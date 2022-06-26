Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Orioles 3

The White Sox put out a halfway decent lineup against the Orioles, trying to avoid a four-game sweep.

Even a WGN anchor is out at the park.

Dylan Cease on the mound. 79 degrees. Clear blue skies. Pretty nice Sunday here at the Rate. Sox trying to snap a four-game losing streak. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XV7xZH7MBS — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) June 26, 2022

And fans have started giving up on the team. I can’t blame them.

Really pulling for an O's sweep of the White Sox, today. Messages clearly aren't getting through to the FO or some fans. — Tom Maloney (@tdjm84) June 26, 2022

The world if I stopped wasting my time on the white Sox pic.twitter.com/JirWUqRuHd — Doctor Ducky (@froelichsean) June 26, 2022

Dealin’ Dylan Cease is throwing HEAT — like 100 mph strikeout heat.

José Abreu starts the second inning off with a base hit.

A five-game homer drought has ended with, what’s this? Gavin Sheets! His two-run home run put the White Sox on the board after Len Kasper called it. Kasper was discussing the lopsided logo on his helmet.

The White Sox hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/auvvJb52qH — Ross Read (@RossRead) June 26, 2022

Gavin Sheets just hit a ball so hard it knocked the logo on his helmet crooked. pic.twitter.com/8V2tMfRCVo — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 26, 2022

Cease continues to dazzle, despite giving up a solo home run. It was his first earned run in six starts. It’s 2-1, White Sox in the third.

I’d give Cease the $200 million Giolito wanted. I have no shame saying this. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 26, 2022

Lenyn Sosa gets his first major league hit in the bottom of the third!

Sosa gets his first major league hit with a double! — Steve (@stelfson) June 26, 2022

Again, this Cease kid is pretty good.

Dylan Cease with some wicked stuff again today.

He has 8 K's through 4.

He's at 58 pitches. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 26, 2022

Seby Zavala knocks Abreu in to make it 4-1.

Good job, Seby.



(Where has this offense been all weekend?) — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 26, 2022

Update:

Not much has changed since the tweet above. Just another K.

Dealin’ Sheesh — career-high 12 strikeouts! — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) June 26, 2022

Dylan, I can’t keep up.

Dylan Cease 93 pitches & a baker’s dozen strikeouts — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 26, 2022

Dylan Cease days feel like Chris Sale days used to. He makes this team watchable, which is a Herculean feat. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 26, 2022

Joe Kelly is alive!!!

Joe Kelly pitching in the 8th, almost like a competent team — The Soxtrich (@MattOB2) June 26, 2022

Same. What a weird feeling.

i- I’m enjoying my Sunday watching the White Sox? — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) June 26, 2022

Bases loaded, one out — double play time! We hate to see it.

Even if the #whitesox win this game. They are lacking bad. Why can they not put the ball in the air? If they don’t start mashing dongs nothing else really matters. — Ike Johnson (@Ike134Johnson) June 26, 2022

Abreu has had back-to-back errors in the ninth.

Old Man Whoopsie Doodle over there lol — summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 26, 2022

With Kendall Graveman on, and the Abreu errors, we’ve got a bases-loaded situation with zero outs.

Could we please not White Sox? — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) June 26, 2022

The O’s cut the White Sox lead in half with a base hit.

That's So White Sox (TM) — Bill Yenair (@titomb345) June 26, 2022

The White Sox somehow manage to end their four-game skid and avoid the sweep. Ali embodies what most of us are feeling right now.

White Sox win… barely. I would’ve been sick if Cease didn’t get that win. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 26, 2022

And Mel with the optimism.