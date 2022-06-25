Six Pack of Stats: Orioles 6, White Sox 2

The White Sox once again lose to the Orioles — in one of their worst showings yet! The offense is listless, almost everyone is injured, the two best closers right now are missing in action, and the coaching staff and general manager still have jobs.

Everyone is to blame for this. Almost all of the hits were mere singles today. The only White Sox run scored because of a bad throw. Steve Stone is yelling at fans on Twitter about not respecting Jerry and Tony, while the team is in prime position to get swept by the Orioles.

It’s time to clean house, White Sox. Have a players-only meeting or something, but it has to change now.

At least one sweet thing happened today.

The Starters

Lance Lynn had a really good five innings, with only one earned run and eight strikeouts. He ran out of gas after reaching about 80 pitches, but was left out in the sixth to die, maxing out at 109 pitches and bases loaded. Lynn finished the game with five earned runs that will, unfortunately, overshadow his dazzling start.



Lynn’s 109-pitch outing looked like this:

Spenser Watkins came into today’s game with an ERA of 6.00 and a -0.6 WAR. He kept the White Sox to just one unearned run with only four strikeouts and one walk.

Watikins’ 78-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Lance Lynn faced insurmountable pressure as he hit Trey Mancini in a bases-loaded situation. Robinson Chirinos scored, and Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins both advanced. The LI for the play was a chart-topping 2.95.

Pressure Cooker

Reese McGuire faced the most pressure today, and met it with poor offense and defense. McGuire’s pLI was 1.57.

Top Play

With just one on and two outs, Cedric Mullins reached on an error and Jorge Mateo scored. The error was an E6 on Leury García. The WPA for Mullins and Mateo was .141.

Top Performer

Jorge Mateo comes out on top with one home run, three runs, one RBI, and a WPA of 0.18.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Luis Robert’s eighth-inning double was smoked at 110.9 mph.

Weakest contact: Cedric Mullins’ seventh-inning single off of Lance Lynn was the slowest I’ve ever seen in the two seasons of writing these: 18.4 mph.

Luckiest hit: Gavin Sheets had a fourth-inning single that carried a mere .060 xBA.

Toughest out: Lenyn Sosa hit an .890 xBA screamer in the fifth inning that ended as a line out.

Longest hit: Jorge Mateo’s home run traveled 386 feet, once again proving that home runs can be hit in this ballpark.

Magic Number: 69

As Brett pointed out on Twitter, the White Sox are back to a 69-93 projection, based on the current -52 run differential.

That is not nice at all.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

