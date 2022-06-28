 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: June 27, 2022

Seven hits (one for extra bases), 23 strikeouts, 1-for-14 RISP, three runs. Yes, today’s offense was bad. Also: The pitching was worse.

By Year of the Hamster
/ new
Who had the only extra-base hit in the organization on Monday? Erick Hernández, naturalmente.
@erickhernandez0115/Instagram

Do our regular minors writers have to deal with games like this every night?

OK, for brevity, this is a rare dual writeup, because these two rookie league games were truly ridiculous. Seven hits total over 18 innings for both teams, just one of them for extra bases (thanks, DSL’s Erick Hernández, for that double). However, there were 23 total strikeouts for both teams, but let’s credit where due, 14 of them came from the ACL (and holy man, something was in the AZ water, as early Complex Sox MVP Victor Quezada led the way with four). Arizona also led the way with 0-for-6 hitting with RISP, inviting a 1-for-14 day overall. Offense: YUCK

Oh hey way, 19 runs allowed across two games, so the pitching was just as bad? Yes, the pitching was just as bad. But to be fair, just 13 were earned.

Pretty gross. Sorry about the game details, but do you really want them? OK, here’s one: It was 102° at game time in Goodyear, Ariz. tonight.

K bye now.

Poll

Think hard, who was the MVP of the ACL White Sox loss to the Reds tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Layant Tapia: 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alvaro Aguero: 0-for-2, BB, 2 K, LOB, CF assist to 2B
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Alejandro Mateo: IP, H, R, 3 K, LOSS
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Axel Acevedo: IP, 2 K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

*All of the above* is tempting, but let’s pick an ACL Cold Cat tonight!

view results
  • 0%
    Victor Quezada: 0-for-4, 4 K, 3 LOB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    José Jiménez: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HR
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Carlos Hinestroza: IP 2 H, 3 ER, BB, K, HR
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Oh hell, OK, the WHOLE ROSTER
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the MVP of today’s DSL loss?

view results
  • 100%
    Erick Hernández: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K, 2 LOB
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Edwin Peralta: IP, H, K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat of today’s DSL loss?

view results
  • 100%
    Jeremy González: 1 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 8 R/3 ER, BB, K, LOSS
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ryan Castillo: 0-for-4, 2 K, 2 LOB, 2 E
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...