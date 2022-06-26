Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Orioles 3

The White Sox put out a halfway decent lineup against the Orioles, trying to avoid a four-game sweep.
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2022
Even a WGN anchor is out at the park.
Dylan Cease on the mound. 79 degrees. Clear blue skies. Pretty nice Sunday here at the Rate. Sox trying to snap a four-game losing streak. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XV7xZH7MBS— Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) June 26, 2022
And fans have started giving up on the team. I can’t blame them.
Really pulling for an O's sweep of the White Sox, today. Messages clearly aren't getting through to the FO or some fans.— Tom Maloney (@tdjm84) June 26, 2022
The world if I stopped wasting my time on the white Sox pic.twitter.com/JirWUqRuHd— Doctor Ducky (@froelichsean) June 26, 2022
Dealin’ Dylan Cease is throwing HEAT — like 100 mph strikeout heat.
Dylan Cease is good. #analysis— summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 26, 2022
José Abreu starts the second inning off with a base hit.
June 26, 2022
A five-game homer drought has ended with, what’s this? Gavin Sheets! His two-run home run put the White Sox on the board after Len Kasper called it. Kasper was discussing the lopsided logo on his helmet.
The White Sox hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/auvvJb52qH— Ross Read (@RossRead) June 26, 2022
Gavin Sheets just hit a ball so hard it knocked the logo on his helmet crooked. pic.twitter.com/8V2tMfRCVo— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 26, 2022
Cease continues to dazzle, despite giving up a solo home run. It was his first earned run in six starts. It’s 2-1, White Sox in the third.
I’d give Cease the $200 million Giolito wanted. I have no shame saying this.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 26, 2022
Lenyn Sosa gets his first major league hit in the bottom of the third!
Sosa gets his first major league hit with a double!— Steve (@stelfson) June 26, 2022
Again, this Cease kid is pretty good.
Dylan Cease with some wicked stuff again today.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 26, 2022
He has 8 K's through 4.
He's at 58 pitches.
Seby Zavala knocks Abreu in to make it 4-1.
Good job, Seby.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) June 26, 2022
(Where has this offense been all weekend?)
Update:
Make it 11 through 5 #WhiteSox https://t.co/4JMxQPpjcu— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) June 26, 2022
Not much has changed since the tweet above. Just another K.
Dealin’ Sheesh — career-high 12 strikeouts!— Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) June 26, 2022
Dylan, I can’t keep up.
Dylan Cease 93 pitches & a baker’s dozen strikeouts— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 26, 2022
Dylan Cease days feel like Chris Sale days used to. He makes this team watchable, which is a Herculean feat.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 26, 2022
Joe Kelly is alive!!!
Joe Kelly pitching in the 8th, almost like a competent team— The Soxtrich (@MattOB2) June 26, 2022
Same. What a weird feeling.
i- I’m enjoying my Sunday watching the White Sox?— SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) June 26, 2022
Bases loaded, one out — double play time! We hate to see it.
Even if the #whitesox win this game. They are lacking bad. Why can they not put the ball in the air? If they don’t start mashing dongs nothing else really matters.— Ike Johnson (@Ike134Johnson) June 26, 2022
Abreu has had back-to-back errors in the ninth.
Old Man Whoopsie Doodle over there lol— summer-themed jacki ☀️ (@zombie_jacki) June 26, 2022
With Kendall Graveman on, and the Abreu errors, we’ve got a bases-loaded situation with zero outs.
Could we please not White Sox?— Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) June 26, 2022
The O’s cut the White Sox lead in half with a base hit.
That's So White Sox (TM)— Bill Yenair (@titomb345) June 26, 2022
The White Sox somehow manage to end their four-game skid and avoid the sweep. Ali embodies what most of us are feeling right now.
White Sox win… barely. I would’ve been sick if Cease didn’t get that win.— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 26, 2022
And Mel with the optimism.
sox didn’t get swept by the orioles pic.twitter.com/uXDNV67kpc— says #FireTony (@likedemolition) June 26, 2022
