White Sox Minor League Update: June 25

About as pure a bullpen game as one can get, unless the most bullpeny a pitching staff can get is using 27 different pitchers? Nine different pitchers were used, one inning apiece, and the first six all had shutout innings. It was not the prettiest all the time, Hunter Schryver allowed three runners on base (and was awarded the win!), and it was not until Yoan Aybar, in the sixth inning, that a pitcher retired all three batters they faced. The game was won by the seventh, when Dan Winkler and Parker Markel allowed both runs.

Eloy Jiménez was in the game today, but again just as the DH so he is not coming back that soon. He went 1-for-5, but that one hit did drive in two runs. Blake Rutherford had another good day at the plate with three hits — a double and two singles. Yolbert Sánchez’s Triple-A slash line has continued to fall since his fast start, as he also went 1-for-5 today. For a really unknown reason, Logan Glass is up in Charlotte after hitting .137 in Low-A Kannapolis. Probably says a lot about how the White Sox view him. Regardless, Glass did get his first Triple-A hit today, a three-run homer in the ninth to cap off the 12-2 win.

The Barons get shut out as they only muster three hits; while six walks does look good for the lineup, nothing materialized from them. Craig Dedelow, Yoelqui Céspedes, and DJ Burt came away with the three hits. Tyler Neslony may not have had a hit, but he did lead the team in getting on base, with three walks.

The pitching was not inspiring to say the least, but the last 5 2⁄ 3 were very good. Brian Glowicki and Félix Paulino combined were the two pitchers over those 5 2⁄ 3 , and did not allow a run during that time. Not overwhelming performances with just one strikeout between the two, but the job got done.

Winston-Salem is back in the win column after scoring five unanswered runs to seal a 6-3 victory. Matthew Thompson got the start, but just did not have it today. He walked three batters and allowed six hits, including one homer, in just four innings of work. He has been better overall compared to the beginning of the season, but too many starts of four or five innings with three or more runs allowed has led to a 4.62 ERA through June. On the other hand, the bullpen was quite impressive. Everhett Hazelwood, Karan Patel, and Luis Amaya threw five shutout innings to close out the game. Patel’s was the best outing with two perfect innings.

The lineup got the win in the end, but 14 hits and three walks should elicit more runs, but that is what just two-extra base hits will do to a team. Oscar Colás led the team with four hits, and one of those doubles. Colson Montgomery continues to reach base every game, as High-A is apparently pretty easy for him; he went 2-for-5. Duke Ellis and Ben Norman had two hits each as well. Ellis also stole his 27th bag on (looks at the calendar and says jeez it’s still June) the season.

A good, productive win for Kannapolis thanks to a good start from Jared Kelley. No, he did not go deep into the game, but he threw four shutout innings. It was not a dominant performance (three walks and two hits), but he kept guys from scoring, and that is the point of pitching. The only guy that really struggled was Adisyn Coffey, who allowed all four runs in the ninth inning, and three of those came from a home run. Angel Acevedo had the best day on the mound, as he went nine up and nine down with four strikeouts — hard to be much better than that.

On offense, the Colson Montgomery-less Cannon Ballers relied on the familiar names left. Wes Kath reached base three times, with a single and two walks, while Wilfred Veras hit a three-run homer in the seventh. That ended up being much-needed insurance after Coffey allowed four runs a couple of innings later. Colby Smelley had five plate appearances and reached base in ... all five, to raise his OPS to .787. It remains to be seen if we all should take note of Smelley, but he keeps providing enough offense to stick out among other catchers in the system.

The ACL Sox pitched a shutout through eight innings, but because the offense could not put up more than one run a two-run ninth gives them the loss. They are now 6-9 on the year. The two hits belonged to Cameron Butler and Johnabiell Laureano. The latter’s hit was a home run in the eighth inning, the only run of the game for the Sox. It was Laureano's first homer of the season as well. A lot went wrong for the offense, two hits won’t get you much, and a 0-for-3 performance with runners in scoring position doesn’t help either. Five walks are impressive, and Javier Mora had two of those. However, 15 strikeouts are equally unimpressive as a lineup.

Until the ninth inning, the pitching was pretty close to flawless. Jerry Burke, who made his debut in this game and is listed as being on a rehab assignment, threw the first two innings. He got all six batters out and struck out two, so pretty good debut from him. Dylan Burns was the bulk guy (or really, the starter this game) and was electric. He is 25 so he should do well, but six shutout innings and 11 strikeouts is much better than expected even with being a few years older than the average ACL player. Jake Suddreth took over in the ninth, however, and gave up the tying and winning runs to end the game.

The DSL Sox scored in each of the last five innings and only allowed runs in two of the seven today, so yeah, they won handily. Loidel Chapelli Jr. was not too involved in run production, but he did reach base twice. Erick Hernández did not record a hit, but still found himself on base after a walk. Among the other notable prospects, Ryan Burrowes hit his first professional triple today and scored a run. The top hitter of the day, though, was Juan Oviedo, the only batter to have two hits on the day.

The pitching was a bullpen game of sorts, with two bulk guys at the top. Ricardo Brizuela started the game and got quite a few strikeouts, five in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Ricardo Gomez came in for him and did not get as many punch outs, but his 3 1⁄ 3 shutout innings came as the DSL Sox started their run of five straight innings of run-scoring. That pretty much sealed the win.

