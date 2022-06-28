White Sox Minor League Update: June 27, 2022

Do our regular minors writers have to deal with games like this every night?

OK, for brevity, this is a rare dual writeup, because these two rookie league games were truly ridiculous. Seven hits total over 18 innings for both teams, just one of them for extra bases (thanks, DSL’s Erick Hernández, for that double). However, there were 23 total strikeouts for both teams, but let’s credit where due, 14 of them came from the ACL (and holy man, something was in the AZ water, as early Complex Sox MVP Victor Quezada led the way with four). Arizona also led the way with 0-for-6 hitting with RISP, inviting a 1-for-14 day overall. Offense: YUCK

Oh hey way, 19 runs allowed across two games, so the pitching was just as bad? Yes, the pitching was just as bad. But to be fair, just 13 were earned.

Pretty gross. Sorry about the game details, but do you really want them? OK, here’s one: It was 102° at game time in Goodyear, Ariz. tonight.

K bye now.

Poll Think hard, who was the MVP of the ACL White Sox loss to the Reds tonight? Layant Tapia: 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 K

Poll *All of the above* is tempting, but let's pick an ACL Cold Cat tonight! Victor Quezada: 0-for-4, 4 K, 3 LOB

Poll Who was the MVP of today's DSL loss? Erick Hernández: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K, 2 LOB

