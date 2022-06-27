Gamethread: White Sox at Angels

The Chicago White Sox (34-37) will take on the Los Angeles Angels (35-40) coming off of a soul-sucking series loss against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, which was full of “Fire Tony!” chants. I’m sure many will agree with me, but I simply hope to witness some quality baseball over the next few games. Or at least more than a few runs. Please, White Sox?

Lucas Giolito will make his 13th start of the season, who is currently sitting at a 5.40 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. Needless to say, his last few outings have been rough around the edges at best. Over his last five starts, he has posted a 9.47 ERA over 25 2⁄ 3 innings, has given up 9 home runs, and his opponents are batting .357 against him. Ideally, Lucas is able to settle in the first couple of innings and give a quality start to keep the bullpen intact over the series. He is still striking out plenty of batters, having recorded 76 strikeouts at a 27% strike out rate.

Noah Syndergaard (4-6) is having a bit better of a year than Giolito, with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. He, too, has struggled over the last month, with a 5.31 ERA over four starts and 20 1⁄ 3 innings. Unlike Lucas Giolito, who is leading the White Sox with 15 home runs given up, Syndergaard has only given up six the entire season. He has racked up 40 strikeouts this year and opponents are batting .246 against him - let’s hope the White Sox offense can jump on him early!

The White Sox bats only put up six runs the entire series against the Orioles, so really, we are hoping that they can only go up from there. Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets have been hot hitters for the White Sox over the last several games, and we hope they continue to lead the way with this struggling offense - maybe they can bring Tim Anderson and José Abreu along for the ride?

Tony La Russa put together a lineup that doesn’t include Leury García? I can hardly believe my own eyes.

You can catch the game tonight on NBC Sports Chicago with Jason and Steve, and on listen in at AM 1000. Let’s start the week off with a much-needed win!