White Sox Reacts Survey Results: It is time for Tony to go!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

We asked, you answered. Hey White Sox front office, take a look.

First, the question that has been debated basically since his hire: Should Tony La Russa be fired?

And then, forget the guy in the dugout, will the White Sox still rally to take the AL Central? When we asked, Baseball Prospectus had the odds at 27%; presently the it’s 28%.

SSS readers are not so gentle as the mathemagicians:

