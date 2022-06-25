 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Orioles 6, White Sox 2

Prepare your brooms.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
We have an interesting lineup and a rain delay. The White Sox will take on the Orioles at some point today.

But Ashley got her bobblehead.

The White Sox shared their special guest for today’s game.

The game finally starts at 2:30 p.m., and Lance Lynn reminds us how great he is.

Familiar faces are in attendance.

The Orioles strike first.

The new guy got on base in the third inning!

Lenyn Sosa ties it up, as the O’s continue to make silly plays.

E6 allows the O’s to score, and it’s 2-1.

The Bird App is not happy.

One more for good measure.

Lance Lynn is still in for the sixth inning at 109 pitches with the bases loaded. Trey Mancini got hit by a pitch before Tony decided to finally pull him. It’s now 3-1, O’s.

José Ruiz comes in with a bases-loaded jam to face Austin Hays. And just like that, it’s 6-1 and the “Fire Tony” chants can be heard.

Joe Kelly last pitched on June 20. Kendall Graveman, June 21.

Pour one out for my friend.

This is a political stance I can get behind.

This series is beyond embarrassing at this point.

Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger get plunked in the bottom of the ninth.

Sheets gets home with two outs and one left on base in the bottom of the ninth, and it’s 6-2, O’s.

And that’s game.

I’ll see you all again tomorrow, as the White Sox suffer a four-game sweep!

