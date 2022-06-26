Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Orioles 3

The Chicago White Sox decided that today was a day that they wanted to win a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Starters

Dylan Cease, excuse me, Dealin’ SHEESH was on fire today! In seven innings, Dylan ceased offensive production with only four hits, one run, and a career-high 13 strikeouts! He only walked one batter.

His efficient, 101-pitch outing went down like this:

Sharing the mound with Cease, Jordan Lyles had a solid outing (one run too many for a quality start). In seven innings, Lyles allowed six hits, four runs, and one walk. He struck out four batters.

His 111 pitches looked like this:

Pressure Play

With the bases loaded, one out in the ninth, and a two-run lead, Kendall Graveman induced a 6.35 LI sacrifice fly off the bat of Cedric Mullins.

Pressure Cooker

Before the pressure play, Rougned Odor pinch-hit for Richie Martin with the bases loaded and nobody out in the ninth. Odor proceeded to strike out and under a massive 6.22 pLI.

Top Play

Gavin Sheets found his power with a two-run home run (.170 WPA) to open the scoring this afternoon.

Top Performer

A top pitcher in the American League earned today’s honors. At .230 WPA, this game was all in Dylan Cease’s control.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Andrew Vaughn opened the first inning with a scorching 107 mph ground out (.340 xBA).

Weakest contact: Luis Robert’s third-inning pop out left his bat at 52.7 mph.

Luckiest hit: No. 25 could not get anything to go his way this afternoon. His .700 xBA fly ball in the third became a sacrifice fly.

Toughest out: Seeing the ball well, Vaughn thought he had a double ticketed to right-center field (104.9 mph, .590 xBA), but Superman (Cedric Mullins) flew to and caught the baseball.

Longest hit: Edging Gavin Sheets’ home run by three feet, Jonathan Araúz sent his homer 390 feet to right-center field.

Magic Number: 13

1⃣3⃣ Ks! A new career-high for Dylan Cease. pic.twitter.com/VB1k4XKgga — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2022

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was today’s White Sox MVP? Dylan Cease: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 13 SO, 1 HR

Gavin Sheets: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 LOB

José Abreu: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 E

Kendall Graveman: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 S vote view results 0% Dylan Cease: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 13 SO, 1 HR (0 votes)

0% Gavin Sheets: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 LOB (0 votes)

0% José Abreu: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 E (0 votes)

0% Kendall Graveman: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 S (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now