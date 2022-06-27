Bird App Recap: Angels 4, White Sox 3

The White Sox are out in Anaheim to face the equally bad Angels. Jason Benetti wants to know the first person you think of.

First person you think of…. pic.twitter.com/0hFtboDc7o — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) June 28, 2022

The White Sox put up a pretty good lineup, so they’ll likely lose by 10.

Jeff Passan tweeted out the suspensions from the bench-clearing brawl the Angels were involved in. Old friend alert: Ryan Tepera made the list with a three-game suspension.

Suspensions from Angels-Mariners brawl:



- Phil Nevin: 10 games

- Jesse Winker: 7 games

- J.P Crawford, Anthony Rendon, Dom Chiti: 5 games

- Andrew Wantz, Ryan Tepera: 3 games

- Julio Rodriguez, Raisel Iglesias, Ray Montgomery, Manny Del Campo: 2 games

- Bill Haselman: 1 game — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2022

No manager? No problem!

Shohei Ohtani is potentially a three-way player given the coaching suspensions for the Angels:



Pitcher, DH, and coach — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 28, 2022

Gordan Beckham’s fashion choices were questioned ahead of the game.

the girls group chat is roasting the hell out of Gordon’s outfit pic.twitter.com/oowHlF1Mja — janice (@scuriiosa) June 28, 2022

Noah Syndergaard is pitching a masterclass and the White Sox can’t keep up. When will they learn to take more pitches?

Syndergaard with 14 pitches after 2? Yikes. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 28, 2022

The White Sox continue to do what they’re best at — stupid plays.

*the saddest Benny Hill music plays for the Chicago White Sox* — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) June 28, 2022

Please don’t put a non-outfielder in the outfield.

Gavin "Canseco" Sheets. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 28, 2022

It might not be a home run, it’s currently under review.

Can we sub out Cheeks for an outfielder during this review — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) June 28, 2022

Everything is bad.

Velasquez caroms one off Giolito's foot for an RBI single. It's 2-0 Angels.



Takes a warmup toss, says he's fine. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 28, 2022

A lot of good things are being said tonight.

Does LA actually have Angels in their outfield?! This inning is literally scenes from the Joseph Gordon Levitt film. — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) June 28, 2022

It’s kinda sweet that everyone in the mlb just lets an old man play “baseball manager” every night, but not for us cause that’s our actual manager meaning he really does make decisions for us. — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) June 28, 2022

Steve Stone mentioned how Thor is currently throwing a perfect game and suggests that Tim Anderson will change that. He does!

How the hell does @stevestone do that!? — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) June 28, 2022

Anderson steals second and hits a new milestone.

Tim Anderson: 100th career stolen base — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 28, 2022

Immediately after I shared the tweet above, he stole third.

Lol screw it just steal home — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 28, 2022

Ah, the White Sox way.

TA swipes two bases, and they still don’t bring him home. LMAO. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 28, 2022

Tim is getting on base and playing smart defense. If only anyone else could do that.

TA7 ballin today — (@SquantsIsland) June 28, 2022

Lucas Giolito finally comes alive in the fifth inning, striking Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back to back.

Gio back baby — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) June 28, 2022

TA walks, and Andrew Vaughn gets him home. The White Sox are finally on the board in the sixth inning.

Andrew Vaughn is sometimes literally the only good thing about this team — Ryan (Fire TLR) (@rdolgach2) June 28, 2022

José Abreu smokes the ball for a double and Andrew Vaughn gets home to tie it up.

MVPito has been showing up lately — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) June 28, 2022

Gavin Sheets starts off with a hit in the seventh, Seby Zavala bunts ... and it was good?

Josh Harrison singled to left field with no outs. But some interesting base-running comes into play, because OF COURSE. Seby is out at second base. Thankfully Gavin got home, and it’s 3-2 Sox.

Wouldn't be White Sox baseball without an absolutely boneheaded baserunning mistake — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) June 28, 2022

Seby Zavala belongs on this White Sox team because he runs the bases like an idiot, too. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) June 28, 2022

On to the bottom of the seventh.

Nice outing for Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Reynaldo López enters.

Sox leading 3-2. Bottom of the seventh. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) June 28, 2022

Tony La Russa pulls Gavin Sheets out of the game and puts in Leury García.

I would like to know what the coaches of the White Sox actually do — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) June 28, 2022

Luis Robert runs into a wall going after a ball, Seby can’t catch to save his life, and it’s 4-3, Angels.

The Sox being fun lasted 1 inning. — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) June 28, 2022

Very White Sox to hold Trout to 0-4 with 3Ks and just…still fail — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) June 28, 2022

Bad defense will kill this team.

You HAVE to hang on to that ball. Oh my god — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) June 28, 2022

Two outs in the top of the ninth. Who is up to bat?!

loleury — The Christmas Fish FIRE TLR (@TheXmasFish) June 28, 2022

And just like that, it’s game over.

It is so #WhiteSox 2022 under LaRussa that Garcia makes the last out of this winnable game for a loss. — Tom Pappalardo (@Tom__Pappalardo) June 28, 2022