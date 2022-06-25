Bird App Recap: Orioles 6, White Sox 2

We have an interesting lineup and a rain delay. The White Sox will take on the Orioles at some point today.

Due to rain, the start of today's game will be delayed. We will provide more information as we receive it. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2022

But Ashley got her bobblehead.

Game 4 of the year! pic.twitter.com/zrIILiNaaL — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) June 25, 2022

The White Sox shared their special guest for today’s game.

Today we welcomed 7-year-old Beau Dowling for an ultimate day!



Diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, Beau battled through stem cell transplants as well as several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. He recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. pic.twitter.com/Y2jvcKh9UE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2022

The game finally starts at 2:30 p.m., and Lance Lynn reminds us how great he is.

Lynn strikes out Mullins on 3 pitches — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2022

Familiar faces are in attendance.

He’s gonna fire Tony again. https://t.co/HFvb84ZGlo — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 25, 2022

The Orioles strike first.

Orioles once again proving previous reports false that the stadium was indeed home run proof. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 25, 2022

The new guy got on base in the third inning!

Please enjoy the first time Lenyn Sosa reached base on an error. #history pic.twitter.com/oKeAz3ZTQt — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) June 25, 2022

Lenyn Sosa ties it up, as the O’s continue to make silly plays.

the White Sox would score on a bloop single and a misplayed ball thrown back in — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 25, 2022

LENYN SOSA SEIZED THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION — baby nashville (@notoriousS_O_B) June 25, 2022

E6 allows the O’s to score, and it’s 2-1.

Leury cutting in front of Sosa and then botching the play is just a little too on the nose. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) June 25, 2022

Re-posting this.



Tony LaRussa has let Leury Garcia have the third most games for the White Sox this season. He has been sabotaging his own team since game 1. https://t.co/YHN40My1AN — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) June 25, 2022

The Bird App is not happy.

White Sox have scored a total of 1 run in 11 innings against Dean Kramer & Spenser Watkins — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) June 25, 2022

If you can’t hit against this, you don’t deserve to be in the bigs. pic.twitter.com/wWgegp1Jgl — Ike Johnson (@Ike134Johnson) June 25, 2022

Lance Lynn: “LET’S F***ING GO!!!!”



Position Players: “doo-doo-DOOOO! The number you have dialed is unavailable at this time.” — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 25, 2022

One more for good measure.

-Parking price increase

-Fan negativity screening at turnstiles

-Tony LaRussa player-manager

-Leury Garcia statue https://t.co/VmS9DvyeEa — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) June 25, 2022

Lance Lynn is still in for the sixth inning at 109 pitches with the bases loaded. Trey Mancini got hit by a pitch before Tony decided to finally pull him. It’s now 3-1, O’s.

Leaving Lynn in two batters too long. A La Russa special. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 25, 2022

José Ruiz comes in with a bases-loaded jam to face Austin Hays. And just like that, it’s 6-1 and the “Fire Tony” chants can be heard.

Break out the “Fire Tony” chants — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 25, 2022

Someone on the coaching staff needs to get axed for this. It's a move to make a move, but it has to be done. — Rob Mackowiak (@OwiakBob) June 25, 2022

Joe Kelly last pitched on June 20. Kendall Graveman, June 21.

Are Joe and Kendall alive? — Father Sean (@sean_janko) June 25, 2022

Pour one out for my friend.

Game 3 out of 4 of the Orioles sweeping us is going as expected. https://t.co/4CCh3cg3u3 — ugh (@kqskqs) June 25, 2022

This is a political stance I can get behind.

no one should ever pay to watch this White Sox team — that is my political platform — janice (@scuriiosa) June 25, 2022

This series is beyond embarrassing at this point.

2 runs in 25+ innings vs the Baltimore Orioles is beyond embarrassing. This is a waste of talent — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 25, 2022

This rebuild is officially a rebust — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) June 25, 2022

Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger get plunked in the bottom of the ninth.

If like the next 10 batters also get hit, the White Sox can come back and win this game! — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) June 25, 2022

Sheets gets home with two outs and one left on base in the bottom of the ninth, and it’s 6-2, O’s.

Is Tony La Russa a Supreme Court Justice?



Because I would like him fired for his shitty decisions. — Danny (@dmv8286) June 25, 2022

And that’s game.

The Orioles (34-39) now have more wins than the White Sox, Mariners, Marlins, Tigers, Royals, A’s, Nationals, Pirates, Cubs, Reds, D-Backs and Rockies. — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) June 25, 2022

Heads need to start rollin. https://t.co/YI336KQUW5 — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) June 25, 2022

I’ll see you all again tomorrow, as the White Sox suffer a four-game sweep!