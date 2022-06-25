Today in White Sox History: June 25

1953

White Sox manager Paul Richards was regarded as one of the smartest people ever to lead a team.

With the Sox going for a series sweep of New York and leading 4-2 in the ninth inning, Richards brought in pitcher Harry Dorish to relieve Billy Pierce. Only Richards didn’t remove Pierce from the game — he moved him to first base! After Dorish faced two hitters, Pierce was brought back to the mound to end the game. Richards pulled off this maneuver at least twice as the White Sox skipper, the first time on May 15, 1951 at Boston. In both cases the pitchers involved were Dorish and Pierce.

Years later, baseball writer Rob Neyer began tracking these moves in a historical database, and one of his readers termed the maneuvers “Waxahachie Swaps.” Richards, who also made these swaps twice as Baltimore Orioles manager, was known as the Wizard of Waxahachie (Texas).

1964

An overflow crowd of more than 52,000 jammed Comiskey Park to watch the White Sox hammer the Cubs, 11-1, in the annual “Boys Benefit Game.”

The Sox, who were the visiting team that night, hit four home runs including back-to-back-to-back shots in the third inning. The home runs were hit by Ron Hansen, Tommy McCraw and Jerry McNertney. Floyd Robinson also had a home run.

What was significant, however, was the fact that fans were allowed on the outfield grass behind ropes, since there wasn’t any room left in the park. It was the last time fans have ever been permitted to stand on the playing field for a game.

1991

White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell fired the first shutout for the home team at new Comiskey Park, when he blanked the Mariners, 4-0. Jack was masterful on the day, and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He’d end up with a three-hitter, and seven strikeouts.

2006

With the White Sox trailing the Houston Astros, 9-2, in the eighth inning at U.S. Cellular Field, second baseman Tadahito Iguchi hit a three-run home run to narrow the deficit to 9-5. In the ninth inning, Iguchi connected again, this time for a grand slam to tie the game.

The Sox lost the game in the 13th inning, but Iguchi set a franchise record, as the White Sox had hit grand slams in three consecutive days. Scott Podsednik hit a grand slam two days earlier, and Joe Crede hit one the day before.

2016

The White Sox tied the franchise record, first set in 1955, by blasting seven home runs in a single game. It took place against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field.

But there was one problem … they lost the game, 10-8.

It was only the third time in baseball history a team hit that many home runs in a game and lost (Detroit did it the other two times, in 1995 and 2004). The Sox players to hit home runs were Brett Lawrie with two, Dioner Navarro, J.B. Shuck, Tim Anderson, Alex Avila and Adam Eaton.