leading 3-1, White Sox first baseman José Abreu struck out looking.

The at-bat had an LI of 1.5.

Pressure Cooker

Abreu faced the most pressure in his three trips to the plate, accumulating a game-high 1.19 pLI.

Top Play

With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the second with the game 2-0, Baltimore, Chicago’s Jake Burger lined a double to center field to score AJ Pollock and put the White Sox on the board.

The RBI double added .117 WPA for the White Sox.

Top Performer

Orioles reliever Joey Krehbiel added .157 WPA over his 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings of work.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: It only took one batter to see the game’s luckiest base hit. Leading off the game, Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins singled on a bunt to third. The bunt single had a .190 xBA.



Toughest out: With two outs and a runner on second in a 4-1 Baltimore lead in the top of the eighth, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman flied out to center to end the inning. The 102.4 mph barrel had a .790 xBA. All three barrels hit by the Orioles ended up as fly outs.

Hardest hit: Burger’s RBI double was hit 111.0 mph, the fastest exit velocity of any batted ball of the game.

Weakest contact: Orioles second baseman Richie Martin grounded out to second to end the top of the ninth. The grounder was hit 61.4 mph.

Longest hit: Rutschman’s eighth-inning fly out traveled 400 feet.

Magic Number: 1

The White Sox only had one hit against the Orioles — in what was a bullpen game for Baltimore.

