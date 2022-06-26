Gamethread: Orioles at White Sox

When the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, it gave the last-place Birds their first four-game winning streak of the season. The White Sox, who are currently on a four-game streak of a different kind, will try to escape a series sweep in today’s finale.

Things look promising for the South Siders, at least on paper. The O’s are sending right-hander Jordan Lyles to the bump, along with his 1.5 WHIP and a 4.92 ERA. With numbers like that, it might be Christmas morning on the South Side.

Well, OK, it might feel that way if you’re willing to discount the fact that the White Sox have only managed to score a cumulative three runs in the previous three games. Which, if you’re reading this, I guess maybe you have. Hey, kudos on keeping those little embers of hope aflame.

With Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.284 WHIP) on the mound for the Good Guys, you might actually be able to go out in public wearing your White Sox hat. Cease is coming off of an 11-strikeout no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays and is definitely the guy I look to when balance needs to be restored.

Manager Tony La Russa trots out a semi-standard lineup, save for Josh Harrison taking over for AJ Pollock in left field, allowing rookie Lenyn Sosa to start at second base. There might even be one or two guys in today’s lineup who have both of their hamstrings — knock on wood.

Baltimore lines ’em up like this:

It’s a beautiful day for baseball, so here’s hoping that the White Sox can dig deep and avoid ruining our Sunday with their specific brand of foolishness. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT and will be airing locally on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also hear the call on ESPN 1000 AM with Len and DJ.