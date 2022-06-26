 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Orioles 3

Hey! We didn’t get swept!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@likedemolition

The White Sox put out a halfway decent lineup against the Orioles, trying to avoid a four-game sweep.

Even a WGN anchor is out at the park.

And fans have started giving up on the team. I can’t blame them.

Dealin’ Dylan Cease is throwing HEAT — like 100 mph strikeout heat.

José Abreu starts the second inning off with a base hit.

A five-game homer drought has ended with, what’s this? Gavin Sheets! His two-run home run put the White Sox on the board after Len Kasper called it. Kasper was discussing the lopsided logo on his helmet.

Cease continues to dazzle, despite giving up a solo home run. It was his first earned run in six starts. It’s 2-1, White Sox in the third.

Lenyn Sosa gets his first major league hit in the bottom of the third!

Again, this Cease kid is pretty good.

Seby Zavala knocks Abreu in to make it 4-1.

Update:

Not much has changed since the tweet above. Just another K.

Dylan, I can’t keep up.

Joe Kelly is alive!!!

Same. What a weird feeling.

Bases loaded, one out — double play time! We hate to see it.

Abreu has had back-to-back errors in the ninth.

With Kendall Graveman on, and the Abreu errors, we’ve got a bases-loaded situation with zero outs.

The O’s cut the White Sox lead in half with a base hit.

The White Sox somehow manage to end their four-game skid and avoid the sweep. Ali embodies what most of us are feeling right now.

And Mel with the optimism.

